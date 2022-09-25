GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Thirty-three-year-old Anthony Mattison of Shelby, was referred after he rammed the vehicle he was driving into a GIPD police car. The officer made a traffic stop on Mattison near the Walmart on South Locust street Saturday night. When the officer attempted to make contact, Mattison allegedly reversed his car into the front of the police vehicle and sped off.

