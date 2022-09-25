'It's a fight every day' | Victims' families struggle with grief and anxiety four months after Uvalde school shooting

Read full article on original website
Parents block entrance at Uvalde CISD headquarters demanding action against district officers
UVALDE, Texas – Eighteen weeks after a gunman entered Robb Elementary School and killed 19 students and two teachers inside a classroom, parents said they’re done asking the Uvalde CISD to take action against its officers, they’re demanding it. Brett and Nikki Cross — guardians of one...
Congressional leaders hear directly from Uvalde families calling for accountability
SAN ANTONIO — Parents and teachers made painful pleas for change and accountability to congressional leaders Monday afternoon in Uvalde. The Congressional Children's Caucus, chaired by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and accompanied by Rep. Joaquin Castro, served as a way for the community to directly address their representatives about the tragedy that scarred the families of 19 children and two teachers killed at Robb Elementary.
‘It’s been 4 months and nothing’s changed,’ Uziyah Garcia’s legal guardian calls for action, accountability after Robb Elementary shooting
UVALDE – Four months have passed since the unthinkable happened in Uvalde and the lives of 19 students and two teachers were claimed inside of Robb Elementary School. For many, the pain is just as fresh as it was on May 24th. The guardian and unlce of Uziyah Garcia,...
Children who lost mom in Robb Elementary School shooting speak about losing both parents
UVALDE, Texas – The tragedy of the Robb Elementary School mass shooting has left so many families broken, one of those families is the Garcia family. Four children, Alysandara, Lyliana, Jose, and Cristian lost their mom in the massacre and their dad just two days later. He died of a heart attack, leaving the four children without parents.
CBP Officers seize over $500,000 in drugs at Eagle Pass International Bridge
EAGLE PASS, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at the Eagle Pass International Bridge seized over $500,000 worth of drugs being smuggled in to the United States by a 22-year-old man on Saturday. The suspect, who was driving a a black Chevrolet Aveo and making entry from...
One driver reported dead after splitting vehicle in half following fatal HWY 90 crash
The Bexar County Sheriff Office has asked drivers to find another route
Congressional leaders hold 'listening session' in Uvalde in response to the Robb shooting
SAN ANTONIO — Two members of the U.S. Congress from Texas will be hosting a "listening session" Monday in Uvalde in response to the Robb Elementary mass shooting. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (founder and chair of the Congressional Children’s Caucus) will be joined by Congressman Joaquin Castro, Senator Roland Gutierrez, parents, teachers, and other public officials.
The Cowboy Capital of Texas: Where to stay, eat and play in Bandera
Step back in time to the good old days of Cowboys and the Wild West. Tucked up in the hills, about 54 miles from San Antonio is the small town of Bandera. Known as the Cowboy Capital of Texas, this rustic town is a diamond in the rough.While its appeal can be selective, Texas history is around every corner.
6 Texas corn mazes you should check out this fall
SAN ANTONIO – Corn mazes are a family-friendly fall tradition and there are six located in San Antonio and the surrounding areas that you can visit. From big to small, there are tons of different mazes to choose from. Some locations offer more than just a maze - there...
Spurs planning October trip to Uvalde
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are planning a trip to Uvalde, Texas next month. Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs know they cannot erase the pain that the residents of Uvalde, Texas have felt since May 24. They can, however, continue reminding the city of 16,000...
Uvdale shooting victim's parent denounces Abbott for saying Texas can't ban adults under 21 from purchasing guns
A parent of one of the victims who died at the Robb Elementary school shooting has slammed Governor Abbott for saying that it's not possible to raise the age to buy assault weapons.
