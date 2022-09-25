Read full article on original website
NHL
Recap: Avs Begin Preseason Against Minnesota and Vegas
The Colorado Avalanche began their preseason schedule with split-squad an away contest against the Minnesota Wild in the afternoon and a home match against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night at Ball Arena. The Avalanche suffered a 3-2 overtime loss to Minnesota in the afternoon, while the home squad...
NHL
Penguins vs. Red Wings Preseason Lineup - 09.27.22
Below is the Penguins lineup for Tuesday's preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings at PPG Paints Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and will be streamed locally on www.pittsburghpenguins.com. Fans can also tune in on the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'. GOALIES. 1...
Yardbarker
Flyers’ O’Reilly to join camp; Philadelphia cuts five
Forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard were released from their ATO, and Alexis Gendron, a seventh-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, heads to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL. Huchette is undrafted and spent the 2021-2022 season with the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL, scoring 33 points (12G,...
Watch: PHN Penguins Postgame, Breaking Down the Good & Bad
The Pittsburgh Penguins turned in a homework assignment that the dog clearly chewed up. With most of their NHL regulars dressed for Preseason Game 3, the Penguins lost to the underwhelming Detroit Red Wings 6-2 at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. Read Dave Molinari’s Penguins postgame here. The Penguins’...
NHL
Biro, Rousek deliver on offense in victory over Flyers
What we learned from the Sabres' preseason win at KeyBank Center. Brandon Biro got to know Lukas Rousek well at the end of last season and into the playoffs with the Rochester Americans. The two forwards had both missed time with injuries before returning in the spring and joining together as linemates.
Yardbarker
New York Rangers Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin make NHL Network Top 50 players list
NHL Network is putting together their Top 50 NHL players list and Chris Kreider was the first member of the New York Rangers to make it at 43. Kreider, 31, had an amazing 2021-2022 campaign for the Blueshirts scoring 52 goals (tied with Adam Graves second all-time) and 25 assists for 77 points in 81 games. Kreider also broke the team’s single-season record for the most power play goals (26) and game-winning goals (11).
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Flyers
The Sabres will ice a veteran roster for their first home game of the preseason against the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center on Tuesday. Craig Anderson will start in goal. The lineup will feature four of the Sabres' five leading scorers from last season (Tage Thompson, Jeff Skinner, Rasmus Dahlin, and Kyle Okposo).
NHL
Postgame 5: Sabres Hold off Flyers, 2-1
The Buffalo Sabres defeated the Philadelphia Flyers, 2-1, at the KeyBank Center on Tuesday evening. A pair of goals by Buffalo's Brandon Biro made the difference. The Flyers dropped to 1-1-0 in the preseason, while the Sabres improved to 2-0-0. The teams traded off first period goals. After Brandon Biro...
NHL
9/27 Preseason Game Roster: Flyers @ Sabres
The Flyers will visit the Sabres for a preseason matchup on Tuesday night in Buffalo. The Flyers will visit the Sabres for a preseason matchup on Tuesday night in Buffalo. The puck drops at 7PM. 9/27 Flyers Roster @ BUF. 47 Ronnie Attard D. 81 Jordy Bellerive C. 61 Justin...
Yardbarker
Flyers’ York growing as an NHL professional in training camp
As iron sharpens iron, camaraderie forms during the limit testing skate sessions at the 2022 Philadelphia Flyers Training Camp. John Tortorella, monitoring the body language and skating of his players from center ice, tends to go with his stomach when evaluating. From 1986-1987, when he became the head coach of the Virginia Lancers before the ACHL became the AAHL (then eventually the ECHL,) Tortorella amassed the patience to understand the finer details of what makes a player a quality NHL professional.
NBC Sports
Flyers fall to Sabres in preseason, things to ramp up for Tortorella and staff
The Flyers fell to the Sabres, 2-1, in preseason action Tuesday night at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. Travis Konecny scored the club's lone goal. Morgan Frost and James van Riemsdyk picked up assists. The Flyers are 1-1-0 in the preseason. The games will start to pick up in...
NHL
Devils Host Islanders in Preseason Home Opener | PRE-GAME STORY
Devils play their home preseason opener Tuesday night as the Islanders come to town. The Devils play their preseason home opener Tuesday night against the New York Islanders at 7 p.m. EST. You can watch the game on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Read the game preview...
NHL・
NHL
Big names push Blue Jackets to win over Pens in exhibition game
Gaudreau notches three points in Nationwide debut, four CBJ players score in victory. The Blue Jackets completed a busy day with a 5-1 win against the Penguins at Nationwide Arena in preseason action. Game in a Paragraph. After a bit of a slow start in Johnny Gaudreau's CBJ debut, the...
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL team preview: Vancouver Canucks
Last year was a rollercoaster ride for the Vancouver Canucks. General manager Jim Benning was on the hot seat after the team finished dead-last in the All-Canadian Division in 2021, so he made a big splash to acquire Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Conor Garland from the Arizona Coyotes. The new-look Cancuks...
NHL・
NHL
NOTEBOOK: Doubleheader on deck; Staal still hungry
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - When it comes to evaluating players, two games are better than one. After opening training camp with some up-tempo practices, the Florida Panthers will kick off their preseason slate with a doubleheader against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Monday. A tradition since 2011-12 between...
NHL
Capitals season preview: Ovechkin, Kuznetsov continue to drive offense
Other forwards must step up with Backstrom, Wilson out; Kuemper adds stability in net. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps open, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Washington Capitals.
NHL
Gaudreau settling in during early days with Blue Jackets
Johnny Gaudreau is about as good a hockey player there is, but he's not yet a seasoned veteran in one way. The Blue Jackets' big-ticket signing in free agency has been famously shocked in the past by the cannon the Blue Jackets shoot off before games and after goals and wins, and even now, it's fair to say he's not yet familiar with the customs of explosive celebration.
NBC Sports
Hart held out of scrimmage, Tortorella talks Allison's fight and more on Flyers
VOORHEES, N.J. — The Flyers definitely earned their off day Monday. Broken into four groups at training camp, the team held two more scrimmages Sunday and four practice sessions the morning after its preseason opener. Just like Friday, the scrimmages were followed by drills and laps of conditioning. "Why...
NBC Sports
Carson Wentz: When you’re sacked that many times, it’s not the offensive line
Washington’s offense was overwhelmed by Philadelphia’s defense on Sunday, with the Eagles picking up nine sacks on Carson Wentz. After the 24-8 loss, Wentz took accountability for his part in getting sacked so many times. “Any time there’s a number like that, that is not the O-line. That...
NBC Sports
'A lot of green': Commanders noticed pro-Eagles crowd in Week 3
It's standard protocol for an NFL offense to alter how it snaps the ball when dealing with excessive crowd noise during a game so that the center and quarterback can pull off the act in loud conditions. What's far from standard, however, is when the home team is the one that must rely on such tactics.
NFL・
