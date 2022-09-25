ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Terry leads Illini in sweep of Northwestern

By Andy Olson
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mtmc3_0i9GCLyq00

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois volleyball got out to a perfect start in Big Ten Conference play, completing a weekend sweep with a match sweep of Northwestern 26-24, 25-18, 25-20.

Raina Terry led the way on offense with 14 kills. Illinois moves to 2-0 in the conference after its home-opening win over Maryland. The Illini will stay at home with a matchup with No. 10 Purdue on the horizon Sept. 30.

WCIA

WCIA

