WOLF
Fun continues at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA CO. (WOLF) — The Bloomsburg Fair continued today, filled with family friendly entertainment, delicious food, and organizations raising money for a great cause. “All the proceeds go towards the mission of the church. And we try to help our community, we try to be a great presence...
Ticket sales open Sept. 30 for annual Cookin' Men competition
Lewisburg, Pa. — Evangelical Community Hospital's wildly popular Cookin' Men event returns! Help the fellas turn up the heat on breast cancer awareness as they create culinary delights while raising funds for the Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health. Joining the fun are some “Cookin’ Women” who will bring their own special offerings to the 2022 event. In total 21 chefs or chef teams will be vying for favorite dish and the Top Chef honor. ...
The Bloomsburg Fair is underway with food and fun
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Saturday marked the official first day of the 167th Bloomsburg Fair, following Friday’s preview day soft opening. Hundreds of people arrived first thing Saturday morning when the gates opened at 10 o’clock. One of the biggest attractions is always the food with so many choices from hundreds of vendors filling […]
Fall Fest in Carbon County
LANSFORD, Pa. — Fall was being fawned over Saturday at Lansford Alive's 9th Annual Fall Fest on West Ridge Street in the borough. Food and craft vendors lined the streets of the downtown, plus there was live entertainment, a car cruise, face painting, and more for everyone to enjoy.
Ice cream shop reopens in Schuylkill, months after fire
RINGTOWN, Pa. - An ice cream shop in Schuylkill County devastated by fire has reopened. Rentschler's isn't in the same spot it was before the fire. But it's just a couple doors down along West Main Street in Ringtown. According to Rentschler's Facebook page, the new place is a little...
Bloomsburg Fair foods to check out this week
Bloomsburg, Pa. — It’s Bloomsburg Fair time and for many, that means a steady stream of deep-fried, cheese-covered, and unusual culinary delights. Here are a few of the new tasty treats to try when you hit the fairgrounds this week. Bowled over by Brazilian fare The Northeast Extension of the fairgrounds always has its share...
Wyoming County to get its first state park
Wyoming County is getting its first start park. The Howland Preserve located in Tunkhannock will be added to the 121-state park system in Pennsylvania. It's an existing nearly 700-acre nature preserve on the Vosburg Neck and has been protected under the stewardship of the North Branch Land Trust. It was...
Amazing Huge estate sale in Muncy PA - Starting Wed September 28th, 2022
The next sale is here! We have to start by Saying Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. That is right, 4 days with Wednesday sale hours between 12 noon and 6pm. This is to give most everyone a chance to shop this great sale who have to work during the days of our normal sales. The calendar dates of the sale are September 28-October 1, 2022. Our hours for the remainder of our sale will be Thursday-Friday 9am-4pm and Saturday 9am-noon. Please note, guns will only be shown between the hours of 5pm-6pm on Wednesday, Thursday we will show firearms from...
Bloomsburg Fair concerts 2022
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We all know people come from far and wide for the rides and food at the Bloomsburg Fair. But don’t forget about the music and entertainment lineup for the week as well. The fair will feature shows from multiple performers including: John Stanky Comedy hypnotist Brad Matchett Chris Ruble Joan […]
The "Good of the Hive" Mural Buzzes into Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — A new mural is "buzzing" its way through Downtown Scranton. On the back wall of the Civic Ballet Theater, The Wright Center for Patient & Community Engagement and community partners brought muralist Matt Willey to paint and also raise awareness about the importance of pollinators.
3 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania
What do you like to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If you usually prefer to eat seafood, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely visit if you have't already.
AWSOM Pet Of The Week- Ivy
This week, the featured animal, coming from Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) animal shelter, is an Alaskan Malamute named Ivy. STROUDSBURG, PA | Ivy is a 4-year-old adult female Alaskan Malamute. She has been at the shelter since early July. She is described as very friendly and playful, known for being very social, and getting along well with humans. Ivy has no bite history, has been spayed, and is up to date with her shots. She is currently available for adoption at the Stroudsburgs Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM). Ivy is ready to move into her new home. She can become part of your family today for a $250 adoption fee. WATCH VIDEO.
Wayback Burgers to double Lehigh Valley footprint with two new locations
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – An international burger chain is doubling its footprint in the Lehigh Valley. Wayback Burgers, which bills itself as “America’s favorite hometown burger joint,” plans to open two new locations – one at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem and another at 5585 Hamilton Blvd., Suite A, in Lower Macungie Township.
Back Down The Pennsylvania Road to the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Walk around the Bloomsburg Fair, and all of your senses will get a treat, tasting a delicious apple dumpling, watching kids run and play, and touching all of the different farm animals. In this trip Back Down The Pennsylvania Road, Mike Stevens shows us why it's...
Schuylkill County native living in Florida preps for Ian
Schuylkill County native Danny Dewald has been living in Cape Coral, south of Sarasota, for eight years, and he is already seeing some scary signs as Hurricane Ian approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida. "The water level is way lower than it usually is," Dewald said. Dewald, his son, and...
Missing elk returned to its owner in Lehigh Township
An elk that broke free in Lehigh Township Friday afternoon has been safely returned to its owner. Township police Chief Scott Fogel said that at around 3:45 p.m. Friday, police were notified that a large male elk had escaped from a pen on Peach Drive in the Danielsville section of the township.
$139K PA lottery ticket won in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Lottery awarded an online prize worth $139,000 on the game Mine Blowing Jackpot, to a player from Lycoming County. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, the Lycoming County player won a total amount of $139,283.70. Mine Blowing Jackpot features a connect-style internet instant game with one progressive jackpot. Online players can […]
WATCH: Family of bears break into home for a quick snack
POCONO LAKE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A homeowner in Monroe County received an unusual alert on his Ring doorbell earlier this month, a mother bear and her cubs impatiently waiting for him to open the door. By the time anyone was able to make it back to the house, it seems the family of bears couldn’t […]
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Pennsylvania is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as John Wright Restaurant. This Sunday buffet in Pennsylvania boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes with sensational views of the Susquehanna River.
Fire damages home in Tamaqua
TAMAQUA, Pa. — A double-block home in Schuylkill County was damaged by a fire Monday morning. The fire broke out just before 9 a.m. along Arlington Street in Tamaqua. Officials say the fire started on one side of the home, and the other side of the home suffered smoke and water damage.
