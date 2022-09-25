ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, CT

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

GNW Co-Op football shuts out Wilby in first NVL home game

WINSTED — Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic, led by three touchdowns from Freddie Camp, issued an emphatic statement to its new league, the NVL, in a 35-0 home-opening win over Wilby Saturday afternoon at Van Why Field. “I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” Coach Scott Salius told his team. “That was the...
WATERBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Bloomfield boys basketball coach Kevin Moses dies after battle with cancer

The CIAC reported Bloomfield boys basketball coach Kevin Moses died on Monday. Facebook tributes began to pour in later on Monday in honor of the coach who had a A GoFundMe Page was established on Sunday revealing he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer. Moses’ death comes just six months after he coached Bloomfield to the CIAC Division IV state championship.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfield County, CT
City
Trumbull, CT
City
New Canaan, CT
City
Danbury, CT
City
Ridgefield, CT
City
Fairfield, CT
City
Norwalk, CT
City
Wilton, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
Greenwich, CT
City
Farmington, CT
Fairfield County, CT
Sports
Fairfield, CT
Sports
City
New Britain, CT
ctbites.com

Sally's Apizza Opening in Fairfield October 2022!

The iconic New Haven pizza spot, Sally’s Apizza is getting ready to open the doors at their NEW LOCATION IN FAIRFIELD next month!!!! This will be their third location in Connecticut, the 2nd of which opened last year in Stamford. The restaurant will be located in the Trademark building...
FAIRFIELD, CT
ctbites.com

Guide To Great Coffee in Connecticut: Happy National Coffee Day 2022!

October 1st is National Coffee Day. If this listing was a coffee cup it would be a mega-super-duper-de-booper-trente. To make the (brewing) process easier for you to discover fabulous-and sometimes hidden- java joints to caffeinate or simply enjoy the velvety and multi-faced notes of a fine cup of’ Joe, we have divided this list by county. Enjoy the thrill of a new favorite spot or re-visit an old favorite.The slow pour has already begun as you read this…
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Moose on the Loose Outside Danbury Movie Theater

BREAKING: Moose runs wild outside AMC Lowes Theater in Danbury on Monday (9/26/22). I must give credit to the Ethan, Lou and Large Dave Show Meteorologist Jack Drake AKA Jack on the Reels. Jack broke Moose-Gate on his Facebook (Danbury Weather) on Tuesday (9/27/22). In addition to Jack's work on the I-95 Morning Show, he does his own independent reporting. Jack is a real meteorologist, a WCSU grad and a cloud enthusiast. Jack posted the video with the following header:
DANBURY, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brien Mcmahon
milfordmirror.com

Who are the Top Workplaces 59 winners? A close-up look at the list

The 59 winners on the Hearst Connecticut Media Top Workplaces list for 2022 are, as usual, heavy on services: health care, finance, law and business and social services. That reflects the Connecticut economy and it reflects the kinds of companies that tend to compete well in the employee experience. That’s...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

CT Drivers Being Advised to Watch Out for Moose After Recent Sightings

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is telling Connecticut drivers to be on the lookout for moose after recent sightings across the state. Officials said there have been recent moose sightings in Woodbury, Southbury, Danbury, Newtown and New Fairfield. Though it's believed to be the same moose, people are being reminded to be aware of increased moose activity near roadways.
WOODBURY, CT
rew-online.com

Accurate Breaks Ground on Mixed-Use Project in Fairfield, CT.￼

Accurate broke ground September 20, 2022 on a highly- anticipated mixed-use project in Fairfield, CT., beginning work on a transit-oriented development that will deliver residential, retail, commercial and hospitality uses to a well-located site adjacent to one of the town’s Metro North train stations. The transformational project is rising...
FAIRFIELD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Swimming#Falcons#Bears#Danbury Football#Fairfield County Bank#Hatters#Wreckers#Cardinals#Tigers
Register Citizen

NY Post calls Connecticut 'a delicious fall destination'

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The New York Post recently highlighted a slew of new Connecticut restaurants, calling the state "a delicious fall destination for hungry weekenders." Author Linda Laban featured some of the year's most high-profile openings across the state in Fairfield, Litchfield,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Westport EMT and Weston firefighter dies with COVID

WESTPORT — Longtime Westport EMT crew chief and Weston firefighter Mark Blake died Tuesday after a “valiant battle" with COVID-19, his obituary said. Blake, 61, of Stratford is survived by his wife, Eileen, and his sons Ryan, 16, and Liam, 13, among others. Blake was born in Boston...
WESTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
onlyinbridgeport.com

Reading The M&Tea Leaves – No Matter What, The Community Could Bank On David Carson

David Ellis Adams Carson knows what it’s like to stare down financial adversity and come out stronger while others withered away. Immigrant, trained actuary and successful insurance executive, Carson transitioned to banking leader in the 1980s becoming chief executive of People’s Bank. New England’s economy hit the rocks around 1990 and with it a storm of bank closings.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk Hospital plans expansion

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Hospital is looking to add to its existing facilities in an effort to provide more comprehensive care to patients in the region. Norwalk Hospital is located on almost 16 acres of land along Maple Avenue and Stevens Street. The hospital recently became a part of Nuvance Health, which also runs hospitals in Danbury, Waterbury, and New York.
NORWALK, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy