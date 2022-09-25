Terry leads Illini in sweep of Northwestern
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois volleyball got out to a perfect start in Big Ten Conference play, completing a weekend sweep with a match sweep of Northwestern 26-24, 25-18, 25-20.
Raina Terry led the way on offense with 14 kills. Illinois moves to 2-0 in the conference after its home-opening win over Maryland. The Illini will stay at home with a matchup with No. 10 Purdue on the horizon Sept. 30.
