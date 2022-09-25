ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC power rankings after Week 4: Georgia struggles, Alabama rolls, Vols get big win

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Action started to heat up in Week 4 in the Southeastern Conference as league play featured multiple big-time matchups.

The Tennessee Volunteers beat the Florida Gators in an exciting game in Knoxville. Texas A&M regained momentum with a win over Arkansas after a wild missed field goal. Luck was on Auburn’s side, and the Tigers used overtime to beat Missouri. Alabama destroyed Vanderbilt, Mississippi State won big over Bowling Green and LSU handled New Mexico.

But wins were ugly for a few teams playing inferior opponents. Georgia struggled against Kent State but advanced to 4-0 after a 39-22 win, Kentucky let Northern Illinois hang around in Lexington. UNC Charlotte gave South Carolina a tough time in the first half before the Gamecocks pulled away. Ole Miss was held scoreless in the second half in an eight-point win over Tulsa.

Here’s my SEC power rankings following Week 4:

14

Vanderbilt

Record: 3-2

Week 4 result: Lost to Alabama, 55-3

Last week’s ranking: 14

13

South Carolina

Record: 2-2

Week 4 result: Beat UNC Charlotte, 56-20

Last week’s ranking: 12

12

Missouri

Record: 2-2

Week 4 result: Lost to Auburn, 17-14 (OT)

Last week’s ranking: 13

11

Auburn

Record: 3-1

Week 4 result: Beat Missouri, 17-14 (OT)

Last week’s ranking: 11

10

Mississippi State

Record: 3-1

Week 4 result: Beat Bowling Green, 45-14

Last week’s ranking: 10

9

Florida

Record: 2-2

Week 4 result: Lost to Tennessee, 38-33

Last week’s ranking: 8

8

LSU

Record: 3-1

Week 4 result: Beat New Mexico, 38-0

Last week’s ranking: 9

7

Ole Miss

Record: 4-0

Week 4 result: Beat Tulsa, 35-27

Last week’s ranking: 6

6

Arkansas

Record: 3-1

Week 4 result: Lost to Texas A&M, 23-21

Last week’s ranking: 5

5

Texas A&M

Record: 3-1

Week 4 result: Beat Arkansas, 23-21

Last week’s ranking: 7

4

Kentucky

Record: 4-0

Week 4 result: Beat Northern Illinois, 31-23

Last week’s ranking: 4

3

Record: 4-0

Week 4 result: Beat Florida, 38-33

Last week’s ranking: 3

2

Georgia

Record: 4-0

Week 4 result: Beat Kent State, 39-22

Last week’s ranking: 1

1

Alabama

Record: 4-0

Week 4 result: Beat Vanderbilt, 55-3

