NFL

The Spun

Steelers Players Reportedly Want Coach To Be Fired

The vast majority of Steelers Nation seems to want offensive coordinator Matt Canada out of the organization. According to recent reports from Pittsburgh insider Josh Rowntree, the majority of Steelers players on the offensive side of the ball agree with that sentiment. The Steelers offense is off to a brutal...
NESN

Son Of Patriots Legend Among Those To Workout For Team

The New England Patriots hosted a crop of free agents for a workout Tuesday, including the son of one former team legend. Thaddeus Moss, the son of former Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss headlined the group of free agents that included the likes of former Denver Broncos tackle Sebastian Gutierrez, Indianapolis Colts guard Josh Seltzner, Broncos defensive back Kary Vincent Jr. and Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Carson Wells, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.
InsideHook

The Mac Jones Injury Is the Worst-Case Scenario for the Patriots’ Future

Losers of two of their first three games heading into a Week 4 matchup with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon, the New England Patriots are likely to be without starting quarterback Mac Jones for the foreseeable future due to a severe ankle injury he suffered in a Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium.
FanSided

Should the New England Patriots bring back Cam Newton?

The New England Patriots could be without Mac Jones for some time. For that reason, should the team consider bringing back Cam Newton? As I type these words, there hasn’t been an official update on Mac Jones. The second year quarterback suffered a gruesome looking left leg injury late in the fourth quarter of the Patriots’ week three loss.
