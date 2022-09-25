Read full article on original website
NASCAR Announces Penalties Following Texas Motor Speedway Featured
NASCAR announced penalties following the weekend events at Texas Motor Speedway late Tuesday afternoon. The penalties included a pair of NASCAR Cup Series teams as well as an individual. NASCAR fined driver Ty Gibbs $75,000 and took a loss of 25 owner points for an incident on pit road with...
Success at South Boston Speedway Led Layne Riggs to Pursue, Win NASCAR Weekly Series National and Track Titles
Winning the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national championship was not among the goals Layne Riggs had set for himself and his team entering the 2022 season. That changed after the young racer from Bahama, North Carolina won the first four races of the season at South Boston Speedway. With four wins in a row in hand, and, with wins in five of the track’s first six races by the end of April, his plans changed.
Kurt Busch gives updates on health, timetable for return to NASCAR Cup competition
Kurt Busch feels “good” as he continues his recovery from a brain injury he sustained more than two months ago, and he remains hopeful that he’ll eventually return to the NASCAR Cup Series. The veteran and accomplished driver told reporters Tuesday that “each week is better progress”...
Tire issues end race for Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell
FORT WORTH, Texas — Chase Elliott, who entered Sunday’s second-round playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway leading the points, crashed and finished 32nd. A right rear tire issue caused Elliott to lose control while leading on Lap 184 of the 334-lap race. He was the second playoff driver...
NASCAR penalizes William Byron for spinning Denny Hamlin
NASCAR has docked William Byron 25 points and fined him $50,000 for spinning Denny Hamlin under caution in last weekend’s Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway. Byron drops from third in the playoff standings to below the cutline heading into Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC).
Chris Buescher | Talladega II Advance
Single-car qualifying is on the schedule for the weekend in Alabama with no practice session – a format used this season at Superspeedway events (Talladega & Daytona). Buescher makes his 15th Cup start at Talladega this weekend where he has two top-10s and a 20.7 average finish. He’s coming off one of his best finishes to date – sixth – in this race last fall, which ties his best finish all time (sixth, 2020 spring race).
Chase Briscoe Could Play Next 2 Races Safe Despite Sitting Below Elimination Line
For Chase Briscoe, sitting below the Cup Series elimination line isn't necessarily a reason to panic. The post Chase Briscoe Could Play Next 2 Races Safe Despite Sitting Below Elimination Line appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
DGR NCWTS Advance: Talladega Superspeedway
Hailie Deegan enters Talladega Superspeedway for the 21st race of the 2022 season — her 44th career start in the NCWTS. In the series last outing at Bristol Motor Speedway, Deegan was the highest finishing truck in the DGR stable, grinding out a 14th-place finish after a lengthy run in the top-10.
HaasTooling.com Racing: Cole Custer Talladega Advance
● Cole Custer and the No. 41 HaasTooling.com Ford Mustang team for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) are set to tackle the season’s sixth and final superspeedway-style race during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. Custer’s best finish on a superspeedway-style track this season was his ninth-place run July 10 on the newly repaved and reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway oval. It was his first of three top-10 finishes this season.
CHEVROLET NCS: Tyler Reddick Takes the Triumph at Texas Motor Speedway
Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Camaro ZL1 team entered the Texas Motor Speedway race weekend with only winning on their minds. Coming off a heartbreaking finish at Bristol Motor Speedway that ultimately ended their championship title hopes in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Playoff Round of 16 elimination race; Reddick proved that the No. 8 Camaro ZL1 team is still a team to beat by taking the victory in the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. The triumph was Reddick’s third victory of the 2022 season, but his first win in NASCAR’s premier series on an oval track.
Indian Grants Behind-The-Scenes Look At KotB Title-Winning Round
The 2022 King of the Baggers (KotB) season produced some of the most unpredictable racing and results in series history. Spread over seven months and seven races, this season truly showcased the neck-and-neck rivalry between Indian Motorcycle and Harley-Davidson. Throughout the season, Indian and Harley riders racked up three victories for their respective teams.
MHR Drivers Ready To Go Superspeedway Racing
McAnally-Hilgemann Racing will field two trucks in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Chevrolet Silverado 250 on Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway, which is known as NASCAR’s biggest and fastest track. Competing this weekend at the 2.66-mile tri-oval will be Derek Kraus, driver of the No.19 Adaptive One Caliper Chevrolet...
