ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

C.J. Stroud’s the clear Heisman Trophy front-runner after Ohio State football beat Wisconsin, and it’s not close

By Stephen Means, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Ohio State’s cornerbacks survived the season’s painful, humbling start with Tim Walton’s help

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tim Walton cannot remember which opponent he faced in his first career start for Ohio State football, but he remembers the support that helped him through. From coach John Cooper to cornerback Vinnie Clark, veteran voices gave Walton guidance and encouragement. They helped slow the game down and calm the nerves of a young guy thrust into the spotlight.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
Madison, WI
Sports
City
Toledo, OH
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Wisconsin Football
Madison, WI
Football
City
Madison, WI
State
Alabama State
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Columbus, WI
State
Georgia State
Madison, WI
College Sports
Cleveland.com

What is Ohio State football’s depth chart against Rutgers?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After much preseason speculation, Ohio State football’s defensive tackle rotation is firmly established after three games. Taron Vincent and Mike Hall Jr. are essentially tied at the top with 28 snaps per game. (Hall missed the Toledo game for precautionary injury reasons.) Vincent and Hall have lined up as the starters in the other three games and remain on the field for Jack alignments.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s game against Rutgers

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football team will play its fourth straight home game to open up the 2022 season when it hosts Rutgers on Saturday. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network with Brandon Gaudin on play-by-play, Joushua Perry serving as color commentator and Rick Pizzo on sideline reporting duties. This will be OSU’s second game on BTN so far this season with former linebacker Perry calling both games. The 45-12 win over Arkansas State served as his color commentating debut.
COLUMBUS, OH
WILX-TV

Kick Time Set For Ohio State Game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s next home football game, Saturday, October 8th, will kick off at 4pm. ABC will televise. The Spartans play at Maryland this Saturday at 3:30pm. Ohio State hosts Rutgers this Saturday. Ohio State won last year’s game 56-7 in Columbus after leading 49-0 at halftime.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#The Heisman Trophy#Ohio State Football#Badgers#Qb#Notre Dame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
myfox28columbus.com

Welcome, Baby Rush!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's a new addition to the Good Day Columbus Family! Cameron and Katie Fontana welcomed baby Rush last week.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Watch: Ohio State Marching Band performs music from ‘Grease’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Ohio State University Marching Band performed music from “Grease” to celebrate the classic movie’s 50th anniversary Saturday night during halftime of the Buckeyes’ football game against Wisconsin. TBDBITL started their performance with the Grease Theme followed by Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted to You, You’re the One That I Want, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New Albany-based Wallick Communities adds nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its portfolio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Central Ohio company is adding nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its management portfolio. New Albany-based Wallick Communities will manage 21 properties for Green National, a real estate firm located in Skaneateles, New York. The portfolio is a mix of family and senior affordable housing communities in Ohio, […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Korean Restaurants In Columbus, From BBQ To Fried Chicken

There’s never been a better time to be a fan of Korean food in Columbus. Unlike many other east Asian foods which typically followed mass waves of immigration, Korean food took a little bit longer to gain a foothold here in the United States. Thanks to relatable foods like fried chicken, Korean barbeque, and food trucks, Midwesterners have embraced this flavorful style of cooking.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

‘Eating while driving’ destroys front of house

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The front of a house in the Weinland Park area of Columbus was destroyed overnight when a car crashed into its brick porch. According to an officer at the scene, a woman reportedly was eating while driving and lost control of the car which crashed into the front of 50 West King Avenue.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
88K+
Followers
82K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy