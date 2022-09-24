Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stonecipher Farm Deals With TheftThe Maine WriterBowdoinham, ME
Things to Do in Maine 9/24 and 9/25The Maine WriterMaine State
Hannaford Opens New Locations In The USBryan DijkhuizenBrunswick, ME
Former Governor Paul LePage Introduces His Parent's Bill of RightsThe Maine WriterMaine State
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
bowdoin.edu
Williams Holds Off Men's Soccer in First Polar Bear Loss of the Year
BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Bowdoin College men's soccer team suffered its first setback of the season, dropping a 1-0 decision to Williams on Sunday afternoon at Pickard Field. The Polar Bears stand at 5-1-1 (2-1-1) while the Ephs are 3-0-4 (2-0-2). Game Highlights. A scoreless first half saw the...
bowdoin.edu
Women's Rugby Blanks Castleton State in Road Win
CASTLETON, Vt. – The Bowdoin College women's rugby team dispatched Castleton State in a 73-0 victory on Sunday afternoon in Vermont. The Polar Bears stand at 3-0 after the victory. Match Highlights. Bowdoin's defense shut out the Spartans in their home opener as a balanced attack saw eight different...
bowdoin.edu
Field Hockey Stumbles Against Ephs
BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Bowdoin field hockey team allowed a couple of fourth quarter goals and fell 2-0 to Williams on Sunday afternoon. The Polar Bears (4-3, 1-3 NESCAC) struggled offensively as the Ephs climb to 5-2 (2-2 NESCAC). Game Highlights. Despite Williams owning a 5-0 shot advantage and...
bowdoin.edu
Football Drops First Game of the Season in Road Setback at Williams
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – The Bowdoin College football team came up short in its first road test of the 2022 campaign, falling to Williams 24-14 on Saturday afternoon. The Polar Bears and Ephs both stand at 1-1 this season. Game Highlights. Bowdoin had a pair of early drives start in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bowdoin.edu
Women's Cross Country Sprints to Second-Place Finish at Bowdoin Invite 1
BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Bowdoin College men's and women's cross country teams took second-place finishes in their home debut on Saturday at the Bowdoin Invitational #1. The Polar Bears finished only behind nationally-ranked Tufts in both races. Women's Meet Highlights. The 14th-ranked Jumbos claimed the women's meet with six...
bowdoin.edu
Middlebury Slips Past Field Hockey on Saturday Afternoon
BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Bowdoin field hockey team suffered a 4-0 setback to top-ranked Middlebury on Saturday afternoon. The Panthers remain perfect with a 6-0 (3-0 NESCAC) record, while the Polar Bears drop to 4-2 (1-2 NESCAC). Game Highlights. Middlebury took an early lead, successfully converting on a penalty...
bowdoin.edu
Men's Cross Country Takes Runner-up Finish at Debut Home Meet
BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Bowdoin College men's and women's cross country teams took second-place finishes in their home debut on Saturday at the Bowdoin Invitational #1. The Polar Bears finished only behind nationally-ranked Tufts in both races. Men's Meet Highlights. The Polar Bears finished only behind the 26th-ranked Jumbos,...
Comments / 0