Tyler Reddick wins in Texas as major feud brews between NASCAR playoffs contenders
Tyler Reddick bowed out of the NASCAR playoffs last week but still managed to pick up a victory in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday night. Reddick was among one of the last racers driving in the more than five-hour affair. The race was delayed...
Kyle Busch Boldly Accuses NASCAR of Playing Favorites in Denny Hamlin-William Byron Texas Debacle
Kyle Busch may have left Hendrick Motorsports years ago, but he still took a shot at his old employer -- and NASCAR at large -- with a single tweet. The post Kyle Busch Boldly Accuses NASCAR of Playing Favorites in Denny Hamlin-William Byron Texas Debacle appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Denny Hamlin Goes to War With Not 1 but 2 Hendrick Motorsports Drivers
Denny Hamlin's anger with William Byron quickly made some forget that the Toyota driver's day started with a skirmish with Kyle Larson. The post Denny Hamlin Goes to War With Not 1 but 2 Hendrick Motorsports Drivers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Denny Hamlin Doesn't Believe That NASCAR Officials Missed the William Byron Incident
Well, it looks like Ross Chastain can rest easy (for now), because Denny Hamlin went and found himself another rival in William Byron. It all started when Martin Truex Jr., who was leading the race at Texas Motor Speedway, blew a tire and crashed in Turn 3 on Lap 269 of the 334-lap Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. This brought out a caution period, but the last thing Byron wanted to do at this point was show caution.
Tyler Reddick Wins at Texas Motor Speedway One Week After Being Eliminated from Playoffs
Another race, another spoiler. Tyler Reddick was eliminated just one week ago and now he’s taking the checkered flag at Texas Motor Speedway. It was an ugly race. This one took about a fourth of Sunday to get through with. 500 miles is no joke, folks! NASCAR in the hot heat of Texas gets messy.
NBC Sports
Texas shuffles NASCAR Cup playoff standings
The series races Saturday at Talladega (4 p.m. ET on USA Network). The series was off this past weekend but returns to the track Saturday at Talladega. Ty Majeski has advanced to the championship race at Phoenix with his Bristol win. NASCAR fined Ty Gibbs $75,000 and docked him 25...
Yardbarker
Kyle Larson on Texas Motor Speedway: 'Demolish this place'
Kyle Larson has a drastic suggestion for Texas Motor Speedway. Larson is not a fan of the racetrack at Texas Motor Speedway, which has faced complaints from numerous drivers. TMS held two Cup Series events this season — the All-Star Race and Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. The All-Star Race is headed to North Wilkesboro next year, which gives Speedway Motorsports (owners of Texas Motor Speedway) about a year to make changes to their track.
NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson retires from full-time racing
Jimmie Johnson won the NASCAR Cup Series championship seven times and made his way to Victory Lane 83 times during his illustrious career. On Monday, he revealed he was retiring from racing full-time. He told the Associated Press he believes his future will have about 10 bucket-list events left but had no idea when that time would come. Johnson, 47, added he is choosing so spend more time with his family.
Road & Track
Tyler Reddick Wins Wreck-Filled NASCAR Race at Texas.
Today's 500 mile NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas took more than five hours. Sudden flat tires, burning cars, a rain delay, on-track contact between contenders under caution, and one particularly harrowing mid-race crash delayed an event that was among the sport's most worrying in a decade. In the end, the recently-eliminated Tyler Reddick found himself alone in front of the field.
DGR ARCA Menards Series Advance: Salem Speedway
Taylor Gray makes his second career ARCA Menards Series start at Bristol Motor Speedway; his 13th ARCA National start this season. Last time out, the 17-year-old netted a podium finish at Bristol Motor Speedway — tying his career-best result at "The Last Great Colosseum." Gray and Crew Chief Chad...
JD Motorsports and Bayley Currey Throwback to Terry Labonte at Talladega Superspeedway
JD Motorsports and Bayley Currey’s No. 4 team are throwing it back to recognize one of the original Alka-Seltzer drivers - Terry Labonte - with a special paint scheme this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. Alka-Seltzer will be the primary sponsor for Bayley Currey’s No. 4 Chevrolet at the Sparks...
DGR NCWTS Advance: Talladega Superspeedway
Hailie Deegan enters Talladega Superspeedway for the 21st race of the 2022 season — her 44th career start in the NCWTS. In the series last outing at Bristol Motor Speedway, Deegan was the highest finishing truck in the DGR stable, grinding out a 14th-place finish after a lengthy run in the top-10.
Saturday’s Usac/Cra Race at Perris Auto Speedway Canceled
The USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series race scheduled for October 1, 2022, has been canceled due to the Desert Daze Festival taking place at Lake Perris on September 30 thru October 2. Desert Daze, LLC has leased the fairground’s entire parking lot for these three days. Anyone that has purchased advance tickets for October 1st will receive a full refund from Tix.com.
Talladega Superspeedway to Provide Refuge for Hurricane Ian Evacuees in Three Specific Campgrounds
With the growing threat of Hurricane Ian off the Gulf Coast, Talladega Superspeedway will offer a portion of its campgrounds for FREE to evacuees seeking temporary refuge, beginning Wednesday (September 28) morning at 9 a.m. CDT. The offer to families comes as the track prepares for thousands of fans who...
HaasTooling.com Racing: Cole Custer Talladega Advance
● Cole Custer and the No. 41 HaasTooling.com Ford Mustang team for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) are set to tackle the season’s sixth and final superspeedway-style race during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. Custer’s best finish on a superspeedway-style track this season was his ninth-place run July 10 on the newly repaved and reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway oval. It was his first of three top-10 finishes this season.
Magical Vacation Planner Racing: Chase Briscoe Talladega Advance
● Fresh off a top-five finish a in the Round of 12 opener of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, Chase Briscoe returns to Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway ninth in the standings, just four points below the cutline to advance to the Round of 8. The driver of the Magical Vacation Planner Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) finished 37th in this year’s April race at Talladega after an accident on lap 56 ended his bid.
NASCAR Announces Penalties Following Texas Motor Speedway Featured
NASCAR announced penalties following the weekend events at Texas Motor Speedway late Tuesday afternoon. The penalties included a pair of NASCAR Cup Series teams as well as an individual. NASCAR fined driver Ty Gibbs $75,000 and took a loss of 25 owner points for an incident on pit road with...
NASCAR Rivals Returns at Talladega
Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, and Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) announce their partnership at Talladega Superspeedway. Cup Series driver, B.J. McLeod, will return to the track driving the NASCAR Rivals No. 78 Ford Mustang on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at 2 PM ET.
Kevin Lacroix Crowned 2022 Nascar Pinty’s Vice-Champion!
Kevin Lacroix was crowned NASCAR Pinty's Vice-Champion in the season finale at Delaware Speedway on Sunday. It was a season of highs and lows for the driver of the #74 NAPA Auto Parts |Lacroix Tuning | Valvoline car. However, he drew positive conclusions. "As a team, we struggled with bad...
NTT INDYCAR SERIES Announces 17-Race 2023 Schedule
INDYCAR has announced a 17-race schedule for the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES as the sport’s brash and bold athletes will be showcased with traditional weekend dates, 13 races on NBC and an exciting, late-summer swing leading to another climactic ending to the 2023 championship. The 2023 season opens Sunday,...
