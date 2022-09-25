ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants expert David Tyree weighs in on NFL Week 3 action

By Marc Malusis
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Moose and Giants Super Bowl champ David Tyree sit down for a conversation about the first-place, undefeated Big Blue machine and their Monday night match-up with Dallas.

Watch the video player for the full interview.

Be sure to tune in Saturday at 10:30 p.m. for NY Blitz, where PIX11 Sports’ Marc Malusis, Justin Walters, and Joe Mauceri are joined by Super Bowl Champion David Tyree as well as Greg Buttle, a member of the All-Time Jets team, football insider Gary Myers and the Wizard of Odds, Kenny White.

