ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State Rolls Past Wisconsin 52-21 In Big Ten Conference Opener

By Jon Rudder
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tilfo_0i9G8pPT00

C.J. Stroud throws five touchdown passes to three different receivers.

If you reached your seat late on Saturday night at Ohio Stadium for Ohio State’s Big Ten Conference opener against Wisconsin, you probably missed a lot of action.

C.J. Stroud threw five touchdown passes as Ohio State scored early and often in a 52-21 route of Wisconsin at Ohio Stadium.

The Buckeye passer threw touchdowns of 32, 8. 12, 2 and 13 yards. Miyan William and TreVeyon Henderson each rushed for over 100 yards. Saturday night marked the first time since 2019 that a pair of Buckeyes rushed for 100 yards or more.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba was unavailable, but the Buckeye passing attack barely broke stride. Smith-Njigba suffered a hamstring injury in the season-opening win over Notre Dame but returned to action in last week’s victory over Toledo. It’s unclear why he’ll be sidelined this evening, as the Buckeyes do not provide specific injury information.

Cade Stover caught his first touchdown pass as a Buckeye in the first quarter and added another before the quarter came to an end. The senior tight-end made an emphasized pass catching and route running this offseason and it’s resulted in a breakout campaign from the Lexington, Ohio native.

The Buckeyes were prepared to slow down an old-school Wisconsin offense that featured a pair of big-ticket running backs. But after scoring on their opening possession and intercepting Badgers’ quarterback Graham Mertz on his first pass to setup the Buckeye offense in good field position, Ohio State was ready to deliver a knockout punch early.

Tanner McCallister secured the Buckeyes second turnover of the season when he intercepted Mertz.

Defensively, Ohio State dominated Wisconsin from the opening kickoff. The Buckeyes held the Badgers to just one first down in the first quarter and limited the Wisconsin offensive attack to just 96 total yards at halftime.

Wisconsin ran the ball on its first four plays before the Mertz interception, but after the Buckeyes quick start it became clear Wisconsin was a team that wasn’t prepared to play from behind.

Williams finished the night with 101 yards on 11 carries and two scores while Henderson carried the ball 21 times for 121 yards.

Stroud completed 17-of-27 passes for 281 yards and five scores. Emeka Egbuka was on the receiving end of six of his passes, totaling 118 yards and two touchdowns. Julian Fleming added four catches for 67 yards.

The Buckeyes are now 1-0 and shifts their focus to Homecoming week and Rutgers.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State’s Ryan Day Shares Final Thoughts On Wisconsin During Radio Show

Ohio State Freshman CB Ryan Turner Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State’s Cade Stover On C.J. Stroud: “I’ll Ride With Him Any Day Of The Week”

Ohio State Looking Forward To Playing “Smashmouth” Football Against Wisconsin

Ohio State’s Miyan Williams, Paris Johnson, Luke Wypler Preview Wisconsin

Former Ohio State OL Harry Miller Speaks At Mental Health Fundraiser

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_ FN
Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook !

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day updates injury status for multiple Ohio State DBs entering Week 5

Ryan Day has had a limited group available for Ohio State’s secondary to begin the 2022 season. After entering the year with concerns for the group, multiple pieces have missed time through Week 4. Fortunately, Day is expecting at least a couple of pieces back for Saturday’s game against...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
Madison, WI
Sports
City
Toledo, OH
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Madison, WI
Football
City
Madison, WI
Columbus, OH
Football
City
Lexington, OH
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Madison, WI
College Sports
Eleven Warriors

Ian Moore Plans to Commit Within a Few Weeks and Enjoyed His Visit to Ohio State, Michael Smith Feels Ohio State is Recruiting Him Hard

Ohio State won’t have to wait much longer to find out whether or not it will land one of its top offensive line targets in the 2024 class. Four-star Indiana offensive lineman Ian Moore told Eleven Warriors he’s planning on visiting Wisconsin this weekend, then will decide where he’ll play collegiately in the coming weeks.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Stadium#Buckeye State#American Football#College Football#Ohio State Rolls Past#Ohio State#Notre Dame#Badgers
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Opens As 39-Point Favorite Against Rutgers

Heading into a fifth consecutive home game in Columbus to start the season, Ohio State finds itself as a 39-point favorite less than a week out from its Week 5 meeting with Rutgers in the Buckeyes' first meeting with a Big Ten East opponent. The projected point total sits at...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Ohio State's Blowout Win

Kirk Herbstreit got an up-close look at Ohio State's 52-21 victory over Wisconsin on Saturday night. The former Buckeyes quarterback called his alma mater's latest win from ABC's broadcasting booth. He even saw his son, walk-on tight end Zak Herbstreit, take the field near the end of the lopsided triumph.
COLUMBUS, OH
dublinohiousa.gov

EASE Logistics Revitalizes Landmark Building in Dublin for New Global Headquarters, Creating 140 New Jobs

EASE Logistics, a multi-operational supply chain and transportation solutions provider, has announced plans to expand its operations by restoring a local landmark building in Dublin, Ohio, for its new global headquarters. The company will invest more than $25 million for real estate, repairs and sustainability measures, in addition to $7 million in payroll to create 140 full-time jobs across all departments, including sales, account operations, marketing, accounting and IT. EASE Logistics currently has more than 170 full-time employees in Dublin, and this latest investment will nearly double its local workforce.
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

These Columbus health system executives made more than $1M in 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Thirteen non-CEO executives at Columbus hospital systems were paid at least $1 million in salary and bonuses in 2020, the most recent year with data available. Of those, seven have since retired or left the systems. None were with Columbus-based Mount Carmel Health System, the smallest of the four […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Big Ten Conference
NewsBreak
Youtube
rejournals.com

Hanley Investment Group closes sale of 139,486-square-foot shopping center in Ohio

Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of Perimeter Center, a fully leased 139,486-square-foot shopping center anchored by a Giant Eagle Market District grocery store in Dublin, Ohio. Hanley Investment Group’s Executive Vice President Kevin Fryman and President Ed Hanley, in association with ParaSell, Inc., represented the...
DUBLIN, OH
1808Delaware

County Breaks Ground On $40 Million Project

The Delaware County Regional Sewer District broke ground today on one of the first public-sector projects in the state to use an innovative design and construction process. To date, this process has enabled the county to expand the project by more than 20% at nearly the original cost. Due to the project’s significance, it also was awarded a $5 million grant from the Ohio Department of Development’s Ohio BUILDS Water Infrastructure Grant Program.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
655K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy