Patricia Samuelson, long-time resident of Cottage Grove, died peacefully on September 16, 2022, five days short of her 92nd birthday. She was born on September 21, 1930, the only child to the late Howard and Mildred Myhre in Valley City, North Dakota. Patricia is survived by her three children, Colin, Melody, and William Samuelson along with four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was preceded by her only husband Colin, beloved grandson Michael and great-granddaughter Madera.

