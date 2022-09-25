ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Mark Edwards: This young gun receiver looks ready to do more for Crimson Tide

By Mark Edwards, Senior Editor, medwards@annistonstar.com
Anniston Star
Anniston Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22wpkG_0i9G9Acp00

TUSCALOOSA — Maybe Alabama's next great receiver isn't somebody who came out of the transfer portal or a five-star from the Class of 2023?

Maybe it's somebody who signed with Alabama a couple of years ago. Maybe it's Ja'Corey Brooks, who injected some early excitement into Saturday's typically ho-hum beatdown of luckless Vanderbilt, the guys who seem like the type that stands in the corner at every Southeastern Conference party and don't talk to anybody.

A former five-star prospect from Florida, Brooks caught a couple of early touchdown passes in the second-ranked Crimson Tide's 55-3 win, picked up more than 100 receiving yards for the first time in his career, and continued stepping up whenever Alabama bothers to look his way.

Perhaps Nick Saban signs so many five-stars that some of them actually arrive on campus rather anonymously. That's the only reason I can think of why we weren't paying close attention to Brooks from Day One.

If you were on to him early, good on you, because I can't say the same.

Brooks stands a rangy 6-foot-2 with long arms and good hands. He's a bit on the thin side, which means he's built like all the recent top receivers Alabama has had in the past decade or so — although a bit taller. After leading Booker T. Washington High to a Florida state championship in 2019, he spent 2020 at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. The 247sports.com composite rankings had him as the No. 2 receiver in the country. No. 1 was Emeka Egbuka who is figuring it out at Ohio State after not playing much last season.

As a true freshman last year, Brooks didn't play much until the end of the season. When eventual first-round draft choice Jameson Williams got tossed out early in the Auburn game because of targeting, Brooks got the call.

He had caught only two passes all year, until he latched onto two more on the last drive of regulation, including the tying touchdown.

After that, either John Metchie or Williams or both were hurt, and Brooks got targeted more often by Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young.

But in the offseason, Alabama raided the transfer portal for Jermaine Burton from Georgia and Tyler Harrell from Louisville. In addition, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, an ace pass-catcher out of the backfield, came from Georgia Tech.

So, we didn't see Brooks much anymore. He didn't catch a pass in the season-opener.

Heck, on the depth chart Alabama provides, Brooks isn't even first team at the Z receiver position. That belongs to Traeshon Holden. Burton and freshman Kobe Prentice hold down the X and H receiver spots.

But when Alabama fell behind Texas, we saw Brooks again. He's especially good in the clutch. He caught two passes on the go-ahead touchdown drive and one on the winning field goal drive. Those were his only three catches of the day.

On Saturday against Vanderbilt, he finished with six catches for 117 yards — all in the first half. After that, we didn't see him much more. Go figure.

Maybe we think great receivers have to look great right from the start. They're supposed to take over right away and establish themselves from the get-go. Like Jaylen Waddle, a future first-round draft choice. He caught 45 balls as a freshman.

But, sometimes they're like Jerry Jeudy, also a first-round choice, who had only 14 catches as a freshman. DeVonta Smith, the 2020 Heisman winner, had only eight catches as a freshman in 2017. One beat Mississippi State, and another beat Georgia in the national title game, of course.

Hammering Vanderbilt isn't the same as that, but Brooks is a pretty good receiver. And, Alabama needs a guy like Brooks.

The running game isn't dominant. There's no power back in the Tide rotation, and the offensive line is serviceable but not overwhelming. Like last year, this team will rely heavily on Bryce Young and the receivers he targets.

And, as the games get tougher — like road trips to Arkansas, Tennessee, LSU and Ole Miss — guys like Brooks who can make big plays at critical times will play a huge role.

