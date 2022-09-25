ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

KCCI.com

Pair of Hawkeyes earn weekly Big Ten football honors

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa Hawkeyes Kaevon Merriweather and Tory Taylor earned Big Ten Conference honors this week. Merriweather, a defensive back, was named co-defensive player of the week, the Big Ten Conference announced Monday. Merriweather returned a fumble 30 yards for his first career touchdown in...
