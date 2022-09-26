ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Philly

Video: About 100 juveniles ransack Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section

By Madeleine Wright, Alicia Roberts
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KIZWy_0i9G69MU00

Mayfair residents fed up after Wawa ransacked over weekend 02:19

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group of about 100 juveniles ransacked a Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section Saturday night. The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.

Police are working with the Philadelphia School District to identify the young people seen in the video ransacking the store, but they are also pleading for the public's help, especially to the parents of these alleged vandals.

Cellphone video captures the chaos as juveniles stole and broke things throughout the store.

Police say a large group of young people stormed the convenience store, stealing and vandalizing, while employees watched helplessly around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

"It was approximately 50 to 100 people," Philadelphia Police Captain John J. Ryan said. "The Wawa was completely sacked by the kids coming inside and destroying things, and thankfully there were no injuries to the Wawa, personnel, or to responding police."

Another video shows the mob outside in the parking lot

Police are working to identify the suspects, who they say are facing serious charges.

"The charges can include riot, a criminal mischief, vandalism, theft, riot being a felony," Ryan said.

Police say the mob came to Wawa from the Rolling Thunder Skating Center next door. An employee there says the mob broke tables.

"After they roller skated, they started fighting inside the Rolling Thunder, after they went inside Rolling Thunder, they started fighting and going crazy in Wawa and throwing chips," Rolling Thunder employee Latif Kelsey said.

When police arrived, they broke up the crowd, but there were outnumbered and unable to make any arrests.

"We have to be cautious because if we just had officers running in and just grabbing kids, we would be having a whole different conversation today. And then that's the unfortunate piece," Philadelphia Police First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford said.

Detectives say some of the kids involved were just 10 years old.

"Bottom line, we cannot have this type of behavior happening again, the business community doesn't deserve that. The citizens of this city don't deserve it," Stanford said.

In a statement, wawa says they are working with police to review in-store surveillance videos and implement deterrence measures.

If you have any information on this incident or the identities of any of these individuals, call police.

Detectives are also attempting to locate the owners of the vehicles that were damaged outside in the parking lot.

Comments / 339

Fred G. Sanford
5d ago

Looks like someone forgot to close the cages at the zoo. Who let the animals out? What the difference between these so called kids and wild animals in the jungle? Nothing

Reply(15)
151
PsJ
5d ago

People today know they can do whatever they want because they’ll be no consequences for there behavior. And it’s only going to get worse as long as the Democrats are in control of your cities, states and the US government.

Reply(21)
152
AP_001517.15e5bed58f70469ba7c58fd2bf106c48.2030
5d ago

This is happing because the DA has said no shoplifting charges unless it over 500 dollars. Certain people on city council have stated it’s not fair to lock these people up .there’s a better way to deal with the problem .Well the city still waiting

Reply(8)
82
Related
CBS Philly

SUV involved in Roxborough HS shooting found, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say the SUV involved in the Roxborough High School shooting that left one football player dead and four other teens injured has been found in South Philadelphia. Police are still searching for the five gunmen and one getaway driver.The vehicle was found at a strip club in South Philadelphia. The SUV was towed to a police impound lot in Feltonville early Thursday morning. Surveillance video captured the moment six people jumped out of a car and ambushed a group of teens after a football scrimmage at Roxborough High School.Police are hoping someone will recognize the six people in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Gun Violence Resource List

To discuss or report a violent crime:Philadelphia Mobile Emergency Team: (215) 685-6440West/Southwest Victim Services Program: (215) 748-7780Center City Crime Victim Services: 215-665-9680Northeast Victim Services: (215) 332-3888Northwest Victim Services: (215) 438-4410Victim Services of South Philadelphia: (215) 551-3360East Division Crime Victim Services (Concilio and Congreso): (215) 426-4810Philadelphia Violence Prevention Hotline  - dial 2-1-1  For survivors and their loved ones:Anti-Violence Partnership of Philadelphia (AVP): (215) 567-6776Philadelphia County Victim Services: (215) 686-8027Philadelphia County Juvenile Victim Services: 215-686-7682Healing Hurt People: (215) 762-1177Philly's Office of Violence Prevention: (215) 686-0789Network of Neighbors Responding to Violence: (267) 233-4387For families:AVP's hotline for families of murder victims: (215) 686-8033Mothers in Charge: (215) 228-1718EMIR Healing Center in East Germantown: (215) 848-4068Operation Save Our City: (856) 745-6045The National Child Traumatic Stress Network (310) 235-2633CHOP Violence Prevention Initiative 267-426-6904For kids:Youth Empowerment for Advancement Hangout (YEAH): (267) 469-3002Urban Youth Leadership Academy: (215) 204-8917Uplift Center for Grieving Children: (267) 437-3123For resources around suicide:Philadelphia Suicide and Crisis Center: (215) 686-4420National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255My Brother's Keeper (MBK Cares): (267) 580-9440The Philadelphia Suicide Prevention Task ForceFor resources around domestic/intimate partner violence:Philadelphia Domestic Violence Hotline: (866) 723-3014Lutheran Settlement House: (215) 426-8610Congreso: (215) 763-8870Women Against Abuse: (215) 386-1280This list was originally compiled for public use by WHYY's Billy Penn.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police#Juveniles#Cbs
CBS Philly

