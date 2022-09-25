ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Daily Northwestern

One Book team brings programming for ‘How the Word Is Passed’ to NU

Author Clint Smith begins “How the Word Is Passed” with a vignette on his drive to Monticello, a plantation in Central Virginia and the summer home of Thomas Jefferson. Smith discusses his tour of Monticello and imagines the lives of slaves, bought and sold under the nose of a man who, Smith writes, is one of many who “fought for their own freedom while keeping their boots on the necks of hundreds of others.”
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Fairy tree brings whimsy and smiles to Evanston neighborhood

As the last bell rings at Orrington Elementary School, crowds of kids begin their walks home through the neighborhood. A young girl with round glasses and a big smile zooms by on a scooter and shouts, “That’s where the fairies live!”. She is looking at an elaborately decorated...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

West End Market fosters youth entrepreneurship

The West End Market has quickly become a place for Evanston youth to encourage their entrepreneurial dreams, selling jewelry, homemade treats and crafts. Entrepreneur Ellie Baker-Carrillo, age 10, started selling her homemade slime at the market in the beginning of the summer. She started her business Ellie’s Slime Shop after becoming inspired by watching her mom start her own small business, Beards & Bellas.
EVANSTON, IL
Person
Pat Fitzgerald
Daily Northwestern

City Council passes bird-friendly building ordinance

New Evanston developments will be required to follow bird-safe standards in an effort to reduce bird collision deaths after City Council unanimously approved a safety ordinance designed in partnership with local group Bird-Friendly Evanston in September. Chicago leads the United States as the most dangerous city for migratory birds, according...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Social Services Committee approves funding to welcome center for immigrants

Evanston’s Social Services Committee unanimously voted to support city funding for a welcome center for immigrants Thursday. The proposed plan draws up to $500,000 from American Rescue Plan Act funds and would cover funding for the center from July 2022 to July 2023. The building plans come as about...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Bike the Ridge brings communities together for an annual, non-motorized view of Ridge Avenue

Participants of this year’s Bike the Ridge enjoyed the freedom to bike up and down Ridge Avenue this Sunday — without cars. The stretch of road between Howard and Church was shut down between 8 a.m and 2 p.m. Sunday to make room for the event, which lasted between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Evanston sponsored the event, which featured food and music at Ridgeville Park, in collaboration with Ridgeville Park District and Northshore University HealthSystem.
EVANSTON, IL
#Southern Illinois#American Football#College Football#Irish#Wildcats#Nu#Redhawks#Mac
Daily Northwestern

Ryan family gift to establish new fund for life sciences research

Northwestern has instituted a new fund aimed at accelerating innovative research in the life sciences, the University announced Monday. The Pat & Shirley Ryan Family Research Acceleration Fund is part of the $480 million gift from Pat Ryan and Shirley Ryan to NU last fall — the largest gift in University history.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Dugo: The better angels of our nature

At this year’s New Student Convocation, I listened as University President Michael Schill ushered in a new academic year. As dean of students, I was excited to welcome you, our extraordinary student body, to a fully in-person campus experience. Toward the end of the president’s address, I was confused when I heard students begin to cough. I later learned the coughing originated from Yik Yak, the proximity-based app that connects people anonymously within a certain area.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Evanston Police Department launches survey to measure public trust, local neighborhood concerns

Evanston Police Department launched a new public trust survey this month to measure resident attitudes about EPD and survey the specific concerns of each neighborhood. The survey will ask residents about how safe residents feel in their neighborhoods and ask constituents what their priorities are for police. Evanston partnered with Zencity, a company that helps local governments around the country understand community opinions.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

City Council hears updates on Trilogy’s crisis emergency response program and Living Room

In August, Trilogy Behavioral Healthcare’s crisis emergency response program began operating on a 24/7 basis. Chris Mayer, clinical director of crisis services at Trilogy Behavioral Healthcare, presented to City Council Tuesday on the program’s progress. He said Illinois residents will have access to the mobile crisis line any time of day with Trilogy’s new program.
EVANSTON, IL

