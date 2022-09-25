Johnny Gaudreau is about as good a hockey player there is, but he's not yet a seasoned veteran in one way. The Blue Jackets' big-ticket signing in free agency has been famously shocked in the past by the cannon the Blue Jackets shoot off before games and after goals and wins, and even now, it's fair to say he's not yet familiar with the customs of explosive celebration.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO