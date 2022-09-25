Read full article on original website
stormlakeradio.com
Arthur Woman Wins Iowa Lottery Prize
An Ida County woman has won a ten-thousand dollar Iowa Lottery prize. Kathleen Cornelius of Arthur won the 52nd ten-thousand dollar prize in the lottery's “100-Thousand Dollar Mega Crossword” scratch game. Cornelius purchased her winning ticket at Murphy USA in Storm Lake. She claimed her prize on Monday at the Iowa Lottery's Storm Lake regional office.
KLEM
Northwest Iowa Bankers Honored
A state association recently honored the co-founders of a northwest Iowa financial corporation. Brothers Neal and Dwight Conover, natives of Holstein, were presented the James A Leach Leadership Award from the Iowa Bankers Association. The two co-founded what is now Northwest Financial Corporation, a firm that spread their Northwest Banks to 23 communities in northwest Iowa, including Le Mars. The company this year was also recognized as a 2022 Top Workplace in the USA.
KELOLAND TV
Pizza Ranch chain enjoys a slice of success
HULL, Iowa (KELO) — You’ll find Pizza Ranch restaurants all over the Midwest. The chain started in KELOLAND. Hull, Iowa is home to the very first Pizza Ranch. Founder and president, Adrie Groeneweg, was just 19 when the restaurant opened in the small northwest Iowa town in 1981.
Expect Packed Parking Lots at This Sioux Falls Location Saturday
A trio of big events in Sioux Falls this weekend could lead to some major parking headaches. Big crowds are expected to test the limits of the parking lots in and around the Convention Center, Premier Center, and Howard Wood Field, Saturday (October 1). The day starts at 9:45 AM...
siouxcountyradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Rock Valley Man
A Rock Valley man was arrested early Sunday morning in Sioux Center on an outstanding warrant. At 7:27 a.m. Sunday, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old Rigoberto Chilel-Ramirez of Rock Valley. The arrest happened after a deputy saw Chilel-Ramirez operating a motor vehicle on South Main Avenue in...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City West High School has its homecoming royalty
SIOUX CITY — Terrance Topete and Maya Augustine were crowned West High School’s homecoming king and queen on Monday. Topete is the son of Elizabeth Topete, and Maya Augustine is the daughter of Rhanda and Rob Augustine. Additional senior attendants for queen included Sophia Becerra, daughter of Desiree...
KELOLAND TV
Introducing you to KELOLAND’s new meteorologist
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND weather team has been a four-person staff for over twenty years. But with this new hour-long show at four o’clock and our long-standing commitment to weather coverage, we’ve hired a new meteorologist — Meghan Chada. Meghan Chada grew up...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City School District has negative lunch balance
SIOUX CIY — A month into the new school year, the Sioux City public school district's school lunch balance is already awash in red ink. After two years of free school lunches for every family due to the COVID-19 pandemic, districts have returned to the policy of requiring students to either qualify for free or reduced meals or pay the regular cost. Despite efforts made by the district to alert families of the change and encouraging them to apply, some were still “caught off guard,” Rich Luze, the Sioux City district's food service supervisor, said Monday.
stormlakeradio.com
Man Accidentally Shot Himself at Storm Lake Residence
The Storm Lake Police Department responded to an accidental shooting this week. At approximately 12:30 on Monday afternoon, the department was called to the 300 block of West 2nd 2nd in Storm Lake on a report that an individual had accidentally shot himself inside of a residence. The man sustained a gunshot would to the hand. He was transported to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center for non life threatening injuries.
nwestiowa.com
Osceola County board discusses deal with OEC
SIBLEY—The Osceola Board of Supervisors heard an update from Melissa Loehr and Marlee Christoffel of Care Connections of Northern Iowa during its meeting Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Sibley. Loehr is the CCNIA chief executive officer and Christoffel is the service coordinator for Osceola County. “My goal today is to...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Superintendent Shocked at Open Enrollment Numbers Following State Policy Change
The Storm Lake School Board on Wednesday approved recent open enrollment numbers for the district. Storm Lake has received 82 open enrollments into the district since August 1st, and 16 open enrollments out of the district. One open enrollment into Storm Lake was denied, which consisted of a special education student whose future programming needs won't be able to be provided by Storm Lake at this time due to space issues.
