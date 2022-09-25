ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WSAV News 3

LIST: School closures due to Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online due to Hurricane Ian’s possible impact on Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Glynn County Schools will be closed on Thursday, September 29th and Friday, September 30th. Long County Schools will be closed on Thursday, September 29th and Friday, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

List of closures in the area from potential Ian impacts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Here is a list of all of the closures in our area ahead of potential impacts from Ian. McIntosh County School District: Schools are closed on Thursday, Sept. 29, and Friday, Sept. 30. All extracurricular events and school activities on those days will be rescheduled, and McIntosh County Academy's football game has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 28.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
Savannah, GA
Georgia State
Bluffton, GA
Savannah, GA
Calvary, GA
Georgia Government
WSAV-TV

Savannah Jazz Festival — Quentin Baxter Quintet

Chatham County District Attorney Holds Public Forum …. Savannah Jazz Festival — Kari Kirkland with The Savannah …. Savannah Jazz Festival — U.S. Navy Band Commodores. Local experts say medical marijuana could help with …. Chatham Co. Commission considering changes to animal …. ‘A ghetto b****’: Exchange between...
SAVANNAH, GA
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to do in Georgia

The last of the original Thirteen Colonies to be established, the great state of Georgia can be found in the Southeastern United States. Towering mountains dot its wild and remote northern realms, and the eastern part has a scenic and serene coastline, as well as sprawling swamps and beautiful barrier islands.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV-TV

Savannah Mayor: ‘Don’t panic but be prepared’ for Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Hostess City is preparing to feel the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Mayor Van Johnson said an emergency declaration is ready to sign if needed but Tuesday he’s urging residents to not panic — instead, to make sure their storm plan is in place. As of Tuesday, Savannah is in a partial emergency command operation, called OPCON 3.
SAVANNAH, GA
wabe.org

Researchers track Savannah River manatees

This coverage is made possible through a partnership with WABE and Grist, a nonprofit, independent media organization dedicated to telling stories of climate solutions and a just future. Georgia scientists are tracking manatees in an effort to better understand and protect them. When Georgia’s coastal water gets warmer in the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

1 shot, injured near Oglethorpe Mall Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A male was shot and injured near Oglethorpe Mall on Tuesday, according to police. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened in the parking lot in the 7800 block of Abercorn Street. The male was shot in the thigh and then went to a Crunch Fitness trailer for help. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

GBI: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Sylvania

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — One man is dead and a woman is injured following a shooting in Screven County over the weekend. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), on Sunday, Sept. 25 at around noon, Screven County deputies responded to a 911 call about shots fired and two people being shot on […]
SCREVEN COUNTY, GA
WSAV-TV

Savannah Jazz Festival 2022: The Saturn Quartet

The Saturn Quartet breathed new life into the Savannah jazz scene late into the afternoon on Saturday. Composed of four young talented musicians, who all met at Florida State University, The Saturn Quartet is known for its appreciation of American jazz classics, but enjoy pushing the envelope and exploring the more daring side of contemporary jazz.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Police investigating shooting at fitness center at Oglethorpe Mall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday at the Crunch Fitness on Abercorn Street. A man received a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the thigh. The fitness center is attached to the Oglethorpe Mall. No further information was provided by police.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD: Missing woman located

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police say a missing woman was located. According to the Savannah Police Department, Mary-Grace Ducey, also known as Autumn Cassidy, was reported missing on Sunday. SPD announced she had been found late Sunday night.
SAVANNAH, GA

