LIST: School closures due to Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online due to Hurricane Ian’s possible impact on Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Glynn County Schools will be closed on Thursday, September 29th and Friday, September 30th. Long County Schools will be closed on Thursday, September 29th and Friday, […]
WJCL
Savannah Quarterback Club honors offensive and defensive Players of the Week
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Quarterback Club honored week three and five players of the week, handing out the hardware at their weekly meeting on the Southside. Week 3 Offensive Player of the Week: Zyere Edwards WR, St. Andrew's School. - The wide receiver for St Andrew's School had...
WJCL
Hurricane Ian Closings & Cancellations: Events impacted in Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — In anticipation of severe weather associated with Hurricane Ian, several closings and cancellations in Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry have been announced. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Want to share info on your event? Email us at news@wjcl.com. The Coastal Health District...
WTGS
List of closures in the area from potential Ian impacts
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Here is a list of all of the closures in our area ahead of potential impacts from Ian. McIntosh County School District: Schools are closed on Thursday, Sept. 29, and Friday, Sept. 30. All extracurricular events and school activities on those days will be rescheduled, and McIntosh County Academy's football game has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 28.
wtoc.com
Tropical Storm Watch issued for coastal communities in Georgia, South Carolina
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The start of our week will be dry ahead of moisture from Hurricane Ian moving in during the middle and end of the week, impacting us as a tropical storm. Ian made landfall over Western Cuba this morning and will continue to strengthen today and tomorrow.
WSAV-TV
Savannah Jazz Festival — Quentin Baxter Quintet
Chatham County District Attorney Holds Public Forum …. Savannah Jazz Festival — Kari Kirkland with The Savannah …. Savannah Jazz Festival — U.S. Navy Band Commodores. Local experts say medical marijuana could help with …. Chatham Co. Commission considering changes to animal …. ‘A ghetto b****’: Exchange between...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to do in Georgia
The last of the original Thirteen Colonies to be established, the great state of Georgia can be found in the Southeastern United States. Towering mountains dot its wild and remote northern realms, and the eastern part has a scenic and serene coastline, as well as sprawling swamps and beautiful barrier islands.
WSAV-TV
Savannah Mayor: ‘Don’t panic but be prepared’ for Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Hostess City is preparing to feel the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Mayor Van Johnson said an emergency declaration is ready to sign if needed but Tuesday he’s urging residents to not panic — instead, to make sure their storm plan is in place. As of Tuesday, Savannah is in a partial emergency command operation, called OPCON 3.
wabe.org
Researchers track Savannah River manatees
This coverage is made possible through a partnership with WABE and Grist, a nonprofit, independent media organization dedicated to telling stories of climate solutions and a just future. Georgia scientists are tracking manatees in an effort to better understand and protect them. When Georgia’s coastal water gets warmer in the...
1 shot, injured near Oglethorpe Mall Tuesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A male was shot and injured near Oglethorpe Mall on Tuesday, according to police. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened in the parking lot in the 7800 block of Abercorn Street. The male was shot in the thigh and then went to a Crunch Fitness trailer for help. […]
GBI: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Sylvania
SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — One man is dead and a woman is injured following a shooting in Screven County over the weekend. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), on Sunday, Sept. 25 at around noon, Screven County deputies responded to a 911 call about shots fired and two people being shot on […]
Gallery: G-100, Step One Auto, Donatos surprise Windsor Forest Elementary Teacher with Pizza Party
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — G-100, Step One Auto and Donatos surprised Windsor Forest Elementary teacher Cynthia Davis with a pizza party. Check out a photo gallery below!
wtoc.com
‘I went out and bought jugs of water:’ Savannah resident concerned about Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “I don’t want to get caught by Ian.”. Preparing for tropical storms is typically an annual occasion for seasoned Chatham County residents but moving to the area under a year ago, Marilyn Woods is preparing for her first named storm. “I went out and...
WJCL
Investigators: Teen shot outside home by Bluffton Parkway, hospitalized in Savannah
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities are investigating after a teenager was shot Sunday night in Bluffton. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, a 17-year-old Hardeeville resident was injured at 3 Woodland Court, in The Retreat at Grande Oaks neighborhood off of Bluffton Parkway. Deputies...
WSAV-TV
Savannah Jazz Festival 2022: The Saturn Quartet
The Saturn Quartet breathed new life into the Savannah jazz scene late into the afternoon on Saturday. Composed of four young talented musicians, who all met at Florida State University, The Saturn Quartet is known for its appreciation of American jazz classics, but enjoy pushing the envelope and exploring the more daring side of contemporary jazz.
wtoc.com
Police investigating shooting at fitness center at Oglethorpe Mall
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday at the Crunch Fitness on Abercorn Street. A man received a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the thigh. The fitness center is attached to the Oglethorpe Mall. No further information was provided by police.
Suspects wanted in deadly shooting of Savannah man arrested
Two suspects who authorities say are known to frequent the Augusta area and were wanted in the murder of a Savannah man have been arrested.
wtoc.com
Liberty County, Richmond Hill fire departments finalize mutual aid agreement
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Fire departments are always there to help the people in their communities. But what happens if there’s a fire they can’t put out alone?. Often, that’s where mutual aid agreements with other fire departments come in. Two departments in our area have just finalized a deal to do that.
SPD: Missing woman located
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police say a missing woman was located. According to the Savannah Police Department, Mary-Grace Ducey, also known as Autumn Cassidy, was reported missing on Sunday. SPD announced she had been found late Sunday night.
blufftontoday.com
Murdaugh team seeks ‘level playing field’ as Russell Laffitte is struck with new charges
The high-profile criminal cases against disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh and former Palmetto State banker Russell Lucius Laffitte continue to move forward as trial dates loom. Attorneys for Murdaugh, who is facing two murder charges as well as more than 90 financial and drug-related charges, have...