nwestiowa.com
Van Den Berg goes on trip of a lifetime
SIOUX CENTER—Midwest Honor Flight provided the journey of a lifetime for Vietnam War veteran Ran Van Den Berg on Sept. 10. For one day’s trip, the 71-year-old Sioux Center native got to see a lot around Washington, D.C. Of course, one of the highlights of his time there...
nwestiowa.com
Five charged in connection with party
SHELDON—Five people face charges after the Sheldon Police Department shutdown an underage drinking party at Prairie Trail Village about 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23. Twenty-three-year-old Trey Thompson Jones of Swisher, 23-year-old Paden Glenn Maschman of Sheldon and 19-year-old George Craig Ehrig Jr. of Ida Grove were each arrested on a charge of public intoxication after they were found running through the parking lot and attempting to hide, according to the incident report.
siouxlandnews.com
A portion of 27th Street in Sioux City closed due to construction
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Drivers who use 27th Street on the North Side of Sioux City will have a detour, starting Monday, Sept. 26th. Pavement repairs will mean the closure of 27th St., between Chambers St. and Prospect St. Construction starts Monday and will last for one week. There...
more1049.com
Possible Injuries Reported in Dickinson County Crash
Wahpeton, IA (KICD) — The Dickinson County Sheriff’s department reports possible injuries when two pickups collided 3 miles west of Wahpeton Wednesday afternoon. 48 year old Christopher Pratt of Superior was Eastbound on 180th Street, and 52 year old Joseph Berg of Milford was Northbound on 140th Avenue when they both entered the intersection at the same time.
kiwaradio.com
Ireton Man Taken To Hospital After Accident Near Maurice
Maurice, Iowa — An Ireton man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Maurice on Sunday, September 25th. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office tells us that at about 2:10 p.m., 58-year-old Michael Johnson of Ireton was driving a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup northbound on Garfield Avenue, three miles southwest of Maurice. They tell us 76-year-old Gene Beitelspacher of Le Mars was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on 480th Street.
Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access
Summit Carbon Solutions filed lawsuits this week against three sets of northern Iowa landowners who have allegedly prevented its agents from surveying their properties, according to court records. The company is in the process of finalizing the route of its proposed pipeline, which would carry carbon dioxide captured from Iowa ethanol plants for underground sequestration […] The post Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
iowapublicradio.org
When Okoboji became a COVID-19 hotspot, this medical anthropologist conducted research to figure out what happened and why
Charity Nebbe talks to medical anthropologist Emily Mendenhall, who's from Okoboji. She decided to study the pandemic in her hometown. Emily Mendenhall is a medical anthropologist originally from a small town in Iowa. When that town — Okoboji — became a COVID-19 hotspot, Mendenhall conducted interviews with more than 100 individuals in the area during the summer and fall of 2020. That work resulted in a book.
siouxcountyradio.com
One Person Hospitalized After Sunday Afternoon Accident
One man was sent to the hospital after two vehicles collided at an intersection three miles southwest of Maurice Sunday afternoon. The Sioux County Sheriff’s office investigated the accident at 480th St. and Garfield Ave. at around 2:10pm. 58-year-old Michael Johnson of Ireton was driving a Ford pick-up northbound...
kiwaradio.com
Combine Fire Near Sibley Causes Likely Over A Half Million Dollars In Damage To Combine, Soybeans
Sibley, Iowa– A newer combine and 40 to 50 acres of soybeans were destroyed in a fire on Sunday, September 25, 2022, near Sibley. According to Sibley Fire Chief Ken Huls, at about 1:30 p.m., the Sibley Fire Department was called to the report of a combine fire near Redwing Avenue and 130th Street, two and a half miles east of Sibley and four north.
