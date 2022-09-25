C.J. Stroud’s the clear Heisman Trophy front-runner after Ohio State football beat Wisconsin, and it’s not close

Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Pho in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Exhibitions at Wexner Center for the Arts bring the worlds of revolutionary artists to ColumbusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State breaks records in diversity, academics for fourth-consecutive yearThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
What’s up with Kyle McCord potentially getting more reps as Ohio State football’s QB2?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Kyle McCord has played 31 snaps this season as Ohio State football’s backup quarterback, which is pretty normal given who the opponents have been through the first few weeks. What may not be as normal is what he’s been able to do with those opportunities because...
Ohio State’s cornerbacks survived the season’s painful, humbling start with Tim Walton’s help
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tim Walton cannot remember which opponent he faced in his first career start for Ohio State football, but he remembers the support that helped him through. From coach John Cooper to cornerback Vinnie Clark, veteran voices gave Walton guidance and encouragement. They helped slow the game down and calm the nerves of a young guy thrust into the spotlight.
What’s up with Quinn Ewers, Sam Wiglusz and other Ohio State football transfers thriving in new homes?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Quinn Ewers and Sam Wiglusz don’t have a ton in common in terms of their athletic journeys, but both can say they used the Ohio State football program to springboard them to current successes. Ewers was considered a once-in-a-generation prospect that the Buckeyes stole out of...
Ohio State football’s Parker Lewis cleared to play by the NCAA
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Parker Lewis has been cleared to play by the NCAA, a team source confirmed to cleveland.com, after missing Ohio State football’s first four games as a transfer from USC. Lewis spent the first two years of his career at USC, making 26 of 35 field goal...
What is the latest on Ohio State football receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s hamstring injury?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day said he did not regret playing Jaxon Smith-Njigba against Toledo, despite the apparent setback that caused the star receiver to miss the Wisconsin game — and possibly more absences to come. Day said there is no timetable for Smith-Njigba’s...
What is Ohio State football’s depth chart against Rutgers?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — After much preseason speculation, Ohio State football’s defensive tackle rotation is firmly established after three games. Taron Vincent and Mike Hall Jr. are essentially tied at the top with 28 snaps per game. (Hall missed the Toledo game for precautionary injury reasons.) Vincent and Hall have lined up as the starters in the other three games and remain on the field for Jack alignments.
Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s game against Rutgers
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football team will play its fourth straight home game to open up the 2022 season when it hosts Rutgers on Saturday. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network with Brandon Gaudin on play-by-play, Joushua Perry serving as color commentator and Rick Pizzo on sideline reporting duties. This will be OSU’s second game on BTN so far this season with former linebacker Perry calling both games. The 45-12 win over Arkansas State served as his color commentating debut.
WILX-TV
Kick Time Set For Ohio State Game
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s next home football game, Saturday, October 8th, will kick off at 4pm. ABC will televise. The Spartans play at Maryland this Saturday at 3:30pm. Ohio State hosts Rutgers this Saturday. Ohio State won last year’s game 56-7 in Columbus after leading 49-0 at halftime.
saturdaytradition.com
BTN analyst Gerry DiNardo puts 1 B1G team on Ohio State's level in terms of early execution to open 2022 season
BTN Analyst Gerry DiNardo has one team that he believes is on the same level as No. 3 Ohio State in terms of its execution on the field. That team is the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Gophers are 4-0, 1-0 in B1G play, and they have looked every bit of...
Sights and Sounds: Freshmen take center stage at OSU men's basketball photo day
We have photos and interview videos from Ohio State’s men’s basketball photo day on Monday at the team’s practice gym inside the Schottenstein Center. Holtmann will have a 14-man roster with 12 scholarship players and two walk-ons (see below). Check out the photos and videos below.
Well #$%&: This Ohio city is among the most foul-mouthed in US
Maybe Ohio's capital city needs to have its mouth washed out with soap.
This Ohio City Uses More Curse Words Than Any Other City in the Country
Well, sh*t. It seems like lots of folks love their curse words. Especially in Ohio.
myfox28columbus.com
Welcome, Baby Rush!
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's a new addition to the Good Day Columbus Family! Cameron and Katie Fontana welcomed baby Rush last week.
Watch: Ohio State Marching Band performs music from ‘Grease’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Ohio State University Marching Band performed music from “Grease” to celebrate the classic movie’s 50th anniversary Saturday night during halftime of the Buckeyes’ football game against Wisconsin. TBDBITL started their performance with the Grease Theme followed by Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted to You, You’re the One That I Want, […]
New Albany-based Wallick Communities adds nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its portfolio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Central Ohio company is adding nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its management portfolio. New Albany-based Wallick Communities will manage 21 properties for Green National, a real estate firm located in Skaneateles, New York. The portfolio is a mix of family and senior affordable housing communities in Ohio, […]
Report: Girl with gun on Ohio bus says she was ‘tired of getting picked on’
Reports said an 11-year-old girl caught Monday with a loaded gun on a school bus told police she had it because she is tired of "being picked on all the time."
$1 million in cocaine seized in Ohio traffic stop
A woman from Florida is facing charges after troopers say they found over $1 million in cocaine in her car.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Korean Restaurants In Columbus, From BBQ To Fried Chicken
There’s never been a better time to be a fan of Korean food in Columbus. Unlike many other east Asian foods which typically followed mass waves of immigration, Korean food took a little bit longer to gain a foothold here in the United States. Thanks to relatable foods like fried chicken, Korean barbeque, and food trucks, Midwesterners have embraced this flavorful style of cooking.
NBC4 Columbus
‘Eating while driving’ destroys front of house
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The front of a house in the Weinland Park area of Columbus was destroyed overnight when a car crashed into its brick porch. According to an officer at the scene, a woman reportedly was eating while driving and lost control of the car which crashed into the front of 50 West King Avenue.
Ohio men arrested in multi-state fraud ring involving stolen ATVs
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A multi-state fraud ring involving two Ohio men has been stopped after a months-long investigation, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, Michael Mareno Stevens-McKenzie, 28, of Twinsburg, Ohio, and Jarell Coree Scott, 28, of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, have been charged with felony engaging in a […]
