Detroit News
Michigan lawmakers prepare burst of spending, fundraisers for Wednesday
Lansing — Michigan House and Senate leaders are planning to dole out hundreds of millions of tax dollars on Wednesday, the same day that nearly two dozen lawmakers and two of the four caucuses have campaign fundraisers planned in the capital city less than six weeks before the election.
Detroit News
Michigan GOP spotlights crime under Whitmer in digital ads ahead of Election Day
Lansing — The Michigan Republican Party launched Tuesday its largest ad push of the 2022 election yet, spending at least $100,000 on digital commercials accusing Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of being "soft on crime." The ad debuted the same day Whitmer signed legislation to boost funding for road patrols...
Detroit News
Michigan AG Dana Nessel, SOS Jocelyn Benson maintain big fundraising leads
Lansing — Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, two Democrats seeking reelection this fall, have significant financial leads over their Republican challengers with less than two months remaining before Election Day, according to new disclosures. In reports due Monday, GOP attorney general candidate Matt DePerno...
WLUC
Rep. Markkanen submits bill to change Michigan state bird
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Robin has been Michigan’s state bird since 1931. But it appears to have some competition for that position in the form of a house bill submitted by 110th State House District Representative Greg Markkanen. “The robin is a state bird for many states,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Whitmer signs bipartisan bill to boost police patrols on Michigan roads, improve officer retention
LANSING – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a package of bipartisan bills aimed at boosting police patrols on roads, and to increase officer retention efforts at local sheriff departments. Whitmer signed three bipartisan bills (House Bills (HB) 5569, 5732, and 5772) increasing funding for the Secondary Road Patrol (SRP)...
Michigan Daily
5 bills to watch in the Michigan legislature: September 2022
The following article explains five bills that have been introduced, passed or signed into law by the Michigan State Legislature or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer throughout the past few weeks. Each month, The Michigan Daily publishes a compilation of bills being floated around in the Michigan State Legislature for students at...
Second Amendment group gathers at Michigan Capitol
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A group of Second Amendment advocates held a rally on the Capitol Lawn on Tuesday. The event went from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., with participants spending part of the day meeting with lawmakers. Roughly 60 people attended the event. Speakers at the event include the likes of Second Amendment March Founder Skip […]
9&10 News
Dixon Tours Cadillac Casting, Touts Michigan’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Style Bill
Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon was in Cadillac Tuesday to meet with one of the area’s largest manufacturers. Dixon met with, and toured, Cadillac Casting Tuesday morning. Coming from the industry herself, she says she can connect with manufacturers and make Michigan more suitable for growth. “It just feels...
$1.2B northern Michigan mine eligible for tax-exempt funding
LANSING, MI - The Michigan Potash and Salt Company took a step Tuesday toward seeking a $225 million tax-exempt bond for construction of its $1.2 billion salt and potash mine in northern Michigan. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation granted the Denver-based company approval for an “inducement resolution” during its Sept....
iheart.com
Extremist Political Attacks on The Rise in Whitmer's Michigan 9-26-22
Patrick Colbeck returns with an election integrity update. Grab gifts and gear in my store and help support the cause as I bring you the stories you wont hear anywhere else!. My new book, "Good News: Hope and Encouragement for Trying Times" is out now!. Grab your signed copy today.
bridgemi.com
Michigan absentee ballots mailed this week for Nov. 8 election: What to know
Absentee ballots could be hitting mailboxes of voters who requested them soon in Michigan. Clerks are required to make absentee ballots available to voters at least 40 days prior to the election, which this year falls on Sept. 29. Some clerks around the state are making ballots available even earlier...
WILX-TV
Deadline for Michigan Home Heating Credit is Friday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is less than a week for eligible people in Michigan to apply for a credit that could help them pay their electric bills. The Michigan Home Heating Credit is available for certain low-income people, senior citizens and people with disabilities. It provides funds to help pay for electrical bills as the weather gets colder.
Threats are just part of life for gubernatorial candidates, Tudor Dixon says
In the wake of comments Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon made about the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the candidate wants Michiganders to know she’s faced threats and harassment, too. Her campaign fields a steady stream of messages on social media and by phone wishing abhorrent things on...
wkar.org
House OKs 'Emotional Support Animal Act'
Michigan lawmakers are trying to clarify and formalize the process of getting an emotional support animal. Supporters argue passing the proposed Emotional Support Animal Act would make sure only those who need a support animal would receive a certification. Democratic state Representative Sara Cambensy (D-Marquette) said the current system needs...
Detroit News
Buss: Whitmer seeks golden ticket in parents
The parent vote has become the golden ticket in these midterm elections. In fact, political pressure to be pro-parent is so strong it prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to launch Michigan’s first-ever Parents’ Council. That a Democratic candidate for governor, an incumbent with a big lead, felt it necessary...
Gretchen Whitmer leads Tudor Dixon by double digits in Michigan gubernatorial race: poll
Incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a significant lead over Tudor Dixon, her GOP challenger, in a new poll just over six weeks ahead of the upcoming gubernatorial election in Michigan. Results from the poll, which surveyed 600 likely Michigan voters and was published by the Lansing-based research firm EPIC-MRA,...
Michigan woman accused of stealing $100K from vulnerable adult
Back in 2016, Ludy petitioned for her company, Community Guardian Care, Inc., to be appointed as the guardian and conservator for the victim.
whtc.com
Finalists Chosen For Coolest Thing Made In Michigan
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 26, 2022) – More than 8,000 votes were cast to determine this year’s Top 10 Coolest Thing Made in Michigan finalists. The final round of voting for this people’s choice award hosted by the Michigan Manufacturers Association (MMA) starts today. In the first round...
People with Michigan ties evacuate Florida as hurricane nears
Waves are crashing along the southernmost point of the United States as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, sending those on the coast inland to safety.
MI lawmakers consider school phone ban; at Forest Hills, ban ‘freeing’
While state lawmakers consider a bill that would ban the use of cell phones in schools across Michigan, it’s been the reality for a local school district for years.
