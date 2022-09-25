A Year From Her Death, Moyonna Tillman's Family Starts Foundation to Help Domestic Violence Survivors

Every week, Takoma Park Middle School teacher, Maura Moore, highlights one student in each of her classes that has done something noteworthy (kind to a classmate, shown perseverance with an academic struggle, exemplary work, etc.) by giving them a raffle ticket that could win the a students a “meep” to keep. A meep (photos below) is a crocheted emotional support orb. Moore started making the meeps in March of 2018 when she was going through a difficult time in her life and wanted to show that you could turn a tough time into something beautiful.

TAKOMA PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO