Madison Comprehensive pockets slim win over New Philadelphia
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Madison Comprehensive wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 2-1 over New Philadelphia in Ohio boys soccer on September 27. Madison Comprehensive drew first blood by forging a 2-1 margin over New Philadelphia after the first...
Teen Writing Program: Poetry Janett Barragan Miranda (Online- Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County)
The Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County continues its collaboration with BreakBread Literacy Project to present a series of "virtual visits" from authors who present free creative writing workshops for teens age 13-18! On Wednesday, September 28th at 7:00pm the Teen Writing Program welcomes Janett Barragán Miranda for...
“How Elections Work In Knox County” set for Oct. 6
MOUNT VERNON — The Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County presents a panel discussion with the Knox County Board of Elections staff on "How Elections Work in Knox County." This event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. in the Knox Memorial Building, Veterans...
Knox County GOP headquarters to celebrate grand opening on Oct. 4
MOUNT VERNON -- The Knox County Republican Party invites the community to join it for the grand opening of our GOP Headquarters for the 2022 general election campaign season. The event will be on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the new headquarters location at 127 South Main St. in Mount Vernon (the old Creative Foundations facility).
Knox County Sheriff's Reports for Sept. 26
MOUNT VERNON -- Knox County Sheriff's deputies responded to these calls.
