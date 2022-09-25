ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

PIX11

Bronx stabbing: 2 more suspects arrested in homicide, police say

PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two more suspects have been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a man in Pelham Bay, bringing the total number of those in custody to four, police said Tuesday. Andrew Tarafa and Nashid Monrose, both 18, were arrested Monday on charges of manslaughter and gang assault in connection to […]
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Two more suspects busted for Bronx stabbing death of ex-con known as neighborhood peacekeeper

Two more suspects have been charged in the stabbing death of an ex-con who had developed a reputation as a peacekeeper in his Bronx neighborhood, police said Tuesday. Andrew Tarafa and Nashid Monrose, both 18 and with no prior arrest history, surrendered at the 45th Precinct stationhouse Monday and were each charged with manslaughter for the Sept. 16 slaying of Prince McMichael. Cops said ...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man sought after body found under couch in Queens: NYPD

WOODHAVEN, Queens (PIX11) – A man is wanted by police for questioning after a badly decomposed body was found inside a Queens apartment earlier this summer, NYPD officials said. Jason Brady, 46, was found dead inside a Woodhaven apartment on Jamaica Avenue on June 29, according to police.  Brady’s body was badly decomposed when he […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Neighbor arrested in fatal fire on Long Island: police

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was arrested Tuesday after an investigation into a deadly house fire on Long Island, police said. Daryle McClenic, 35, of Hempstead, was charged with criminally negligent homicide and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. A fire broke out Monday in a second-floor bedroom of a duplex […]
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily News

Manhattan deliveryman stabbed fighting off crook trying to steal his e-bike

A Manhattan deliveryman was stabbed multiple times early Tuesday fighting off a crook trying to steal his e-bike, cops said. Cops arrested the stabber, who police sources identify as an ex-con with more than 80 arrests. The 36-year-old victim was on Allen St. near Rivington St. on the Lower East Side when Sean Cooper, 47, stormed up and tried to take his wheels about 3 a.m., according to ...
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Car crashes into Queens KFC after shoplifting, carjacking incident

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a car crashed into a KFC/Pizza Hut restaurant in Queens on Monday afternoon after a shoplifter tried to carjack a driver. Police say the incident happened at around 2 p.m. in Hillcrest, when what began as a shoplifting incident at a nearby Rite Aid store. The man had taken items in a shopping cart from the store.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

NYPD Arrests 16-Year-Old Boy Wanted for Attempted Stabbing Outside Forest Hills School Building

The police arrested a 16-year-old boy Friday wanted for attempting to stab a fellow teenager in front of school building in Forest Hills early last week. The 16-year-old was charged with attempted assault for allegedly plunging a knife into the chest of a teenage boy last Tuesday at around 3:50 p.m. while the victim was waiting at a bus stop in front of 91-30 Metropolitan Ave., home to three different schools.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Woman describes harrowing attack in Queens subway station

NEW YORK -- A man with a long arrest record has been arrested in connection with the brutal attack of a woman in a Queens subway station.On Tuesday, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to the victim, who said it could have happened to anyone and she is warning subways riders to be careful."I'm scared. I would've never expected this to happen. My life has changed," Elizabeth Gomes said.Distraught and still in pain a week after she was brutally beaten, 33-year-old Gomes said she worries she may never be able to see out of her right eye again."I really felt like it...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

4 men seen leaving area of Bronx burning car murders: source

PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) — Four men were seen leaving the area where Nikki Huang and Jesse Parrilla, both 22, were shot and set on fire around 4:15 a.m. on May 16, and now we’re learning about the getaway car. A law enforcement source told PIX11 News the suspects got into a small Fiat […]
BRONX, NY
Vibe

Police Searching For Boyfriend Of Dismembered Brooklyn Woman

Police are currently on the hunt for the boyfriend of 22-year-old Brooklyn resident Dasia Johnson, whose body was found stuffed into two suitcases Wednesday (Sept. 21) in her Cypress Hills apartment. ABC reports that suspicions began to arise due to a foul smell wafting throughout the building, which residents reported to a security guard. They also noted that the woman in question had not been seen for several days. More from VIBE.comMississippi Teen Honored After Saving Four People From Car Submerged In RiverThe Assassination Of Haiti's President Jovenel Moïse: What We Know So FarRihanna And Twitter CEO Donate $4 Million To Help Domestic Violence...
BROOKLYN, NY

