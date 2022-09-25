ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerome, ID

Jerome Police: Woman Who Struck Trooper Allegedly on Her Phone

JEROME,Idaho (KLIX)-Jerome Police say they've concluded their investigation of the crash that sent an Idaho State Trooper to the hospital with severe injuries earlier this month while directing traffic along the interstate. In a statement issued Tuesday afternoon, the Jerome Police Department says it has referred the case to the Jerome County Prosecutor's Office for review and suggested misdemeanor charges of driving without priveledges, reckless driving, and destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence be filed against a 22-year-old Jerome woman. Police allege the woman had used her phone to take a picture of a crash scene she was approaching on September 8, on Interstate 84 and didn't see other cars slowing. The driver swerved her Hyundai sedan and struck Sgt. Mike Wendler who was directing traffic. Sgt. Wendler had to be flown to an Idaho Falls hospital. He is currently recovering after extensive operations. Jerome Police said the woman stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators. She allegedly admitted to deleting the image she had taken of the earlier crash. The Jerome Prosecutor will determine if charges are to be filed.
