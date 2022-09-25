ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MD

A Year From Her Death, Moyonna Tillman's Family Starts Foundation to Help Domestic Violence Survivors

By Mauricio Casillas, News4 Reporter
NBC Washington
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Voice

Young Girls Armed With Baseball Bats Break Into Anne Arundel County Home, Beat Residents

One woman has been arrested after she and three young girls broke into a home in Anne Arundel County and beat the residents with baseball bats, authorities say. Detectives say the armed group entered the home on the 200 block of Hilltop Road around 1:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 26, and attacked the residents, leaving them with minor injuries, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

DC Shooter Charged With Murdering Maryland Man In Prince George's County, Investigators Say

A months-long investigation into a fatal summer shooting in Maryland led to the apprehension of a Washington, DC man who is facing a murder charge, authorities announced. Travon Marquis Ingram, 29, has been charged with the murder of 29-year-old Clinton resident Deangelo Deonte Johnson, who was shot and killed in June, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springdale, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Clinton, MD
Clinton, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Maryland Man Dead After Massive Party Crowd Prevents First Responders From Helping

One person is dead and at least one person was injured in a massive late night party in Odenton, authorities say. Officers were alerted of a shooting inside of the basement business around 2:30 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 25. Once on the scene, nearly 100 people were seen scattering from the business, with one bleeding victim trying to get away and another in the doorway, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ODENTON, MD
DC News Now

Boy accused of bringing loaded ghost gun to Maryland high school

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY (DC News Now) — Police said a 17-year-old student faces charges after he brought a loaded gun to school Monday. Officers said that Prince George’s County Public Schools security staff members stopped the boy around 1:30 p.m. at Surrattsville HIgh School in Clinton. They suspected he had drugs on him. When they […]
CLINTON, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Day By Day#Scholarships#Violent Crime
mocoshow.com

Local Middle School Teacher Has Spread Message of Love and Healing Through Thousands of ‘Meeps’ She Has Made Over the Last Four Years

Every week, Takoma Park Middle School teacher, Maura Moore, highlights one student in each of her classes that has done something noteworthy (kind to a classmate, shown perseverance with an academic struggle, exemplary work, etc.) by giving them a raffle ticket that could win the a students a “meep” to keep. A meep (photos below) is a crocheted emotional support orb. Moore started making the meeps in March of 2018 when she was going through a difficult time in her life and wanted to show that you could turn a tough time into something beautiful.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WUSA9

DC Police investigate Northeast shooting as homicide

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a homicide in Northeast, D.C. after a man found with multiple gunshot wounds died. Officials report that a shooting took place in the 1200 block of Meigs Place, NE around 3 p.m. Monday. The man was shot multiple times, including at least once in the leg. No further details have been given about the shooting, the victim or any potential suspects.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Teens Being Charged As Adults For Midday Armed Oxon Hill Carjacking, Police Say

Three teens are facing charges for allegedly carjacking a pair at gunpoint in broad daylight in Prince George's County, officials announced. Prince George’s County Police patrol officers from the Oxon Hill Station arrested a 17-year-old and 16-year-old, both from Oxon Hill, and a 17-year-old from Washington, DC on Sunday, Sept. 25 following an investigation into a midday carjacking.
OXON HILL, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy