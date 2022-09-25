NEW YORK -- A man with a long arrest record has been arrested in connection with the brutal attack of a woman in a Queens subway station.On Tuesday, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to the victim, who said it could have happened to anyone and she is warning subways riders to be careful."I'm scared. I would've never expected this to happen. My life has changed," Elizabeth Gomes said.Distraught and still in pain a week after she was brutally beaten, 33-year-old Gomes said she worries she may never be able to see out of her right eye again."I really felt like it...

QUEENS, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO