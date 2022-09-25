ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Fairport sees spike in business despite COVID, construction

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) – In the midst of inevitable challenges brought on by COVID and construction, the village of Fairport is seeing a rise in business. Village leaders say continuous work behind-the-scenes has contributed to the goal of making Fairport a more walkable community. In addition to business challenges spurred by the pandemic, the village […]
FAIRPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

C.U.R.E. hosting fundraiser at the port to raise money for Childhood Cancer Association

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – This weekend Rochester’s top professional chefs will be cooking up brunch at Arbor at the Port. It is for the 14th annual Recipe for a C.U.R.E. It is a fundraiser for the C.U.R.E. Childhood Cancer Association, which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Sunday, October 2nd. There will be a silent auction that you can be a part of at the event, or from the comfort of home.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Fire houses lit red to honor Firefighter Elvis Reyes

GATES, N.Y. – The Gates Fire Department lit their fire houses red in memory of Firefighter Elvis Reyes. He spent 20 years with the Rochester Fire Department, and died after complications from surgery last Wednesday. GFD said they will keep their fire houses lit red until October 9th for...
GATES, NY
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: No more haunted hayride in Williamson?

WILLIAMSON, N.Y. — Let’s answer a good question about a fan favorite that disappeared. We’re hitting our stride with the fall season, changing leaves, apple picking, corn mazes and more. This also means it’s time for haunts. Ask anyone around here about what is the best...
WILLIAMSON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Cars
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Avenue Blackbox Theatre secures $190,000 to support its operations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Avenue Blackbox Theatre has just received $190,000 thanks to a combination of grants and community support. The small, black-owned theatre on Joseph Avenue opened in 2018. A part of Blackbox Theatre’s mission is to uplift the community on and around Joseph Avenue. “Arts and creativity...
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

‘Tool Shed’ has saved $50K, 2 tons of waste in 6 months

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester nonprofit the Southeast Area Coalition opened “the tool shed” six months ago, and celebrated its success Tuesday. The space is on the lower level of 1255 University Avenue in Rochester. The shed has nearly 700 tools available, from lawn equipment, to hand...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester natives living in Florida plan to ride out Hurricane Ian

The sunshine state is home to many snowbirds and New Yorkers who have moved to Florida seeking warmer weather. Now they are included in the millions bracing for impact as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida's west coast. The rain was starting to pick up Tuesday afternoon as Rochester area native Al...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Rit#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Vehicle Shows#Ev
hudsonvalleypost.com

The 6 Reasons Your Car Will Not Pass New York State Inspection

Every year you need to go through the process of getting your car inspected, have you done it already for this year? Do you think it will pass? Or have you been putting it off, because you are dreading the repair bill that will go along with the cost of that inspection?
CARS
NewsChannel 36

Hochul Announces $4.5 Million in Improvements for Stony Brook State Park

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state will inject $4.5 million dollars in new investment to Stony Brook State Park in Dansville. According to Hochul, who said state parks are the anchor to the regions tourism industry, the money will be spent on improving Stony Brook facilities near swimming areas.
DANSVILLE, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot In New York State?

I hate wearing shoes, sneakers, or pretty much anything else that is considered footwear. Yes, I know. That sounds a bit weird. Well, my feet get hot quickly, and while I will tolerate wearing socks, shoes come off whenever I can get away with it. As soon as I get...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
WHEC TV-10

Three Rochester residents arrested for robbery in Victor

VICTOR, N.Y. — New York State police arrested three Rochester residents for a robbery in Victor. Troopers arrested 22-year-old Maraje M. Miller, 26-year-old Shakela R. Smith, and 28-year-old Oshane Williams for stealing about $1,000 in merchandise from a store in Victor. They’re also accused of threatening store employees with...
VICTOR, NY
WHEC TV-10

Former East Rochester man staying put in Florida and bracing for Hurricane Ian

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There is a former East Rochester man bracing for Hurricane Ian to make landfall in Florida. “Well, we’re concerned because we don’t know what’s going to happen. We keep getting new updates, watching the news right now and we’re getting all kinds of information, but still a lot of uncertainty,” John Scumaci said.
EAST ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy