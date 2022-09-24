ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bowdoin.edu

Williams Holds Off Men's Soccer in First Polar Bear Loss of the Year

BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Bowdoin College men's soccer team suffered its first setback of the season, dropping a 1-0 decision to Williams on Sunday afternoon at Pickard Field. The Polar Bears stand at 5-1-1 (2-1-1) while the Ephs are 3-0-4 (2-0-2). Game Highlights. A scoreless first half saw the...
BRUNSWICK, ME
bowdoin.edu

Women's Rugby Blanks Castleton State in Road Win

CASTLETON, Vt. – The Bowdoin College women's rugby team dispatched Castleton State in a 73-0 victory on Sunday afternoon in Vermont. The Polar Bears stand at 3-0 after the victory. Match Highlights. Bowdoin's defense shut out the Spartans in their home opener as a balanced attack saw eight different...
CASTLETON, VT
bowdoin.edu

Field Hockey Stumbles Against Ephs

BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Bowdoin field hockey team allowed a couple of fourth quarter goals and fell 2-0 to Williams on Sunday afternoon. The Polar Bears (4-3, 1-3 NESCAC) struggled offensively as the Ephs climb to 5-2 (2-2 NESCAC). Game Highlights. Despite Williams owning a 5-0 shot advantage and...
BRUNSWICK, ME
bowdoin.edu

Football Drops First Game of the Season in Road Setback at Williams

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – The Bowdoin College football team came up short in its first road test of the 2022 campaign, falling to Williams 24-14 on Saturday afternoon. The Polar Bears and Ephs both stand at 1-1 this season. Game Highlights. Bowdoin had a pair of early drives start in...
BRUNSWICK, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New London, CT
State
Maine State
New London, CT
Sports
Local
Connecticut Sports
Brunswick, ME
Sports
Local
Maine Sports
City
Brunswick, ME
bowdoin.edu

Women's Cross Country Sprints to Second-Place Finish at Bowdoin Invite 1

BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Bowdoin College men's and women's cross country teams took second-place finishes in their home debut on Saturday at the Bowdoin Invitational #1. The Polar Bears finished only behind nationally-ranked Tufts in both races. Women's Meet Highlights. The 14th-ranked Jumbos claimed the women's meet with six...
BOWDOIN, ME
bowdoin.edu

Middlebury Slips Past Field Hockey on Saturday Afternoon

BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Bowdoin field hockey team suffered a 4-0 setback to top-ranked Middlebury on Saturday afternoon. The Panthers remain perfect with a 6-0 (3-0 NESCAC) record, while the Polar Bears drop to 4-2 (1-2 NESCAC). Game Highlights. Middlebury took an early lead, successfully converting on a penalty...
BRUNSWICK, ME
bowdoin.edu

Men's Cross Country Takes Runner-up Finish at Debut Home Meet

BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Bowdoin College men's and women's cross country teams took second-place finishes in their home debut on Saturday at the Bowdoin Invitational #1. The Polar Bears finished only behind nationally-ranked Tufts in both races. Men's Meet Highlights. The Polar Bears finished only behind the 26th-ranked Jumbos,...
BRUNSWICK, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy