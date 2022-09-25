ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denny Hamlin Doesn't Believe That NASCAR Officials Missed the William Byron Incident

Well, it looks like Ross Chastain can rest easy (for now), because Denny Hamlin went and found himself another rival in William Byron. It all started when Martin Truex Jr., who was leading the race at Texas Motor Speedway, blew a tire and crashed in Turn 3 on Lap 269 of the 334-lap Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. This brought out a caution period, but the last thing Byron wanted to do at this point was show caution.
NBC Sports

Texas shuffles NASCAR Cup playoff standings

The series races Saturday at Talladega (4 p.m. ET on USA Network). The series was off this past weekend but returns to the track Saturday at Talladega. Ty Majeski has advanced to the championship race at Phoenix with his Bristol win. NASCAR fined Ty Gibbs $75,000 and docked him 25...
Yardbarker

Kyle Larson on Texas Motor Speedway: 'Demolish this place'

Kyle Larson has a drastic suggestion for Texas Motor Speedway. Larson is not a fan of the racetrack at Texas Motor Speedway, which has faced complaints from numerous drivers. TMS held two Cup Series events this season — the All-Star Race and Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. The All-Star Race is headed to North Wilkesboro next year, which gives Speedway Motorsports (owners of Texas Motor Speedway) about a year to make changes to their track.
Fox News

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson retires from full-time racing

Jimmie Johnson won the NASCAR Cup Series championship seven times and made his way to Victory Lane 83 times during his illustrious career. On Monday, he revealed he was retiring from racing full-time. He told the Associated Press he believes his future will have about 10 bucket-list events left but had no idea when that time would come. Johnson, 47, added he is choosing so spend more time with his family.
Road & Track

Tyler Reddick Wins Wreck-Filled NASCAR Race at Texas.

Today's 500 mile NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas took more than five hours. Sudden flat tires, burning cars, a rain delay, on-track contact between contenders under caution, and one particularly harrowing mid-race crash delayed an event that was among the sport's most worrying in a decade. In the end, the recently-eliminated Tyler Reddick found himself alone in front of the field.
Speedway Digest

DGR ARCA Menards Series Advance: Salem Speedway

Taylor Gray makes his second career ARCA Menards Series start at Bristol Motor Speedway; his 13th ARCA National start this season. Last time out, the 17-year-old netted a podium finish at Bristol Motor Speedway — tying his career-best result at "The Last Great Colosseum." Gray and Crew Chief Chad...
Speedway Digest

DGR NCWTS Advance: Talladega Superspeedway

Hailie Deegan enters Talladega Superspeedway for the 21st race of the 2022 season — her 44th career start in the NCWTS. In the series last outing at Bristol Motor Speedway, Deegan was the highest finishing truck in the DGR stable, grinding out a 14th-place finish after a lengthy run in the top-10.
Speedway Digest

Saturday’s Usac/Cra Race at Perris Auto Speedway Canceled

The USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series race scheduled for October 1, 2022, has been canceled due to the Desert Daze Festival taking place at Lake Perris on September 30 thru October 2. Desert Daze, LLC has leased the fairground’s entire parking lot for these three days. Anyone that has purchased advance tickets for October 1st will receive a full refund from Tix.com.
Speedway Digest

HaasTooling.com Racing: Cole Custer Talladega Advance

● Cole Custer and the No. 41 HaasTooling.com Ford Mustang team for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) are set to tackle the season’s sixth and final superspeedway-style race during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. Custer’s best finish on a superspeedway-style track this season was his ninth-place run July 10 on the newly repaved and reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway oval. It was his first of three top-10 finishes this season.
Speedway Digest

Magical Vacation Planner Racing: Chase Briscoe Talladega Advance

● Fresh off a top-five finish a in the Round of 12 opener of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, Chase Briscoe returns to Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway ninth in the standings, just four points below the cutline to advance to the Round of 8. The driver of the Magical Vacation Planner Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) finished 37th in this year’s April race at Talladega after an accident on lap 56 ended his bid.
Speedway Digest

NASCAR Rivals Returns at Talladega

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, and Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) announce their partnership at Talladega Superspeedway. Cup Series driver, B.J. McLeod, will return to the track driving the NASCAR Rivals No. 78 Ford Mustang on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at 2 PM ET.
Speedway Digest

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Announces 17-Race 2023 Schedule

INDYCAR has announced a 17-race schedule for the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES as the sport’s brash and bold athletes will be showcased with traditional weekend dates, 13 races on NBC and an exciting, late-summer swing leading to another climactic ending to the 2023 championship. The 2023 season opens Sunday,...
