ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Julius Randle’s ability to play off ball the biggest Knicks question

By Zach Braziller
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

The Knicks believe they have answered their point-guard conundrum with the addition of Jalen Brunson .

Team president Leon Rose locked up long-term building block RJ Barrett . The front office found a way to keep defensive anchor Mitchell Robinson .

All three players figure to be important pieces as the Knicks look to climb their way up the rugged Eastern Conference in the years to come. Where that leaves Julius Randle — their leading scorer, rebounder and distributor the past three seasons — is uncertain.

Randle, 27, remains one of their highest-priced and most talented players. He’s owed $23.7 million this season and has averaged 21.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 207 games for the Knicks. The physical forward was the bedrock to their breakthrough 2020-21 season — when he was the NBA’s Most Improved Player, an All-NBA second-team selection and guided the Knicks to their first postseason berth since 2013.

But the sculpted 6-foot-8, 250-pound Randle has always been at his best with the ball in his hands, and now that figures to happen far less frequently, particularly with the addition of Brunson. It will mean fewer isolation plays for Randle, more post-ups and spot-up shooting. Fewer opportunities for him to initiate offense. He will need to adapt and adjust, and be open to change. It could make the game easier for him, opening things up that weren’t previously there. Less playmaking responsibilities may not hinder Randle, as long as he buys into his role being tweaked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYX2D_0i9G1vxI00
Julius Randle will be playing more off the ball this season.
Getty Images
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ge5dj_0i9G1vxI00 inside the knicks How the Knicks’ front office fumbled its long pursuit of Donovan Mitchell

Let’s not forget last season was a forgettable one for Randle. He shot just 41.1 percent from the field, his lowest figure since his rookie season with the Lakers, and made just 30.8 percent of his 3-point attempts. His assists fell from 6.0 to 5.1, but his turnovers rate remained high, at a whopping 3.4 per game. So much of that happened without a true point guard on the roster, due to injuries to Kemba Walker and Derrick Rose.

He was booed at times , as his struggles epitomized the Knicks’ dismal 37-45 campaign. He often seemed unhappy, losing his cool on a few occasions.

The most infamous incident came in early January. Randle lashed out at the criticism coming his way. “Really don’t give a f–k what anybody has to say, to be honest,” he said at the time. In the next game, he gave a thumbs-down gesture to the fans. When asked what it was for, Randle responded, “To shut the f–k up.’’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OSaWF_0i9G1vxI00
Julius Randle
Jason Szenes

Randle enters this preseason in a drastically different position than he was a year ago. At this time last September, Randle was fresh off receiving a four-year, $117 million contract extension. He was the face of the Knicks, the player fans thought had broken through as one of the sport’s top forwards. He was going to be leading the Knicks’ renaissance under coach Tom Thibodeau. His “New York, we here!” shout-out to fans became a rallying cry that was made into T-shirts and hoodies.

Now questions surround him. Can he regain his All-Star form? Can he thrive next to a ball-dominant point guard? Is his future elsewhere? Does he even want to be a Knick long term?

As training camp gets underway Tuesday, there will be attention on the big new addition at point guard. Barrett has a new contract and the pressure that comes with it. Thibodeau could face some heat if this season mirrors last year.

But nobody will be under the microscope quite like Randle. Knicks fans have seen him at his best and also at his worst. But now they will likely see a different Randle. It’s a mystery how that will turn out. Training camp should begin to offer up some early clues.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"

One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

New York Knicks Sign Former Toronto Raptors Player

View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks will begin training camp later this week and play their first preseason game on Oct. 4th at home against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. This time of the year is when many teams make a lot...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
New York City, NY
Basketball
Yardbarker

The Knicks Finally Get To Show Off Their New Big 3

The New York Knicks are trying to push past the dreadful season they just had. After a very promising year in 2020-21, the Knicks fell from grace in a major way and missed the playoffs completely at the end of 2021-22. The team did some work in the offseason in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers Makes A Bold Claim About This Year’s 76ers

Fans of the Philadelphia 76ers have been trusting the process for years now and they want to see some serious results. You can’t blame them because the team was experiencing some dark, dark times before they started to come together and rise through the ranks of the Eastern Conference.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitchell Robinson
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Tom Thibodeau
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Julius Randle
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Jalen Brunson
NBA Analysis Network

New York Knicks Land Nikola Vucevic In Major Trade Scenario

Every NBA franchise has its own unique history. With that said, some of those histories are more storied than others. For example, take the Chicago Bulls. To call this team a dynasty in the 1990s felt like an understatement. The Bulls won 6 of the 10 championships of the decade. Perhaps more impressively, of the four seasons in which the Bulls didn’t walk away with the title, Michael Jordan missed three altogether.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Wizards excited about potential of Beal-Kuzma-Porzingis

WASHINGTON -- Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma have been teammates in the Wizards organization for over seven months now, but have yet to play together in a formal setting due to Beal's recovery from left wrist surgery late last season. Even on Saturday, the first practice of training camp, they were split up during the team's scrimmage.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Conference
Yardbarker

'Proven' Evan Fournier is Knicks' Frontrunner at SG

When it comes to the 2022-23 New York Knicks' starting lineup, many presume the (Villanova) Wildcat Jalen Brunson and the (Duke) Blue Devil will headline the opening five. The returnee (Mitchell Robinson) and the All-Star (Julius Randle) are likewise expected to partake. Then there's the captain ... or, as fate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Tom Thibodeau Reveals Knicks Power Forward Plan

The New York Knicks are tipping off training camp and two of the team's most-tenured players are facing an interesting season ahead. Julius Randle and Obi Toppin have manned the power forward position for the Knicks together for two seasons now, and the pair hasn't exactly been the best fit together on the court. However, coach Tom Thibodeau hopes that can change this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

'Excited' Julius Randle Embraces Knicks' Leadership Role

Julius Randle earned a sizeable NBA windfall after a Most Improved Player/All-Star campaign thrust the downtrodden New York Knicks into a fourth seed and primary first-round hosting duties during the 2021 NBA playoffs. He might have to earn it all over again as the Knicks prepare to embark on the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Video Reminds Nets Fans Of A Star’s Power

The Brooklyn Nets are known as Kevin Durant‘s team. Yes, there are other stars on the roster (including Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons) but there is no denying that most people feel that the team belongs to Durant. This means that some players on the team’s payroll sometimes get...
BROOKLYN, NY
Popculture

New York Knicks Player Reveals Engagement

A New York Knicks star player is getting married. Jalen Brunson recently announced that he is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Ali Marks. In the joint Instagram post, the couple wrote "forever" and posts two photos of them embracing after Brunson proposed to her. Marks went to Instagram to reveal...
NBA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
66K+
Followers
51K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy