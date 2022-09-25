PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With an eastward shift of the projected path of Hurricane Ian, the west coast of Florida is at highest risk of significant impacts through the rest of the week. The latest NHC forecast track brings Hurricane Ian towards the Tampa/Bradenton/Sarasota area for landfall as a Category 3 storm. Rainfall totals could range from 20-40 inches (dependent on how much the hurricane stalls over the area). Hurricane force winds of 100+ mph are forecast along with 5-10 feet of storm surge. Tropical tornadoes will also be a threat to the Peninsula of Florida.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO