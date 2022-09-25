Read full article on original website
Steelers Players Reportedly Want Coach To Be Fired
The vast majority of Steelers Nation seems to want offensive coordinator Matt Canada out of the organization. According to recent reports from Pittsburgh insider Josh Rowntree, the majority of Steelers players on the offensive side of the ball agree with that sentiment. The Steelers offense is off to a brutal...
Son Of Patriots Legend Among Those To Workout For Team
The New England Patriots hosted a crop of free agents for a workout Tuesday, including the son of one former team legend. Thaddeus Moss, the son of former Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss headlined the group of free agents that included the likes of former Denver Broncos tackle Sebastian Gutierrez, Indianapolis Colts guard Josh Seltzner, Broncos defensive back Kary Vincent Jr. and Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Carson Wells, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.
The Mac Jones Injury Is the Worst-Case Scenario for the Patriots’ Future
Losers of two of their first three games heading into a Week 4 matchup with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon, the New England Patriots are likely to be without starting quarterback Mac Jones for the foreseeable future due to a severe ankle injury he suffered in a Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium.
Bill Belichick said he won’t ‘speculate wildly’ about Mac Jones’s injury
Belichick was also asked about Brian Hoyer and Bailey Zappe. The Patriots lost to the Ravens 37-26 on Sunday, falling to 1-2 on the season. The Red Sox also lost, falling 2-0 to the Yankees in a rain-shortened game in New York. Aaron Judge remained at 60 home runs this season.
Aggressive by nature: Doug Pederson's 4th-down calls already paying dividends for Jaguars
As the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, Doug Pederson went for it on fourth down 99 times during the regular season from 2016-20. His team converted 67 of them, or 67.6 percent, to give his offense more opportunities. The Eagles led the NFL in fourth-down attempts during the 2016 (27) and 2020 (35)...
Should the New England Patriots bring back Cam Newton?
The New England Patriots could be without Mac Jones for some time. For that reason, should the team consider bringing back Cam Newton? As I type these words, there hasn’t been an official update on Mac Jones. The second year quarterback suffered a gruesome looking left leg injury late in the fourth quarter of the Patriots’ week three loss.
