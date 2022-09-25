ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Ohio State schemed up, stretched out Wisconsin’s defense, left the Badgers sagging: Doug Lesmerises

By Doug Lesmerises, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Ohio State’s cornerbacks survived the season’s painful, humbling start with Tim Walton’s help

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tim Walton cannot remember which opponent he faced in his first career start for Ohio State football, but he remembers the support that helped him through. From coach John Cooper to cornerback Vinnie Clark, veteran voices gave Walton guidance and encouragement. They helped slow the game down and calm the nerves of a young guy thrust into the spotlight.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
Madison, WI
Sports
City
Toledo, OH
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Madison, WI
Football
City
Madison, WI
City
Madison, OH
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
City
Columbus, OH
City
Columbus, WI
Cleveland.com

Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s game against Rutgers

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football team will play its fourth straight home game to open up the 2022 season when it hosts Rutgers on Saturday. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network with Brandon Gaudin on play-by-play, Joushua Perry serving as color commentator and Rick Pizzo on sideline reporting duties. This will be OSU’s second game on BTN so far this season with former linebacker Perry calling both games. The 45-12 win over Arkansas State served as his color commentating debut.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Alvarez
Person
Jim Leonhard
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
88K+
Followers
82K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy