Minnesota State

Minnesota Reformer

Fascism from Italy to Hibbing and back again

In 2018, I traveled 4,000 miles to interview a man named Victor Befera about our shared hometown of Hibbing, Minnesota. Vic was 92 then. He’s still kicking at 96. Though he spent most of his life as a successful newspaper and marketing man in northern California, Vic grew up on the Mesabi Iron Range in […] The post Fascism from Italy to Hibbing and back again appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
KDHL AM 920

Only One MN County is on the 2022 List of Drunkest U.S. Counties

The 2022 list of the drunkest counties in the U.S. is out-- and only one county here in Minnesota made the list this year. Do you know which one it is?. Being that I'm a Wisconsin native, these drunk county lists always catch my attention-- because usually, the list is pretty much made up of ONLY Wisconsin counties. And, that's pretty much the case again this year, though ONE Minnesota county also made the list.
kduz.com

Walz/Jensen Campaign Stops in Hutchinson

Democratic Governor Tim Walz and Republican Challenger Scott Jensen are scheduled to make stops in Hutchinson this week. Governor Walz is scheduled to be at the Days Inn on Highway 7 West at 5pm today (Tuesday) for a meet and greet fundraiser and silent auction. Mask Off MN and local...
willmarradio.com

Jensen wants Walz to apologize for blaming judge in "Feeding our Future" fraud case

(St. Paul MN-) Republican candidate for Minnesota governor Dr. Scott Jensen is calling on Governor Tim Walz to release information about what he calls the "Feed Our Future cover-up" and accuses the governor of lying. Jensen and Lieutenant Governor Candidate Matt Birk will hold a news conference at the state capital this afternoon, calling on the Governor to release information concerning his administration's handling of the Feed Our Future fraud and apologize to Judge John Guthmann, local media and the public. Last Friday, the Judge accused Walz and the state education commissioner of making inaccurate statements about the 250-million-dollar 'Feeding our Future' fraud case.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota Department of Health declares Measles outbreak

(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Department of Health says there is a measles outbreak in the state. Half of all current cases in the United States are in Minnesota. The department says there have been 12 cases of measles in unvaccinated children who traveled internationally since June. Measles typically...
cbs3duluth.com

Ten MN service providers to share $2.9M to support people with disabilities

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A new round of state grants will go forward over the next two years across Minnesota to support people with disabilities. According to Minnesota Department of Human Services, ten service providers will share approximately $2.9 million to support people with disabilities to live and engage with others in their communities and access better employment opportunities.
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Miller calls for Commissioner Mueller to resign over fraud, dishonesty

ST. PAUL, MN – The Feeding Our Future fraud scandal exploded late Friday afternoon. A statement from Ramsey County Judge John Guthmann rebuked the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) and Governor Tim Walz for repeatedly stating he ordered MDE to resume payments to the group despite suspected fraud. Guthmann made clear he never ordered payments to resume, and statements to both the media and a Senate Committee indicating they had been ordered to resume payments were not true.
96.7 The River

These Are The 4 Deadliest Jobs In Minnesota

I was pretty surprised to not find some of the occupations in the top 4 most dangerous jobs. Occupations like police, first responders, high rise window washers, etc. I have on occasion watched the tower behind our station being painted. No way could I deal or function at that kind of height. One tower guy once told me that once you reach the lethal height, every foot after that has no added danger. That really wouldn't comfort me much.
MinnPost

Climate justice: Let’s not let white privilege be a barrier to solving the climate crisis

At this point, every one of us has experienced the impacts of climate change, whether it was the smoke from wildfires blanketing Minnesota last summer or the oppressive heat earlier this summer. We are all vulnerable to climate change harms, but the truth is some people are more vulnerable than others. And to build the kind of Minnesota in which we all thrive, we need to address these inequities.
voiceofalexandria.com

Law firm suing county auditors in Minnesota over voter registrations

(St. Peter, MN)--A conservative law firm is suing county auditors across the state for failing to remove duplicate voter registrations in Minnesota. The Upper Midwest Law Center filed its first complaint against Nicollet County which it says had four duplicate registrations and at least one apparent instance of double voting. The complaint alleges a felon patient at the Minnesota Security Hospital voted absentee twice in the 2020 election. The suit claims their research uncovered hundreds of duplicate voter registrations in Minnesota and the Secretary of State’s office disclaimed responsibility for keeping the Statewide Voter Registration Service (SVRS) clean.
KARE 11

Measles cases trigger alert to Minnesota health providers

ST PAUL, Minn. — State health officials are giving doctors and providers a heads-up about a spike in measles cases among children related to international travel. In a message to providers, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says 12 cases of measles related to international travel have been identified since June, adding that the state accounts for half of all U.S. cases.
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