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Sam Pittman talks bounce-back game this week vs. Alabama: 'They can beat you before you ever run out on the field'

Sam Pittman and Arkansas are trying to turn the page on the Texas A&M loss as Alabama comes to Fayetteville this week. “We’re going to not make a mountain out of a mole hill, we should have played better, we shouldn’t have made those mistakes, but we’ve gotta move on and we’ve got to learn from it and if we can do that, then we’ll be fine,” Pittman said.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisville, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
State
Arkansas State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Painful A&M loss aside for Arkansas, is Alabama ripe for an upset? Let's dig into that

You could see the dejection on Sam Pittman’s face. During Saturday’s postgame press conference, you could sense that the Arkansas coach recognized the golden opportunity that his team let slip away. Self-inflicted errors left the Hogs on the wrong side of a pivotal game against Texas A&M. “Pivotal” is an appropriate way to describe it, not only because of the obvious SEC West implications of falling to the Aggies, but let’s just say College GameDay making a trip to Fayetteville for the first time since 2006 was sitting on the table with a victory.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Saban Impressed with Freshmen Wide Receivers

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban spoke highly of the freshmen wide receivers in his Monday press conference. "Yeah, well, those guys are talented guys, and they're also smart guys. They've been able to learn the offense and make really good, incremental progress week in and week out. And we knew that those guys were good players when we recruited them," said Saban.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama vs. Texas A&M Kick-off Time Set in Stone

The Alabama Crimson Tide's most anticipated home game of the season officially has a kickoff time. The Tide welcomes Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Oct. 8 for a primetime showdown. Alabama and Texas A&M are scheduled as the second game in a CBS double-header and is...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Devonta Smith
Person
Bryce Young
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Yardbarker

Alabama continues push for Clemson 5-Star commit Peter Woods

Alabama football’s coaching staff is continuing to stay in contact with Clemson pledge, Peter Woods. Woods is a product of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. He is undoubtedly one of the top defensive line prospects in the country. Clemson secured a commitment from Woods in July, beating out...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

In-State Softball Pitcher Commits to Crimson Tide

Class of 2024 in-state softball pitcher Braya Hodges has committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Hodges plays for the Houston Academy Raiders out of Dothan, Ala. As a sophomore, she pitched a perfect game, recording 18 strikeouts and aided the Raiders to the 2022 3A AHSAA state title where the Raiders beat Mobile Christian 5-3. She won the tournament's MVP award and made the 2022 Class 3A All-State Tournament Team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Stays Put in Newest AP Poll

The Alabama Crimson Tide remains No. 2 in the AP Poll for the third consecutive week. The Tide dominated in its conference opener against Vanderbilt on Saturday night, 55-3, but it was not enough to jump top-ranked Georgia. Alabama has 1,487 points and four first-place votes, while Georgia holds a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Arkansas calls for ‘Red Out’ for Alabama game

Arkansas has something special planned for its Saturday visit from No. 2 Alabama. The school announced a “Red Out” for the 2:30 p.m. game in Razorback Stadium in the latest promotion to accompany a game with the Crimson Tide. Back in 2014, Arkansas had a “Stripe Out” of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Img Academy
105.1 The Block

It’s Completely Shocking This Happened Again in Hay Court

Over the last couple of months, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Shelton State Community College, and Tuscaloosa Paras have been teaming up to bring fun activities to the Hayes court community on the west side of Tuscaloosa, AL. On Saturday, September 24th Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Legal Services of Alabama, and other community...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
hotelnewsresource.com

The Alamite Hotel Opens in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

The Alamite, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, opened on September 15 as the city's first upscale boutique hotel. Located in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa, the hotel is set amidst a retail and commercial corridor, blocks away from University of Alabama, Bryant-Denny Stadium, and the soon-to-be-completed Saban Center. "From architecture to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Alabama

Do you live in Alabama or plan on travelling there in the near future? Then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing places that make for a fun and affordable weekend getaway in Alabama. Here's what made it on the list.
ALABAMA STATE
thebamabuzz.com

12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 19

We’ve got the inside scoop on 12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the renovation of the Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility Renovation...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Anniston Star

Anniston Star

Anniston, AL
4K+
Followers
143
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Anniston Star

Comments / 0

Community Policy