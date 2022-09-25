Read full article on original website
Dennis Johnson
3d ago
close the border ! you democrats are useless , those drugs are coming across the border with no resistance , and this communist administration is doing nothing to stop it .
Ruth Kerns
3d ago
And what percentage goes to all the people's lives ruined?
Animal tranquilizer linked to at least 171 opioid deaths in Michigan since 2019
Between 2019 and 2021, Xylazine has been identified in 171 deaths in the state according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Whitmer signs off on increase funding for police, road patrol
More police officers will be present on Michigan roads after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Tuesday gave the OK to three bipartisan bills which would increase funding for the state’s Secondary Road Patrol program. The bills build on the MI Safe Communities program Whitmer launched last year which seeks to invest...
Detroit News
Michigan GOP spotlights crime under Whitmer in digital ads ahead of Election Day
Lansing — The Michigan Republican Party launched Tuesday its largest ad push of the 2022 election yet, spending at least $100,000 on digital commercials accusing Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of being "soft on crime." The ad debuted the same day Whitmer signed legislation to boost funding for road patrols...
WLUC
Rep. Markkanen submits bill to change Michigan state bird
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Robin has been Michigan’s state bird since 1931. But it appears to have some competition for that position in the form of a house bill submitted by 110th State House District Representative Greg Markkanen. “The robin is a state bird for many states,...
Detroit News
Michigan AG Dana Nessel, SOS Jocelyn Benson maintain big fundraising leads
Lansing — Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, two Democrats seeking reelection this fall, have significant financial leads over their Republican challengers with less than two months remaining before Election Day, according to new disclosures. In reports due Monday, GOP attorney general candidate Matt DePerno...
wkar.org
House OKs 'Emotional Support Animal Act'
Michigan lawmakers are trying to clarify and formalize the process of getting an emotional support animal. Supporters argue passing the proposed Emotional Support Animal Act would make sure only those who need a support animal would receive a certification. Democratic state Representative Sara Cambensy (D-Marquette) said the current system needs...
Michigan Daily
5 bills to watch in the Michigan legislature: September 2022
The following article explains five bills that have been introduced, passed or signed into law by the Michigan State Legislature or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer throughout the past few weeks. Each month, The Michigan Daily publishes a compilation of bills being floated around in the Michigan State Legislature for students at...
iheart.com
Extremist Political Attacks on The Rise in Whitmer's Michigan 9-26-22
Patrick Colbeck returns with an election integrity update. Grab gifts and gear in my store and help support the cause as I bring you the stories you wont hear anywhere else!. My new book, "Good News: Hope and Encouragement for Trying Times" is out now!. Grab your signed copy today.
$1.2B northern Michigan mine eligible for tax-exempt funding
LANSING, MI - The Michigan Potash and Salt Company took a step Tuesday toward seeking a $225 million tax-exempt bond for construction of its $1.2 billion salt and potash mine in northern Michigan. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation granted the Denver-based company approval for an “inducement resolution” during its Sept....
Threats are just part of life for gubernatorial candidates, Tudor Dixon says
In the wake of comments Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon made about the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the candidate wants Michiganders to know she’s faced threats and harassment, too. Her campaign fields a steady stream of messages on social media and by phone wishing abhorrent things on...
Michigan woman accused of stealing $100K from vulnerable adult
Back in 2016, Ludy petitioned for her company, Community Guardian Care, Inc., to be appointed as the guardian and conservator for the victim.
WILX-TV
Some Michigan businesses drop college requirement to combat worker shortage
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - To fight back against the ongoing worker shortage, some businesses in Michigan said they will no longer require employees to have a college degree. It’s a growing trend with the idea being that skill outweighs a traditional college degree. 65% of employers are struggling to...
Here’s how Michigan wants to help open child care programs
Michigan lost 637 child care programs since the start of the pandemic, a 7% loss that exacerbated families’ difficulties finding child care in many parts of the state.Michigan officials are betting they can begin to reverse that trend by helping would-be providers navigate an opening process that can be dizzyingly complex.A new initiative, Our Strong Start, pairs child care entrepreneurs with a staffer from the state licensing agency who helps with...
WILX-TV
Deadline for Michigan Home Heating Credit is Friday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is less than a week for eligible people in Michigan to apply for a credit that could help them pay their electric bills. The Michigan Home Heating Credit is available for certain low-income people, senior citizens and people with disabilities. It provides funds to help pay for electrical bills as the weather gets colder.
Legislature back in action, LGBTQ training videos make waves: Your guide to Michigan politics
The Michigan state legislature was back in full force this week for the first session days since July— so buckle up, sit back and peruse the highlights of what was a week full of Michigan political news. With the Senate meeting Tuesday, Sept. 20, and the House on Wednesday,...
Detroit News
Buss: Whitmer seeks golden ticket in parents
The parent vote has become the golden ticket in these midterm elections. In fact, political pressure to be pro-parent is so strong it prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to launch Michigan’s first-ever Parents’ Council. That a Democratic candidate for governor, an incumbent with a big lead, felt it necessary...
New street drug in Michigan
Good morning, today is Saturday. This morning, we want to alert you to a new street drug in Michigan that is deadly and dangerous — Xylazine. This is an animal tranquilizer seen in fentanyl, another potent opioid. ...
People with Michigan ties evacuate Florida as hurricane nears
Waves are crashing along the southernmost point of the United States as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, sending those on the coast inland to safety.
The Oakland Press
Home heating credit applications end this week in Michigan
Qualified homeowners or renters have until Friday Sept. 30 to apply for Michigan’s Home Heating Credit. Applicants do not need to have filed a Michigan income tax return to get the home heating credit. Low-income, deaf, disabled or blind persons, disabled veterans and senior citizens may qualify for the...
Blast from the past: Michigan plans new houses with early 1900s blueprints
Michigan’s housing plans are literally taking a page out of the history books by revisiting popular blueprints from the early 20th century. To address the state’s aging and limited housing stock, the Michigan Municipal League and Michigan Economic Development Corporation have released free blueprints inspired by historic housing catalogs.
