Read full article on original website
Related
newsdakota.com
#8 Tornadoes Volleyball Sweeps Kindred Vikings
OAKES, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The #8 Oakes Tornadoes took down the Kindred Vikings in Monday night volleyball action in three sets (25-12, 25-7, 25-22). The game started out close with both teams trading points until it got to 10-10. After that the Tornadoes went on an impressive run of points making it 22-11. They would trade points till they won the 25-12.
newsdakota.com
Tigers Turn Tide on Jimmies with Three Late Goals
CRETE, Neb. (Jimmiepride.com) — With a 2-nil lead heading into the final twenty minutes, the University of Jamestown men’s soccer team had Doane University on the ropes. Unfortunately for UJ, the Tigers scored three times in just over 11 minutes to take a 3-2 victory over the Jimmies Saturday afternoon.
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Wrap Up Play at Mustang Invite
MARSHALL, Minn. (Jimmiepride.com) — The University of Jamestown women’s golf team finished play at the EverSpring Inn & Suites Mustang Invite Sunday, hosted by Southwest Minnesota State at the par 72, 5969-yard Marshall Golf Club. Jamestown was the only NAIA school in the 12-team field, which consisted of...
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Score Seven Straight to Beat Mayville State
JAMESTOWN, ND (jimmiepride.com) – After giving up three runs in the top of the first, the University of Jamestown baseball team scored the final seven runs of the game to defeat Mayville State University 7-3 at Jack Brown Stadium Monday evening. Alan Larocque’s two-run double and and RBI single...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
herosports.com
Hunter Luepke Has A Better Chance To Win The Walter Payton Award Than Even Some NDSU Fans Think
“Hunter Luepke is the best offensive player in the FCS, but he won’t win the Walter Payton Award because these are always stat-driven awards.”. That’s a statement I’ve heard or seen online this season from the fans and some media of North Dakota State. And they are partially correct.
newsdakota.com
Tea Pence Named GPAC Defensive Player of the Week
SIOUX CITY, IA (jimmiepride.com) – Tea Pence (FR/Hamilton, Ohio) from the University of Jamestown women’s soccer team has been named this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week. Pence made six saves in a 1-0 win at Hastings (Neb.), and then saved...
newsdakota.com
Viking Baseball Splits Doubleheader with Dickinson State
VALLEY CITY (vcsuvikings.com) – Dustin Mertz pitched 6 1/3 innings and Tory Nelson went 3-for-3 as the VCSU baseball team picked up a 6-3 win over Dickinson State during game one of a doubleheader on Saturday. Mertz was perfect through the first 3 2/3 innings of an impressive performance,...
newsdakota.com
Hi-Liner Hall of Fame 2022 Induction Class Honorees
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Hi-Liner Hall of Fame committee is pleased to announce its 2022 induction class. These individuals will be inducted prior to the homecoming football game at Hanna Field on Friday September 30th. Below are the 2022 Hi-Liner Hall of Fame inductees and some of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsdakota.com
Hi-Liners Ranked #4 in Latest NDAPSSA Football Poll
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The latest poll from the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has the Valley City Hi-Liners at #4 in the State. The Hi-Liners are currently 5-0 on the season coming off of a big 56-0 victory over Horace. They will be...
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Finish Weekend Series at Midland
FREMONT, Neb. (Jimmiepride.com) — The University of Jamestown women’s hockey team concluded its first weekend series Sunday afternoon and were defeated by Midland University 7-1. Midland led 1-0 after the first period and extended their lead to 2-0 at the 3:03 mark of the second. The Jimmies went...
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Finish Weekend Sweep of St. Cloud State
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (jimmiepride.com) – A night after scoring seven goals in the season opener, the University of Jamestown D2 hockey team added six more to their total Saturday night in a 6-2 win over St. Cloud State (Minn.) University in WCCHA action. Jamestown earns its first sweep as newly-minted...
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Score Early and Often in Exhibition Win Over St. Cloud State
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (jimmiepride.com) – Goals came in bunches for the 12th-ranked University of Jamestown men’s hockey team Sunday afternoon in a 15-1 exhibition win over ACHA Division 2 St. Cloud State University. Jordan Baranesky (FR/Red Lake, Ontario) scored a natural hat trick in just nine minutes and 20...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newsdakota.com
VCHS Homecoming Royalty & Other Events
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Meet the Valley City High School (VCHS) Homecoming Court. The King candidates are: Curtis Rusher, Koye Grebel, Tucker Johnson, and Robert Fischer. The Queen candidates are: Carly Goven, Amelia Meester, Stephanie Hoffarth, and Jada Nelson. Hi-Liner Homecoming Theme Days 2022. Tuesday is “Twin Day”...
newsdakota.com
Looysen I Care, Walters Forge NIL Partnership
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Looysen I Care has provided Mason Walters with professional eye care services since 2015. Now, in an exclusive “NIL” agreement, Walters will promote the services of Looysen I Care to children and families throughout central North Dakota. “I know from experience that the...
newsdakota.com
Organ Concert Series Returns to UJ
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (UJ) – The University of Jamestown Department of Music is pleased to announce the return of its concert series featuring the Black-Schlossman Organ in the historic Voorhees Chapel. The first concert in the series will kick off October 16 at 2 p.m. with a performance by Dillon...
newsdakota.com
Patricia Samuelson
Patricia Samuelson, long-time resident of Cottage Grove, died peacefully on September 16, 2022, five days short of her 92nd birthday. She was born on September 21, 1930, the only child to the late Howard and Mildred Myhre in Valley City, North Dakota. Patricia is survived by her three children, Colin, Melody, and William Samuelson along with four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was preceded by her only husband Colin, beloved grandson Michael and great-granddaughter Madera.
newsdakota.com
James Mikel Arneson
The graveside service for James Mikel Arneson, 54, Valley City, North Dakota will be 2 pm Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Hillside Cemetery, Valley City. He died September 17 at Essentia Health, Fargo, North Dakota. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. An online guestbook is...
fargoinc.com
Hyperbaric Healing: Allan Luistro, MD & Nathan Swenson, NRP, Healing with Hyperbarics of North Dakota
While the technology and research are sophisticated, the idea behind Healing with Hyberbarics of North Dakota is simple: every cell in the human body needs oxygen. They offer tailored hyperbaric oxygen treatments where patients breathe 100% oxygen while the atmospheric pressure is increased. The increased oxygen promotes healing in injuries and inflamed tissues.
newsdakota.com
Barnes County North Dollars for Scholars Awards Scholarships
BARNES COUNTY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Barnes County North Dollars for Scholars has awarded 7 Returning College Student Scholarships for the 2022 Fall Semester. “A big thank you goes out to these sponsors that helped make this happen,” the organization stated. They include:. BCN Education Association Don &...
newsdakota.com
Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – This is homecoming week for the Hi-Liners. There will be activities all week beginning Monday night at 7:00 PM with the Powder-Puff Football Game. The week’s weather forecast is favorable, attend and enjoy. A number of city employees and commissioners attended the North...
Comments / 0