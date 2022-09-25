ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Detroit News

Michigan AG Dana Nessel, SOS Jocelyn Benson maintain big fundraising leads

Lansing — Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, two Democrats seeking reelection this fall, have significant financial leads over their Republican challengers with less than two months remaining before Election Day, according to new disclosures. In reports due Monday, GOP attorney general candidate Matt DePerno...
WLUC

Rep. Markkanen submits bill to change Michigan state bird

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Robin has been Michigan’s state bird since 1931. But it appears to have some competition for that position in the form of a house bill submitted by 110th State House District Representative Greg Markkanen. “The robin is a state bird for many states,...
Michigan Daily

5 bills to watch in the Michigan legislature: September 2022

The following article explains five bills that have been introduced, passed or signed into law by the Michigan State Legislature or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer throughout the past few weeks. Each month, The Michigan Daily publishes a compilation of bills being floated around in the Michigan State Legislature for students at...
WLNS

Second Amendment group gathers at Michigan Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A group of Second Amendment advocates held a rally on the Capitol Lawn on Tuesday. The event went from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., with participants spending part of the day meeting with lawmakers. Roughly 60 people attended the event. Speakers at the event include the likes of Second Amendment March Founder Skip […]
WILX-TV

Deadline for Michigan Home Heating Credit is Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is less than a week for eligible people in Michigan to apply for a credit that could help them pay their electric bills. The Michigan Home Heating Credit is available for certain low-income people, senior citizens and people with disabilities. It provides funds to help pay for electrical bills as the weather gets colder.
wkar.org

House OKs 'Emotional Support Animal Act'

Michigan lawmakers are trying to clarify and formalize the process of getting an emotional support animal. Supporters argue passing the proposed Emotional Support Animal Act would make sure only those who need a support animal would receive a certification. Democratic state Representative Sara Cambensy (D-Marquette) said the current system needs...
Detroit News

Buss: Whitmer seeks golden ticket in parents

The parent vote has become the golden ticket in these midterm elections. In fact, political pressure to be pro-parent is so strong it prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to launch Michigan’s first-ever Parents’ Council. That a Democratic candidate for governor, an incumbent with a big lead, felt it necessary...
whtc.com

Finalists Chosen For Coolest Thing Made In Michigan

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 26, 2022) – More than 8,000 votes were cast to determine this year’s Top 10 Coolest Thing Made in Michigan finalists. The final round of voting for this people’s choice award hosted by the Michigan Manufacturers Association (MMA) starts today. In the first round...
