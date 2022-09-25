Read full article on original website
Fairport sees spike in business despite COVID, construction
FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) – In the midst of inevitable challenges brought on by COVID and construction, the village of Fairport is seeing a rise in business. Village leaders say continuous work behind-the-scenes has contributed to the goal of making Fairport a more walkable community. In addition to business challenges spurred by the pandemic, the village […]
WHEC TV-10
C.U.R.E. hosting fundraiser at the port to raise money for Childhood Cancer Association
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – This weekend Rochester’s top professional chefs will be cooking up brunch at Arbor at the Port. It is for the 14th annual Recipe for a C.U.R.E. It is a fundraiser for the C.U.R.E. Childhood Cancer Association, which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Sunday, October 2nd. There will be a silent auction that you can be a part of at the event, or from the comfort of home.
WHEC TV-10
Fire houses lit red to honor Firefighter Elvis Reyes
GATES, N.Y. – The Gates Fire Department lit their fire houses red in memory of Firefighter Elvis Reyes. He spent 20 years with the Rochester Fire Department, and died after complications from surgery last Wednesday. GFD said they will keep their fire houses lit red until October 9th for...
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: No more haunted hayride in Williamson?
WILLIAMSON, N.Y. — Let’s answer a good question about a fan favorite that disappeared. We’re hitting our stride with the fall season, changing leaves, apple picking, corn mazes and more. This also means it’s time for haunts. Ask anyone around here about what is the best...
WHEC TV-10
Avenue Blackbox Theatre secures $190,000 to support its operations
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Avenue Blackbox Theatre has just received $190,000 thanks to a combination of grants and community support. The small, black-owned theatre on Joseph Avenue opened in 2018. A part of Blackbox Theatre’s mission is to uplift the community on and around Joseph Avenue. “Arts and creativity...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester’s gas prices fell by 10 cents this week while national average rose
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gas prices in Rochester have fallen by 10 cents or more for five straight weeks. This week, Rochester’s average gas price fell to $3.81 per gallon, a 10-cent drop from the last week. The state average also fell by 10 cents this week, landing on $3.67 per gallon on Tuesday.
rochesterfirst.com
‘Tool Shed’ has saved $50K, 2 tons of waste in 6 months
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester nonprofit the Southeast Area Coalition opened “the tool shed” six months ago, and celebrated its success Tuesday. The space is on the lower level of 1255 University Avenue in Rochester. The shed has nearly 700 tools available, from lawn equipment, to hand...
13 WHAM
Rochester natives living in Florida plan to ride out Hurricane Ian
The sunshine state is home to many snowbirds and New Yorkers who have moved to Florida seeking warmer weather. Now they are included in the millions bracing for impact as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida's west coast. The rain was starting to pick up Tuesday afternoon as Rochester area native Al...
hudsonvalleypost.com
The 6 Reasons Your Car Will Not Pass New York State Inspection
Every year you need to go through the process of getting your car inspected, have you done it already for this year? Do you think it will pass? Or have you been putting it off, because you are dreading the repair bill that will go along with the cost of that inspection?
CARS・
NewsChannel 36
Hochul Announces $4.5 Million in Improvements for Stony Brook State Park
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state will inject $4.5 million dollars in new investment to Stony Brook State Park in Dansville. According to Hochul, who said state parks are the anchor to the regions tourism industry, the money will be spent on improving Stony Brook facilities near swimming areas.
Rochester trio face robbery charges after stealing $1K from Victor store
All three were released on their own recognizance by an Ontario County judge.
Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot In New York State?
I hate wearing shoes, sneakers, or pretty much anything else that is considered footwear. Yes, I know. That sounds a bit weird. Well, my feet get hot quickly, and while I will tolerate wearing socks, shoes come off whenever I can get away with it. As soon as I get...
WHEC TV-10
Three Rochester residents arrested for robbery in Victor
VICTOR, N.Y. — New York State police arrested three Rochester residents for a robbery in Victor. Troopers arrested 22-year-old Maraje M. Miller, 26-year-old Shakela R. Smith, and 28-year-old Oshane Williams for stealing about $1,000 in merchandise from a store in Victor. They’re also accused of threatening store employees with...
WHEC TV-10
115 trucks from Rochester are delivering storm support equipment to Central Florida
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Right now, Floridians are bracing for a monster storm bearing down on the Sunshine State. As Hurricane Ian approaches Central Florida, so are hundreds of power line, and utilities professionals from Rochester’s O’Connell Electric. News10NBC talked to them about the task they face once...
WHEC TV-10
Former East Rochester man staying put in Florida and bracing for Hurricane Ian
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There is a former East Rochester man bracing for Hurricane Ian to make landfall in Florida. “Well, we’re concerned because we don’t know what’s going to happen. We keep getting new updates, watching the news right now and we’re getting all kinds of information, but still a lot of uncertainty,” John Scumaci said.
Get Ready: Turkey Hunting Season Will Soon Kick Off Around New York State
Turkey hunting will soon be permitted around New York State. Before you grab your gun and head out, there are some rules you need to know. New York divides the season into three different sessions for each part of the state. Hunters in each of the three regions will have two weeks.
NBC New York
Love Fall Foliage? NY Is Offering a Free Shuttle Service Starting This Weekend
Trying to figure out how you can get to the best fall foliage spots in New York without breaking the bank? Look no further. The Empire State is offering a free shuttle to the Adirondacks starting this weekend in North Hudson, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced. Shuttles will run the first...
Get in the fall spirit with these October and Halloween events in Rochester
Here's a local guide to everything Halloween in the greater Rochester region.
DEC finds illegal marijuana plants in state forest
The NY Department of Environmental Conservation recently confiscated and burned over a dozen "large marijuana plants" that were growing on state property in Allegany County.
WHEC TV-10
NY ranks seventh for rent increases in the country over the last year
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There is new data on the number of evictions in the state over the last year. New York ranks seventh in rent increases in the country at a whopping 149 percent. That’s according to data compiled by legal templates. That data also says one in...
