ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What did the Jets learn from their miracle win over Cleveland?

By Marc Malusis
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nWLGn_0i9G2UQQ00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Moose grills Greg Buttle on what the Jets learned from their miracle win in Cleveland that they can take into Sunday’s game.

Want to know the keys to the Jets winning two games in a row? Watch the video player for the full interview.

Be sure to tune in Saturday at 10:30 p.m. for NY Blitz, where PIX11 Sports’ Marc Malusis, Justin Walters, and Joe Mauceri are joined by Super Bowl Champion David Tyree as well as Greg Buttle, a member of the All-Time Jets team, football insider Gary Myers and the Wizard of Odds, Kenny White.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

4 men seen leaving area of Bronx burning car murders: source

PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) — Four men were seen leaving the area where Nikki Huang and Jesse Parrilla, both 22, were shot and set on fire around 4:15 a.m. on May 16, and now we’re learning about the getaway car. A law enforcement source told PIX11 News the suspects got into a small Fiat […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Teen shot to death in the Bronx: NYPD

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Bronx Sunday evening, police said. Jordany Aracena was shot in Mott Haven in the 300 block of Beekman Avenue around 6:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. A group of males wearing ski masks approached the teen on the street and […]
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s 4-word response to Mac Jones’ injury following loss vs. Ravens

The New England Patriots fell to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but that might not be their biggest loss from Sunday’s game. Quarterback Mac Jones went down with an apparent left leg injury and is having the injury evaluated, the Patriots announced following the game. The injury occurred on Jones’ final play of the game when Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell appeared to land on Jones’ leg after he threw an interception to Ravens corner Marcus Peters.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Giants' Big Trade Rumor

The New York Giants are set to host the Dallas Cowboys on "Monday Night Football" this evening. New York is off to an impressive 2-0 start this season, but the Giants have some issues at the wide receiver position, most notably with Kenny Golladay. Golladay hasn't been playing much and...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Players Reportedly Want Coach To Be Fired

The vast majority of Steelers Nation seems to want offensive coordinator Matt Canada out of the organization. According to recent reports from Pittsburgh insider Josh Rowntree, the majority of Steelers players on the offensive side of the ball agree with that sentiment. The Steelers offense is off to a brutal...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Buttle
PIX11

Brooklyn boy, 13, took out the trash and disappeared, family says

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The mother and father of a 13-year-old Brooklyn boy asked the public for help in locating him after he took out the trash Saturday morning and didn’t come back. Rashawn Davis’ mother, Nephteria Cooper, flew to New York City from Kansas City, Missouri after learning her son was missing. “I was […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Police warn Brooklyn women to be on lookout for serial groper

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are on the hunt for a man who has been going around Brooklyn groping women. “He’s just a pervert. I think it’s nasty,” said Anita Kalliecheren, a Brooklyn resident and a father. That’s how some neighbors describe the man accused of violating women in several Brooklyn communities. Now, the NYPD […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Super Bowl Champion#American Football#Ny Blitz#The Wizard Of Odds#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Man sought after body found under couch in Queens: NYPD

WOODHAVEN, Queens (PIX11) – A man is wanted by police for questioning after a badly decomposed body was found inside a Queens apartment earlier this summer, NYPD officials said. Jason Brady, 46, was found dead inside a Woodhaven apartment on Jamaica Avenue on June 29, according to police. Brady’s body was badly decomposed when he was […]
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Ravens Sign OLB Jeremiah Attaochu To PS, Cut CB T.J. Carrie

Attaochu, 29, is a former second-round pick by the Chargers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year rookie contract before signing a one-year, $3 million contract with the 49ers. Attaochu was among the 49ers’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and later signed on with the...
BALTIMORE, MD
PIX11

Tornado touched down on Long Island’s East End: officials

MATTITUCK, N.Y. (PIX11) — The National Weather Service on Monday confirmed a tornado touched down on Long Island during severe storms that swept the area Sunday night. In coordination with Suffolk County Fire Rescue and Emergency Services, the agency surveyed the damage in Mattituck following the storm. Located on the island’s North Fork, Mattituck is […]
MATTITUCK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PIX11

1 killed, 2 injured in Long Island house fire: officials

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) – A woman was killed in a house fire on Long Island Monday morning, authorities said. Two men also suffered injuries. A home on Front Street in Hempstead was fully engulfed in flames around 6:30 a.m. after a fire broke out in a second-floor bedroom, according to the Nassau County Police Department. […]
HEMPSTEAD, NY
PIX11

Man fatally shot in the head in Hunts Point, police say

HUNTS POINT, The Bronx (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot in the head outside a strip club in the Bronx early Sunday morning, police said. Authorities found Jose Alvarado, 45, with a gunshot wound to the head in front of a strip club at 673 Hunts Point Rd. in Hunts Point at around 12:15 a.m., police […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Deliveryman stabbed in Manhattan while on the job, police say

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A deliveryman was stabbed during a robbery attempt Tuesday morning on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, police said. The 36-year-old victim was on the job riding an e-bike near Allen and Rivington streets around 3 a.m. when the assailant approached him and demanded his ride, authorities said. When the victim […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

48K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy