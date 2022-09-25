ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Kate Middleton Documentaries for Royal Family Fans

By Garrett Burke
 3 days ago

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has led to a new spark in attention regarding the British royal family. The inner workings of the family have long fascinated people across the world. And the marriage of Kate Middleton and Prince William is one of the biggest modern flashpoints for the monarchy.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at Basildon Sporting Village on October 30, 2018 in London, England. | Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Middleton does not have the background of someone who is married to the heir apparent to the throne and is now set to be the next queen consort. Her surprising trajectory made her an easy subject for a number of documentaries centered on her journey and famous relationship. Here are five docs you can watch to learn more about Middleton and her place in this unique social class.

‘Biography: Kate Middleton’ (2011)

Being the longstanding flame for a royal is enough to get the pop culture machine buzzing around your past. It went into overdrive once it was learned that Middleton had a working-class upbringing and worked in several unglamorous jobs before stepping out as William’s partner. Fittingly enough, the TV series Biography was the first outlet to put together a documentary about her life for the fourth episode of their 25th season. The episode is currently not available on any streaming service.

‘William & Kate: Into the Future’ (2011)

Middleton and Prince William got married on April 29, 2011. And the entertainment industry wasted no time in turning the couple into content. Middleton and William dated off and on for a decade after meeting while students at the University of St. Andrews . With William & Kate: Into the Future, director Alan Scales traced their paths from those initial meetings at school to a marriage ceremony with 1,900 attendees watched by millions of people around the world. Into the Future is currently available to watch on Amazon Prime, Tubi, and YouTube.

‘Kate Middleton: Working Class to Windsor’ (2017)

The interest in Middleton didn’t stop after the wedding. She became a celebrity in her own right due to her fashion choices and had a huge role in bringing the royal family into the internet age. Directed by Oliver McIntyre, Working Class to Windsor is another contextualization of her pre-royal life. But it also discussed the wedding with some distance. And it touched on her life as a young mother after giving birth to Prince George and Princess Charlotte in 2013 and 2015 respectively. This documentary is much more readily available than the previous two are. It is currently free to watch on YouTube, Pluto TV, Tubi, Vudu, Crackle, and Plex.

‘Kate: The Making of a Modern Queen’ (2017)

For whatever reason, docs about the Duchess of Cambridge tend to come out in pairs. The Making of a Modern Queen, which was directed by Vance Goodwin and Adrian Munsey, is another celebration of her and William’s marriage. It praises Middleton for making the monarchy more approachable in the minds of the masses. The film can be watched for free on Tubi, Peacock, Crackle, Freevee, and is available to rent on Amazon Prime.

‘Kate: A Young Queen in Waiting’ (2021)

Apparently, Munsey couldn’t get enough of the royal family. He directed another documentary about Middleton last year for True Royalty. A Young Queen in Waiting uses new footage to examine Middleton’s role and her reaction to a turbulent few years for the monarchy. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s separation from the family, the death of Prince Philip , and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic are all discussed in the doc. It also touches on Middleton’s friendship with Camilla Parker Bowles and her diplomatic role within the royal construct and how that may change over time. A Young Queen in Waiting is available on True Royalty’s YouTube page.

#The British Royal Family#Royal Family Fans
