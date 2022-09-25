Read full article on original website
Joe Benigno wouldn't re-sign Jacob deGrom if he were Mets GM
“I’ve had it with this guy, go pitch for the Texas Rangers, goodbye,” was how Joe described his disdain for the Mets re-signing deGrom, citing his recent underperformance and the Mets’ slew of free agents.
New York Mets Injury Update: Starling Marte
The Mets received some encouraging news about their injured All-Star outfielder. Starling Marte underwent a CT scan on his fractured right middle finger, which showed improved healing. Marte will continue baseball activities as tolerated, per team announcement. Marte has been out with a non-displaced fracture of his right middle finger...
Braves beat Phillies in 11 to split weekend series
Ronald Acuna Jr. and Michael Harris II both delivered RBI singles in the 11th inning as the Braves beat the Phillies 8-7 Sunday in Philadelphia. The Braves remain a game and a half back of the Mets in the NL East with nine games remaining in the regular season. ©2022...
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
Marlins reportedly asking Mets fans to fill ballpark for Braves series
The Miami Marlins began Tuesday at 63-90 and in fourth place in the National League East standings as they attempt to essentially run out the clock on the 2022 MLB season. It appears some within the organization found an interesting way to try to fill LoanDepot Park during the campaign-closing series against the division-rival Atlanta Braves from Oct. 3-5.
Watch: Vladdy Jr. Walks Off Yankees, Keeping Yankees from Clinching
The win spoiled the Yankees' hopes of clinching the American League East division title Monday night. A win Tuesday or Wednesday over the Blue Jays would clinch the Yankees' first division title since 2019, and the club's second since 2012. Despite the loss, the Yankees still lead the Blue Jays...
Mark Vientos sitting Sunday for Mets
New York Mets infielder Mark Vientos is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Vientos is being replaced at designated hitter by Pete Alonso versus Athletics starter JP Sears. In 28 plate appearances this season, Vientos has a .167 batting average with a .619...
Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals prediction, pick, odds Mon. 9/26: Braves' sights on Mets, but Nats come first
The Braves jumped on Cory Abbott the last time they saw him, putting up four runs on six hits. We'll opt to keep it simple and bet on the team with far more on the line in Atlanta. Bryce Elder struck out six and held the Nats to one run when he faced off against them just five days ago. — Griffin Carroll, Yardbarker.
Mets feel heat ahead of finale vs. Marlins
With eight days left in the season, the New York Mets are bound for the playoffs and in a tie
MLB Odds: Marlins vs. Mets prediction, odds and pick 9/27/2022
The Miami Marlins and New York Mets will square off in the first of a two-game series with a Tuesday night matchup at Citi Field in Queens. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Marlins-Mets prediction and pick, laid out below.
