DCS 'failed' mother and ten children despite repeated investigations
A NewsChannel 5 investigation reveals how the Department of Children's Services failed the ten children of a mother currently in jail for child neglect.
MNPD: Man admits to shooting victim twice due to anger
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man is in custody after police say he shot another man Tuesday near the airport in Nashville. Metro Nashville Police say the shooting happened on Briley Parkway near the airport just before 8 p.m. MNPD says video evidence shows Rubin Miles approaching another man...
Man arrested on 15-count-indictment; includes alleged murder of brothers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man Monday on a 15-count indictment for a shooting that left two of his family members dead. MNPD said in a tweet that 30-year-old Keno Lane was indicted for an incident that occurred in Nov. 2021 inside the 2000 block of Torbett Street. Police said Lane fired a gun that killed two of his brothers and wounded four other family members.
MNPD identifies the three deceased victims from Friday night shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police continue investigating a shooting in Nashville that left three dead and several others injured on Friday night. The shooting occurred inside an apartment in the 2800 block of TorbettStreet around 9:45 p.m. Police said seven people were shot, and three have died from their injuries.
Metro Police search for man wanted in connection to Waffle House carjacking, shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection to the shooting of a car thief Friday morning outside a Waffle House. Investigation shows that 22-year-old Christopher Rhodes jumped into the driver's seat of a 2019 Nissan Sentra...
Car thief shot outside Nashville Waffle House; man wanted for questioning
The Metro Nashville Police Department is searching for a man wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting outside a Waffle House Friday morning.
THP: Man charged with 5th DUI after crashing on I-24 in Rutherford County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Castalian Springs man has been charged with a fifth DUI after troopers say he crashed his vehicle on Interstate 24 early Tuesday. The accident was reported just before 7:30 a.m. on I-24 East near mile marker 69 in Rutherford County. A preliminary report from...
Gang member arrested in Putnam County after attempting to evade three police agencies
PUTNAM COUNTY (WZTV) — Putnam County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), Algood Police Department (APD) and Cookeville Police Department (CPD) arrested and charged a gang member Monday after two traffic stop attempts. Zachary Austin Shockley, who has known affiliation to the gang “Vice Lords” was booked into the Putnam County...
Law enforcement agencies to target Briley Parkway in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Briley Parkway will be a focus for law enforcement agencies in Nashville on Wednesday in an effort to keep drivers safe. The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) and Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) will conduct Operation Roundabout from 7 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon on Wednesday. The...
Clay County Deputies seize drugs, weapons, and money
Clay County Deputies seize drugs, weapons, and money
Cocaine seized, 2 men arrested after deputy finds box truck parked in middle of Williamson County road
A Williamson County deputy pulls up on a suspicious situation in the middle of Hillsboro Road and Berry's Chapel. It soon turns into a cocaine investigation and two men behind bars.
Tennessee readies National Guard troops, medics to support Florida for hurricane aid
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee is showing support by readying troops and medics for Florida as Hurricane Ian heads toward the Sunshine State. On Monday, Gov. Bill Lee announced that he authorized more than 1,200 Tennessee National Guard troops and TEMA emergency responders to aid in Florida's response and recovery effort.
Metro Police: East Tennessee man arrested after breaking into Nashville business
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An East Tennessee man was arrested by the Metro Nashville Police Department after breaking into a Nashville business. On Friday night, 67-year-old Randall Malenich was arrested minutes after he broke into a Ewing Drive business, according to police. Malenich was registered with the MNPD as a...
Nashville mom speaks out after two sons killed in attempted robbery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville mother spoke just days after two armed men entered her home and shot and killed her two teenage sons and injured other members of her family. Two of Shakia Sherrell’s sons, Zacquez, 18, and Tavarious, 15, died as a result of the shooting. In...
Three siblings killed by a train in Middle Tennessee
MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. -- Three family members are killed after their car is hit by a train in Marshall County. The deadly crash occurred at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Depot Road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville, died in the crash.
Three Siblings Died in Train Collision in Marshall County
ACCORDING TO MEDIA SOURCES THREE SIBILINGS DIED AFTER THEIR CAR WAS HIT BY A TRAIN IN MARSHALL COUNTY. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROLS INITIAL REPORTS INDICATES THAT DUVRASKA CORONADO,22, MAGYORY CORONADO 26 AND WELENGANG CORONADO,29 ALL OF NASHVILLE WERE DRIVING A TOYOTA COROLLA WESTBOUND AND WERE HIT BY A SOUTHBOUND TRAIN WHEN THE CAR CROSSED THE RAILROAD TRACKS. A GOFUNDME HAS BEEN SET UP FOR THE VICITMS.
3 killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Chapel Hill
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were killed on Saturday after a train crashed into a vehicle in Marshall County. 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville were killed. According to a GoFundMe set up by the boyfriend of Duvraska, the three killed...
Audit Requested by New Warren County Sheriff Finds Irregularities; Coffee Co. DA’s office to Investigate
31st District Attorney General Chris Stanford said an audit requested by the Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny Jr. On Target News spoke with Matheny and he said his department found irregularities in logging of evidence and said there were potential legal implications in a large number of criminal cases. Due...
'We all should be losing sleep': Parents call on MNPS to place focus on reading levels
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In Tennessee, "priority schools" are schools consistently falling in the bottom 5% when it comes to testing. There are 18 in Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS). Parent Kimberlee Moore has a kid who is a student at one these schools. “It makes me really sad...
Fires claim two barns in 12 hours in Robertson Co.
ADAMS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two tobacco barns were lost to fire within a 12-hour span this Sunday and Monday, according to Smokey Barn News. Fire Chief Ray Brown told SBN that strong winds are to blame for the fires. Brown also said that about 10 acres in total were lost.