Philadelphia School District expanding safety measures in wake of Roxborough HS shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The School District of Philadelphia is taking student safety seriously, even adding initiatives involving the community, meant to create safe paths for students. CBS Philadelphia sat down exclusively with Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington to talk about the district's safety measures."I'm actually angry," Watlington said. "I'm very disappointed and frustrated."A shaken school district is left to deal with the aftermath of a 14-year-old student's murder and three other students who were leaving a football scrimmage when they were ambushed at Roxborough High School."I think I would have concerns just like any other parent if I had a student...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

'The birthplace of liberty is a cesspool': Crime wave sweeps 'lawless' Philadelphia with more than 750 people shot dead since Memorial Day and rampant smash-and-grabs wrecking businesses

Philadelphia residents have decried a recent spate of violent crime that has seen more than 750 people shot since the end of May, as a series of high profile incidents have rocked the crime-ridden city. Since Memorial Day, shootings and assaults in the supposed City of Brotherly Love has been...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Suspected ringleader of group behind assaults in Haverford Township charged

HAVERFORD, Pa. - The suspected ringleader of a group of Delaware County teenagers accused of assaulting other teens in videos posted to the internet has been charged. FOX 29's Kelly Rule reports that unnamed teen was sent to juvenile detention Thursday on a number of charges, including robbery, assault, terroristic threats and unlawful restraint.
HAVERFORD, PA
CBS Philly

Multiple juvenile petitions signed against teen involved in chaos in Havertown

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Multiple juvenile petitions, which are legal documents detailing facts about charges against a child, have been signed against one of the teens involved in the chaos in Havertown last weekend.There's no word on what the exact charges are.Officials say a group of teenagers created panic along Darby and Manoa Roads, attacking and beating victims.Local businesses say the group has caused issues in their establishments.The Haverford Police Department is continuing to work on the case.
HAVERTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

2 teens arrested, 2 more wanted in connection with West Philadelphia Uber carjacking

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two teenagers have been arrested after police say they viciously attacked an Uber driver and stole his SUV early Tuesday morning in West Philadelphia. The 65-year-old Uber driver suffered a broken nose and several broken teeth.Police say he was pulled out of his SUV, dragged on the ground and attacked. Just like this case, police say the suspects involved in most carjackings are getting younger and younger.Surveillance video obtained by CBS Philadelphia shows the Uber driver standing on the corner of 50th Street and Westminster Avenue moments after he was brutally beaten, robbed and carjacked.The driver told...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Frightening Videos Of WAWA Invasion Released By Philly Police

Early this morning, detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department put together of video of the looting and mayhem that took place at the Mayfair WAWA, located at Tyson and Roosevelt Boulevard. This video shows some of the kids stealing, and shows some of them acting like what some on social media are calling “thugs and hoodrats,” jumping on cars and breaking things inside the store.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Boys' Latin middle, high schools to reopen Friday after student found with loaded gun magazine

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Boys' Latin Charter Middle and High Schools will reopen Friday after they were put on lockdown and closed Thursday. That came after a loaded gun magazine was found in a student's backpack. All of these developments happened on the same day a group of parents and educators came together to find solutions to violence in schools.  "Let a kid be a kid and that's what's missing now. These kids can even be a child," father Darryl Johnson said. Parents were once again forced to frantically come to the aid of their children. This time at Boys'...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Havoc in Havertown: Police increasing patrols after groups of kids cause "ruckus"

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- It's not just happening in the city. Groups of kids are causing havoc in Havertown. They're attacking other young people for no apparent reason, and they're creating a panic in the Delaware County town.Police are fed up, saying this will not be tolerated. They're increasing their patrols to track them down.CBS Philadelphia spoke with one parent whose son was attacked. In that incident, it was 10 teens on one, them delivering blows, punches and kicks. Police are working to identify the people responsible and promise arrests will be made.Groups of teens have created panic along Darby...
HAVERTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Al Primo, creator of "Eyewitness News" format, dies at 87

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Al Primo, the legendary creator of the "Eyewitness News" format, has died. He was 87 years old.Primo was a former news director at KYW-TV in the 1960s. This is where he invented the Eyewitness News format.The first anchors were Tom Snyder and Marciarose Shestack. The format changed the face of local news forever by having reporters in the field telling their stories firsthand.Primo also had roles in the development of network news.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
94K+
Followers
22K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy