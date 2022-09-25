Read full article on original website
Fascism from Italy to Hibbing and back again
In 2018, I traveled 4,000 miles to interview a man named Victor Befera about our shared hometown of Hibbing, Minnesota. Vic was 92 then. He’s still kicking at 96. Though he spent most of his life as a successful newspaper and marketing man in northern California, Vic grew up on the Mesabi Iron Range in […] The post Fascism from Italy to Hibbing and back again appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Only One MN County is on the 2022 List of Drunkest U.S. Counties
The 2022 list of the drunkest counties in the U.S. is out-- and only one county here in Minnesota made the list this year. Do you know which one it is?. Being that I'm a Wisconsin native, these drunk county lists always catch my attention-- because usually, the list is pretty much made up of ONLY Wisconsin counties. And, that's pretty much the case again this year, though ONE Minnesota county also made the list.
Challenger to 'reckless' Keith Ellison says far-left attorney general an 'absolute disgrace' on handling crime
Jim Schultz, the Republican challenger to Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, is not letting the incumbent off easy when it comes to the massive rise in crime taking shape across the state. In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Schultz declared Ellison "missing in action" when it comes...
kduz.com
Walz/Jensen Campaign Stops in Hutchinson
Democratic Governor Tim Walz and Republican Challenger Scott Jensen are scheduled to make stops in Hutchinson this week. Governor Walz is scheduled to be at the Days Inn on Highway 7 West at 5pm today (Tuesday) for a meet and greet fundraiser and silent auction. Mask Off MN and local...
See the former jobs of the governor of South Dakota
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in South Dakota using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Jensen wants Walz to apologize for blaming judge in "Feeding our Future" fraud case
(St. Paul MN-) Republican candidate for Minnesota governor Dr. Scott Jensen is calling on Governor Tim Walz to release information about what he calls the "Feed Our Future cover-up" and accuses the governor of lying. Jensen and Lieutenant Governor Candidate Matt Birk will hold a news conference at the state capital this afternoon, calling on the Governor to release information concerning his administration's handling of the Feed Our Future fraud and apologize to Judge John Guthmann, local media and the public. Last Friday, the Judge accused Walz and the state education commissioner of making inaccurate statements about the 250-million-dollar 'Feeding our Future' fraud case.
Dozens of Red Cross volunteers from Minnesota, Dakotas prepare for Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thousands of National Guard members have been deployed to help in Florida, as well as Red Cross volunteers from all over the country. Twelve are from Minnesota and are already on the ground there, including a woman from Champlin. Kyle Parkinson says anxiety levels are high...
Minnesota Department of Health declares Measles outbreak
(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Department of Health says there is a measles outbreak in the state. Half of all current cases in the United States are in Minnesota. The department says there have been 12 cases of measles in unvaccinated children who traveled internationally since June. Measles typically...
Ten MN service providers to share $2.9M to support people with disabilities
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A new round of state grants will go forward over the next two years across Minnesota to support people with disabilities. According to Minnesota Department of Human Services, ten service providers will share approximately $2.9 million to support people with disabilities to live and engage with others in their communities and access better employment opportunities.
Miller calls for Commissioner Mueller to resign over fraud, dishonesty
ST. PAUL, MN – The Feeding Our Future fraud scandal exploded late Friday afternoon. A statement from Ramsey County Judge John Guthmann rebuked the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) and Governor Tim Walz for repeatedly stating he ordered MDE to resume payments to the group despite suspected fraud. Guthmann made clear he never ordered payments to resume, and statements to both the media and a Senate Committee indicating they had been ordered to resume payments were not true.
California woman embezzled $1M from Twin Cities homeowners associations: charges
(FOX 9) - A California woman has been indicted in federal court for embezzling more than $1 million from her employer – a Minneapolis-based property management company that provided financial services for homeowners associations in the Twin Cities metro. Mai Houa Xiong, 47, of Fresno, California, is charged with...
These Are The 4 Deadliest Jobs In Minnesota
I was pretty surprised to not find some of the occupations in the top 4 most dangerous jobs. Occupations like police, first responders, high rise window washers, etc. I have on occasion watched the tower behind our station being painted. No way could I deal or function at that kind of height. One tower guy once told me that once you reach the lethal height, every foot after that has no added danger. That really wouldn't comfort me much.
Climate justice: Let’s not let white privilege be a barrier to solving the climate crisis
At this point, every one of us has experienced the impacts of climate change, whether it was the smoke from wildfires blanketing Minnesota last summer or the oppressive heat earlier this summer. We are all vulnerable to climate change harms, but the truth is some people are more vulnerable than others. And to build the kind of Minnesota in which we all thrive, we need to address these inequities.
MDH: Minnesota measles cases account for over half of all U.S. cases
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says they have identified 12 cases of measles in unvaccinated children since June. The cases are related to international travel, and measles cases in Minnesota account for over half of all U.S. cases, according to MDH. MDH says measles...
Minnesota’s Favorite Breakfast Restaurant Has Several Locations in the Twin Cities Area
They, whoever they are, say it's the most important meal of the day, but the Average American only eats breakfast three times a week. The One Poll survey also revealed our favorite breakfast foods. Eggs is #1 followed by coffee and cereal. Do you have a favorite breakfast restaurant? I...
Castle On The St. Croix River Hits The Market In Minnesota
All I can say about this one is WOW! A castle has hit the market in Minnesota and as if that wasn't amazing enough, it also sits right along the St. Croix. It's a home fit for a queen or a king. This is one of many unique listings to...
Law firm suing county auditors in Minnesota over voter registrations
(St. Peter, MN)--A conservative law firm is suing county auditors across the state for failing to remove duplicate voter registrations in Minnesota. The Upper Midwest Law Center filed its first complaint against Nicollet County which it says had four duplicate registrations and at least one apparent instance of double voting. The complaint alleges a felon patient at the Minnesota Security Hospital voted absentee twice in the 2020 election. The suit claims their research uncovered hundreds of duplicate voter registrations in Minnesota and the Secretary of State’s office disclaimed responsibility for keeping the Statewide Voter Registration Service (SVRS) clean.
Tribal state relations director discusses sovereignty, communication with Minnesota agencies
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced this month the promotion of Patina Park to executive director of tribal state relations, where she will continue to serve as a direct link between the state’s 11 tribal nations and tribal communities. In 2021, state government officials put...
Minnesota and Iowa Homeowners Could Be Out Thousands Because of Huge Mistake
WARNING! Before that freeze happens in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, or Illinois, there is one thing that you MUST take care of that will take you less than a minute and could save you thousands and thousands of dollars. You've probably heard by now that winter weather is on the way....
Measles cases trigger alert to Minnesota health providers
ST PAUL, Minn. — State health officials are giving doctors and providers a heads-up about a spike in measles cases among children related to international travel. In a message to providers, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says 12 cases of measles related to international travel have been identified since June, adding that the state accounts for half of all U.S. cases.
