klkntv.com
Lincoln Police identify motorcyclist killed in West O Street crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Monday, Lincoln Police identified the man killed during a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash. Around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, a sedan pulled onto West O Street in front of a westbound motorcycle. Police identified the driver of the motorcycle as Jeffrey Zieger, 45, of Lincoln. Zieger...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Lincoln man charged, victim identified in O Street homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police announced the arrest of a Lincoln man on Monday in connection with Sunday morning’s homicide. Early Sunday morning Robert Brannon, 33, of Omaha was shot and killed in the alley near 19th and O Streets. Security video of the area shows Brannon...
News Channel Nebraska
Single-vehicle accident sends one to hospital in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they responded to a one-vehicle accident early Saturday morning. LPD said around 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to Highway 77 and west A St./west Van Dorn for a reported rollover accident. Police said when officers arrived they found a Chevy Suburban on...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln Police searching for 19-year-old involved in double shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 19-year old is being sought in relation to a double-shooting in the capital city. The Lincoln Police Department said 19-year-old Jason Hernandez is accused of shooting two other party-goers at a home just northeast of the UNL campus. Hernandez is now charged with felony assault and...
WOWT
Woman killed, three injured in 4-car crash in northwest Omaha
A Nebraska state senator says he will bring back a concealed carry gun bill to next year's session and make it his priority. Omaha Fire investigators are working to determine who started the fire that destroyed the gazebo at Hanscom Park. 6 News On Your Side: In fight over vaccines,...
klkntv.com
One killed, two seriously injured in western Nebraska crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One person was killed Monday in a crash on Interstate 80 near Ogallala, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 1:50 p.m., a Lincoln MKC was driving east when it crossed the center line and collided with a westbound Toyota Prius. The passenger of the Prius,...
WOWT
1 dead after crash involving motorcycle near Omaha intersection
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man is dead after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle Monday night. The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. The motorcycle was traveling west on Saddle Creek when he was hit by a Jeep going eastbound on Hamilton. The motorcycle driver, an adult male, was...
York News-Times
Sutton man pleads not guilty of running from trooper
YORK – Gildardo Garcia, 31, of Sutton, has pleaded not guilty to felony flight to avoid arrest and willful reckless driving after allegedly running from a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol in York. Garcia appeared for arraignment this week in York County District Court, before Judge James Stecker.
kfornow.com
Task Force Arrests Man Following Discovery of Meth In a Lincoln Hotel Room
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 27)–A 45-year-old man is in jail, after members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force on Monday night tracked him down at a northwest Lincoln hotel and found him in possession of meth. Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says Steven Watson was contacted by officers and after...
News Channel Nebraska
Fremont man arrested for attempted murder after woman found in garage
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - A Fremont man was arrested and booked for numerous charges Monday night including the attempted murder of a woman. The suspect is 52-year-old Michael Austin. Among the 10 charges, he was booked for attempted murder, strangulation, second-degree domestic assault, false imprisonment, and violating his probation. Police...
klin.com
LPD Make Arrest in 19th and O Homicide Case
LPD took 22-year-old Jahhrasta Fletcher of Lincoln without incident near 35th and Van Dorn Street at approximately 10:45 am on Monday, Sept. 26. Fletcher was arrested for Murder in the 1st Degree for the Sunday homicide of 33-year-old Robert Brannon of Omaha. Investigators used video surveillance from near the scene...
KETV.com
Police identify woman killed in Sunday Northwest Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police say an 84-year-old driver was traveling at a high rate of speed moments before a fatal crash Sunday at 156th and West Maple Road. The crash occurred around 3:40 p.m. Jewel Gay, 84, crossed the center line headed westbound and collided with eastbound traffic,...
York News-Times
One killed, one seriously injured in Highway 34 crash
YORK – One person was killed and another was very seriously injured in a head-on crash on Highway 34, west of Utica, on Friday, Sept. 23. York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka explained that the accident happened around 6:20 a.m. Sheriff Vrbka said Scott Sorenson, 42, of Seward, was westbound...
News Channel Nebraska
Victim identified in fatal Northwest Omaha wreck
OMAHA, Neb. -- One person is dead and three more are hurt after a wreck Sunday in Northwest Omaha. Four cars were involved in the accident that happened just after 4 p.m. Omaha Police have confirmed the deceased victim is 65-year-old Velma Sanders. Sanders was a passenger in a vehicle...
KETV.com
'She died a happy woman': Family remembers woman killed in Bellevue crash
BELLEVUE, Neb. — A family is mourning a young woman after a deadly crash. This one happened Friday in Bellevue near Fort Crook and Cornhusker roads. Investigators say 33-year-old Maria Castelan drove through a red light and hit two other cars. Her passenger, 30-year-old Victor Munoz Garcia, was killed.
News Channel Nebraska
Man rams car into GIPD vehicle
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Thirty-three-year-old Anthony Mattison of Shelby, was referred after he rammed the vehicle he was driving into a GIPD police car. The officer made a traffic stop on Mattison near the Walmart on South Locust street Saturday night. When the officer attempted to make contact, Mattison allegedly reversed his car into the front of the police vehicle and sped off.
Glenwood man arrested for Domestic Abuse Assault
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old Christopher Patrick Schoening, of Glenwood, on Saturday for Domestic Abuse Assault. Schoening was held on no bond.
News Channel Nebraska
Neeman ordered to pay restitution for pickup
NEBRASKA CITY – Will Neeman, 41, of Omaha was sentenced to three years probation and ordered to pay restitution for the theft of a pickup truck belonging to Jeff Liesemeyer in October of 2021. Court records say Neeman will pay $3,860 in restitution. He was arrested after Otoe County...
1011now.com
Seward man killed in head-on crash Friday morning
YORK COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was killed and another is fighting for their life after a crash on Highway 34 near the York/Seward County line Friday morning. Several emergency crews responded to a head-on collision involving two pick-up trucks on Highway 34 near MM 286 on Friday at 6:22 a.m.
klin.com
Early Sunday Morning Shooting Injures 2
On Sunday morning, September 25, 2022 at 1:56 a.m., Lincoln police officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots in the area of 23rd and Judson Street. The shooting happened as a large gathering was concluding nearby. Two 20-year-old males from Omaha were located with non-life-threatening injuries. Vehicles and other property...
