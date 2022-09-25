Read full article on original website
Bronx stabbing: 2 more suspects arrested in homicide, police say
PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two more suspects have been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a man in Pelham Bay, bringing the total number of those in custody to four, police said Tuesday. Andrew Tarafa and Nashid Monrose, both 18, were arrested Monday on charges of manslaughter and gang assault in connection to […]
Video: Homeless man arrested for vicious beating in NYC train station
NEW YORK - A homeless career criminal faces charges in connection with a horrific attack on a woman at a Queens subway station that was caught by a security camera. The NYPD arrested 41-year-old Waheed Foster in connection with the attack last week at the Howard Beach - JFK Airport Station.
Two more suspects busted for Bronx stabbing death of ex-con known as neighborhood peacekeeper
Two more suspects have been charged in the stabbing death of an ex-con who had developed a reputation as a peacekeeper in his Bronx neighborhood, police said Tuesday. Andrew Tarafa and Nashid Monrose, both 18 and with no prior arrest history, surrendered at the 45th Precinct stationhouse Monday and were each charged with manslaughter for the Sept. 16 slaying of Prince McMichael. Cops said ...
Man sought after body found under couch in Queens: NYPD
WOODHAVEN, Queens (PIX11) – A man is wanted by police for questioning after a badly decomposed body was found inside a Queens apartment earlier this summer, NYPD officials said. Jason Brady, 46, was found dead inside a Woodhaven apartment on Jamaica Avenue on June 29, according to police. Brady’s body was badly decomposed when he […]
Neighbor arrested in fatal fire on Long Island: police
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was arrested Tuesday after an investigation into a deadly house fire on Long Island, police said. Daryle McClenic, 35, of Hempstead, was charged with criminally negligent homicide and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. A fire broke out Monday in a second-floor bedroom of a duplex […]
Man, woman both shot in leg amid dispute in Harlem
Police say a 20-year-old man was in a dispute with another man, who opened fire on him. A woman believed to be an innocent bystander was also hit.
Manhattan deliveryman stabbed fighting off crook trying to steal his e-bike
A Manhattan deliveryman was stabbed multiple times early Tuesday fighting off a crook trying to steal his e-bike, cops said. Cops arrested the stabber, who police sources identify as an ex-con with more than 80 arrests. The 36-year-old victim was on Allen St. near Rivington St. on the Lower East Side when Sean Cooper, 47, stormed up and tried to take his wheels about 3 a.m., according to ...
Car crashes into Queens KFC after shoplifting, carjacking incident
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a car crashed into a KFC/Pizza Hut restaurant in Queens on Monday afternoon after a shoplifter tried to carjack a driver. Police say the incident happened at around 2 p.m. in Hillcrest, when what began as a shoplifting incident at a nearby Rite Aid store. The man had taken items in a shopping cart from the store.
4 NYPD officers injured after Brooklyn street fight with 47-year-old man
Four officers are recovering from injuries after the arrest of a man led to a violent scuffle on 11th Avenue in Brooklyn.
NYPD Arrests 16-Year-Old Boy Wanted for Attempted Stabbing Outside Forest Hills School Building
The police arrested a 16-year-old boy Friday wanted for attempting to stab a fellow teenager in front of school building in Forest Hills early last week. The 16-year-old was charged with attempted assault for allegedly plunging a knife into the chest of a teenage boy last Tuesday at around 3:50 p.m. while the victim was waiting at a bus stop in front of 91-30 Metropolitan Ave., home to three different schools.
Police Search For Duo Accused Of Stealing Items From Unlocked Vehicle, Entering Jericho Home
Police are searching for two suspects who stole a key fob and documents from an unlocked vehicle and then used the key to enter a Long Island home. The burglary happened in Jericho at 5:50 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, according to the Nassau County Police Department. NCPD said a...
WHERE'S GIANNY? Police search for missing 13-year-old Bronx girl last seen Monday
The NYPD is searching for a missing teen last seen on Monday at her Bronx residence, according to authorities.
Woman Intentionally Mowed Down, 4 Slashed as Large NYC Fight Reported: Cops
A 31-year-old woman died after being intentionally hit by a white sedan in Queens over the weekend -- at the same time four men showed up at a hospital with slash or stab wounds following a fight, and authorities are looking into how the two incidents might be related. Police...
Boyfriend of man beaten to death in NYCHA apartment arrested for his murder
Police have arrested a man who beat his 37-year-old boyfriend to death in their Bronx apartment Saturday.
Woman describes harrowing attack in Queens subway station
NEW YORK -- A man with a long arrest record has been arrested in connection with the brutal attack of a woman in a Queens subway station.On Tuesday, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to the victim, who said it could have happened to anyone and she is warning subways riders to be careful."I'm scared. I would've never expected this to happen. My life has changed," Elizabeth Gomes said.Distraught and still in pain a week after she was brutally beaten, 33-year-old Gomes said she worries she may never be able to see out of her right eye again."I really felt like it...
4 men seen leaving area of Bronx burning car murders: source
PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) — Four men were seen leaving the area where Nikki Huang and Jesse Parrilla, both 22, were shot and set on fire around 4:15 a.m. on May 16, and now we’re learning about the getaway car. A law enforcement source told PIX11 News the suspects got into a small Fiat […]
Man, 44, found dead inside Bronx residential building
Officials are investigating the death of a man found in a Bronx residential building on Monday night, authorities said.
Police: Bronx MTA worker punched in the face while on the job
A Metropolitan Transportation Authority worker was randomly attacked while on the job, according to the NYPD.
Jersey City road rage incident defused when assailants find out other driver was off-duty cop
A potential road rage incident was averted when the angry occupants of a double-parked vehicle blocking traffic found out the person asking them to move was a Jersey City police lieutenant, authorities said. The off-duty lieutenant reported that he was verbal assaulted and threatened after a vehicle in front of...
Police Searching For Boyfriend Of Dismembered Brooklyn Woman
Police are currently on the hunt for the boyfriend of 22-year-old Brooklyn resident Dasia Johnson, whose body was found stuffed into two suitcases Wednesday (Sept. 21) in her Cypress Hills apartment. ABC reports that suspicions began to arise due to a foul smell wafting throughout the building, which residents reported to a security guard. They also noted that the woman in question had not been seen for several days. More from VIBE.comMississippi Teen Honored After Saving Four People From Car Submerged In RiverThe Assassination Of Haiti's President Jovenel Moïse: What We Know So FarRihanna And Twitter CEO Donate $4 Million To Help Domestic Violence...
