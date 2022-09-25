Mark Edwards: This young gun receiver looks ready to do more for Crimson Tide

TUSCALOOSA — Maybe Alabama's next great receiver isn't somebody who came out of the transfer portal or a five-star from the Class of 2023?

Maybe it's somebody who signed with Alabama a couple of years ago. Maybe it's Ja'Corey Brooks, who injected some early excitement into Saturday's typically ho-hum beatdown of luckless Vanderbilt, the guys who seem like the type that stands in the corner at every Southeastern Conference party and don't talk to anybody.

A former five-star prospect from Florida, Brooks caught a couple of early touchdown passes in the second-ranked Crimson Tide's 55-3 win, picked up more than 100 receiving yards for the first time in his career, and continued stepping up whenever Alabama bothers to look his way.

Perhaps Nick Saban signs so many five-stars that some of them actually arrive on campus rather anonymously. That's the only reason I can think of why we weren't paying close attention to Brooks from Day One.

If you were on to him early, good on you, because I can't say the same.

Brooks stands a rangy 6-foot-2 with long arms and good hands. He's a bit on the thin side, which means he's built like all the recent top receivers Alabama has had in the past decade or so — although a bit taller. After leading Booker T. Washington High to a Florida state championship in 2019, he spent 2020 at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. The 247sports.com composite rankings had him as the No. 2 receiver in the country. No. 1 was Emeka Egbuka who is figuring it out at Ohio State after not playing much last season.

As a true freshman last year, Brooks didn't play much until the end of the season. When eventual first-round draft choice Jameson Williams got tossed out early in the Auburn game because of targeting, Brooks got the call.

He had caught only two passes all year, until he latched onto two more on the last drive of regulation, including the tying touchdown.

After that, either John Metchie or Williams or both were hurt, and Brooks got targeted more often by Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young.

But in the offseason, Alabama raided the transfer portal for Jermaine Burton from Georgia and Tyler Harrell from Louisville. In addition, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, an ace pass-catcher out of the backfield, came from Georgia Tech.

So, we didn't see Brooks much anymore. He didn't catch a pass in the season-opener.

Heck, on the depth chart Alabama provides, Brooks isn't even first team at the Z receiver position. That belongs to Traeshon Holden. Burton and freshman Kobe Prentice hold down the X and H receiver spots.

But when Alabama fell behind Texas, we saw Brooks again. He's especially good in the clutch. He caught two passes on the go-ahead touchdown drive and one on the winning field goal drive. Those were his only three catches of the day.

On Saturday against Vanderbilt, he finished with six catches for 117 yards — all in the first half. After that, we didn't see him much more. Go figure.

Maybe we think great receivers have to look great right from the start. They're supposed to take over right away and establish themselves from the get-go. Like Jaylen Waddle, a future first-round draft choice. He caught 45 balls as a freshman.

But, sometimes they're like Jerry Jeudy, also a first-round choice, who had only 14 catches as a freshman. DeVonta Smith, the 2020 Heisman winner, had only eight catches as a freshman in 2017. One beat Mississippi State, and another beat Georgia in the national title game, of course.

Hammering Vanderbilt isn't the same as that, but Brooks is a pretty good receiver. And, Alabama needs a guy like Brooks.

The running game isn't dominant. There's no power back in the Tide rotation, and the offensive line is serviceable but not overwhelming. Like last year, this team will rely heavily on Bryce Young and the receivers he targets.

And, as the games get tougher — like road trips to Arkansas, Tennessee, LSU and Ole Miss — guys like Brooks who can make big plays at critical times will play a huge role.