MOUNT VERNON -- The Knox County Republican Party invites the community to join it for the grand opening of our GOP Headquarters for the 2022 general election campaign season. The event will be on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the new headquarters location at 127 South Main St. in Mount Vernon (the old Creative Foundations facility).

KNOX COUNTY, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO