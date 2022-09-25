Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash at Richmond intersection

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have released the name of the 31-year-old man killed in a crash at at intersection on Richmond's Southside Saturday evening.

Officers were called to the intersection of East 35th Street and East Broad Rock Road for a report of a wreck involving an SUV and a motorcycle just before 6:15 p.m.

Police said the driver of the SUV was headed east on East Broad Rock Road and tried to turn onto East 35th Street when the motorcyclist, who was headed west on East Broad Rock Road, collided with the SUV.

Officers identified the motorcyclist, who was pronounced dead at the scene, as Allenmichael Marrs of Charlottesville.

Police said the driver of the SUV remained at the crash scene.

The Richmond Police Crash Team is investigating the wreck, officials said.

Anyone with information about the wreck is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator W. Kress 804-510-4200 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .