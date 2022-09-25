Read full article on original website
Breaking: NASCAR Driver Taken Into Ambulance Sunday
NASCAR driver Cody Ware, No. 51 of Rick Ware Racing, was taken away in an ambulance on Sunday afternoon. The NASCAR driver was involved in a terrifying wreck on Sunday afternoon, leading to potential injury. Ware was loaded onto a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance during Sunday's race.
Tyler Reddick wins in Texas as major feud brews between NASCAR playoffs contenders
Tyler Reddick bowed out of the NASCAR playoffs last week but still managed to pick up a victory in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday night. Reddick was among one of the last racers driving in the more than five-hour affair. The race was delayed...
Denny Hamlin Goes to War With Not 1 but 2 Hendrick Motorsports Drivers
Denny Hamlin's anger with William Byron quickly made some forget that the Toyota driver's day started with a skirmish with Kyle Larson. The post Denny Hamlin Goes to War With Not 1 but 2 Hendrick Motorsports Drivers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
NASCAR penalizes William Byron for spinning Denny Hamlin
NASCAR has docked William Byron 25 points and fined him $50,000 for spinning Denny Hamlin under caution in last weekend’s Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway. Byron drops from third in the playoff standings to below the cutline heading into Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC).
NASCAR World Reacts To The Cody Ware Injury News
Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Texas Speedway was marred by a frightening crash involving Cody Ware. Ware, the driver of the No. 51 Ford car, crashed into the Turn 4 retaining wall midway through the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. He was helped out of his car and put into an ambulance.
Tyler Reddick Wins at Texas Motor Speedway One Week After Being Eliminated from Playoffs
Another race, another spoiler. Tyler Reddick was eliminated just one week ago and now he’s taking the checkered flag at Texas Motor Speedway. It was an ugly race. This one took about a fourth of Sunday to get through with. 500 miles is no joke, folks! NASCAR in the hot heat of Texas gets messy.
NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson retires from full-time racing
Jimmie Johnson won the NASCAR Cup Series championship seven times and made his way to Victory Lane 83 times during his illustrious career. On Monday, he revealed he was retiring from racing full-time. He told the Associated Press he believes his future will have about 10 bucket-list events left but had no idea when that time would come. Johnson, 47, added he is choosing so spend more time with his family.
NASCAR: Team Penske Withdraws Ryan Blaney Appeal, Suspensions to Begin at Talladega
Well, it looks like the Team Penske appeal of Ryan Blaney’s loose wheel penalties was just a strategic play for Texas Motor Speedway. The appeal has been withdrawn now and the No. 12 team will have to face their suspensions from NASCAR now. The right rear tire changer, jackman, and crew chief will all be suspended for four races. That begins at Talladega and ends at Homestead-Miami.
Chris Buescher | Talladega II Advance
Single-car qualifying is on the schedule for the weekend in Alabama with no practice session – a format used this season at Superspeedway events (Talladega & Daytona). Buescher makes his 15th Cup start at Talladega this weekend where he has two top-10s and a 20.7 average finish. He’s coming off one of his best finishes to date – sixth – in this race last fall, which ties his best finish all time (sixth, 2020 spring race).
DGR NCWTS Advance: Talladega Superspeedway
Hailie Deegan enters Talladega Superspeedway for the 21st race of the 2022 season — her 44th career start in the NCWTS. In the series last outing at Bristol Motor Speedway, Deegan was the highest finishing truck in the DGR stable, grinding out a 14th-place finish after a lengthy run in the top-10.
HaasTooling.com Racing: Cole Custer Talladega Advance
● Cole Custer and the No. 41 HaasTooling.com Ford Mustang team for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) are set to tackle the season’s sixth and final superspeedway-style race during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. Custer’s best finish on a superspeedway-style track this season was his ninth-place run July 10 on the newly repaved and reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway oval. It was his first of three top-10 finishes this season.
NASCAR Announces Penalties Following Texas Motor Speedway Featured
NASCAR announced penalties following the weekend events at Texas Motor Speedway late Tuesday afternoon. The penalties included a pair of NASCAR Cup Series teams as well as an individual. NASCAR fined driver Ty Gibbs $75,000 and took a loss of 25 owner points for an incident on pit road with...
NTT INDYCAR SERIES Announces 17-Race 2023 Schedule
INDYCAR has announced a 17-race schedule for the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES as the sport’s brash and bold athletes will be showcased with traditional weekend dates, 13 races on NBC and an exciting, late-summer swing leading to another climactic ending to the 2023 championship. The 2023 season opens Sunday,...
Success at South Boston Speedway Led Layne Riggs to Pursue, Win NASCAR Weekly Series National and Track Titles
Winning the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national championship was not among the goals Layne Riggs had set for himself and his team entering the 2022 season. That changed after the young racer from Bahama, North Carolina won the first four races of the season at South Boston Speedway. With four wins in a row in hand, and, with wins in five of the track’s first six races by the end of April, his plans changed.
Talladega Superspeedway to Provide Refuge for Hurricane Ian Evacuees in Three Specific Campgrounds
With the growing threat of Hurricane Ian off the Gulf Coast, Talladega Superspeedway will offer a portion of its campgrounds for FREE to evacuees seeking temporary refuge, beginning Wednesday (September 28) morning at 9 a.m. CDT. The offer to families comes as the track prepares for thousands of fans who...
FOX Sports
Tyler Reddick wins at Texas in NASCAR race marred by tire issues, driver beef
FORT WORTH, Texas — Tyler Reddick won a week later than he really wanted to in the playoffs, but he’ll accept another trophy for his case after capturing the NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway. Other drivers weren’t so accepting of their days, as tire...
MHR Drivers Ready To Go Superspeedway Racing
McAnally-Hilgemann Racing will field two trucks in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Chevrolet Silverado 250 on Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway, which is known as NASCAR’s biggest and fastest track. Competing this weekend at the 2.66-mile tri-oval will be Derek Kraus, driver of the No.19 Adaptive One Caliper Chevrolet...
Chase Purdy and HRE Team With Ole Miss at Talladega
Hattori Racing Enterprises (HRE) and Ole Miss Athletics announced this morning that Chase Purdy will don the colors of his alma mater, Ole Miss, at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, October 1st. Purdy’s No. 61 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro will showcase the trademark powder and navy blue in advance of the Rebels’ highly anticipated SEC opener vs. Kentucky the same day.
Jon Pardi to perform pre-race concert for NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Mr. Saturday Night will bring a lot Sunday smiles to Phoenix Raceway before the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race on Nov. 6. Phoenix Raceway announced today that multiplatinum country music sensation Jon Pardi will perform the pre-race concert for NASCAR’s season finale. The concert is free to fans who hold tickets to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race, and a portion of the performance will be shown live on NBC’s pre-race show.
Speedway Digest
