Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day Not Putting Timetable on Jaxon Smith-Njigba's Return, Hopes Cameron Brown, Denzel Burke Will Be Back Against Rutgers

Internally, Ryan Day and company have largely put their 52-21 throttling of Wisconsin behind them following the Big Ten opener, but the Ohio State head coach addressed plenty of questions from the fallout of Saturday's contest before previewing the Buckeyes' next opponent Tuesday. Day discussed some standout performances against the...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

63 Ohio State Players See Game Action As Starters Play Into Fourth Quarter of Big Ten Opener Blowout Win vs. Wisconsin

Even though Ohio State quickly pulled away from Wisconsin in its Big Ten opener, the Buckeyes’ starters still saw most of the action against the Badgers. Although Ohio State raced out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, a 31-7 lead by halftime and a 45-7 lead in the third quarter, the Buckeyes kept most of their starters in on both sides of the ball until their final two defensive series and final offensive possession of the game, which Ohio State ultimately won 52-21.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Kicker Parker Lewis Cleared to Play by NCAA

Parker Lewis is now eligible to play for Ohio State. Lewis has been cleared to play by the NCAA, Eleven Warriors has confirmed, making him immediately eligible to play as soon as this week after he missed the first four games of the season due to an eligibility issue following his transfer from USC.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Cade Stover Can't Be Stopped, The Buckeye Ground Game Runs Roughshod And Minnesota Looks Like the Team to Beat in the Big Ten West

Ohio State will have to wait another week to find out if a Big Ten team can truly test its mettle this season. On second thought, maybe more like a month. The Buckeyes made minced meat from the Badgers in Saturday’s 52-21 blowout. With Rutgers, a reeling Michigan State team and the offensively challenged Iowa Hawkeyes on tap after that, we could see smooth sailing for the scarlet and gray until late October.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Jaxon Smith-Njigba “Still Has A Mindset of Day-to-Day” As He Continues to Work Through Hamstring Injury

The first four games of Ohio State’s 2022 season haven’t gone the way anyone thought they would for Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Smith-Njigba, who broke school records by catching 95 passes for 1,606 yards last season, has only four catches for 36 yards this season. One-third of the way through Ohio State’s regular season, Smith-Njigba has played only 38 snaps. Since suffering a hamstring injury in the first quarter of the Buckeyes’ season opener against Notre Dame, Smith-Njigba has missed two of the last three games, sitting out the second game of the year against Arkansas State and this past weekend’s game against Wisconsin after playing 23 snaps against Toledo.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ian Moore Plans to Commit Within a Few Weeks and Enjoyed His Visit to Ohio State, Michael Smith Feels Ohio State is Recruiting Him Hard

Ohio State won’t have to wait much longer to find out whether or not it will land one of its top offensive line targets in the 2024 class. Four-star Indiana offensive lineman Ian Moore told Eleven Warriors he’s planning on visiting Wisconsin this weekend, then will decide where he’ll play collegiately in the coming weeks.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State's First-Quarter Mauling Dooms Wisconsin in 52-21 Big Ten Battle

Well, it may not have been the 11-touchdown explosion the team logged against Toledo, but Ohio State's offense still put up a boatload of points in their Big Ten opener. Wisconsin's defense had neither an answer for C.J. Stroud and the Buckeye wide receivers nor TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams on the ground.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State's First Road Test Against Michigan State Set For 4 P.m. on ABC

After hosting three night matchups in five games at the Horseshoe this season, Ohio State's first road test against Michigan State will feature an earlier start time on ABC. The Buckeyes' second mid-afternoon game of the season was confirmed on Monday when the Big Ten announced that Ohio State and Michigan State will square off in East Lansing at 4 p.m. on Oct. 8.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Opens As 39-Point Favorite Against Rutgers

Heading into a fifth consecutive home game in Columbus to start the season, Ohio State finds itself as a 39-point favorite less than a week out from its Week 5 meeting with Rutgers in the Buckeyes' first meeting with a Big Ten East opponent. The projected point total sits at...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Photos of Recruits Attending Ohio State's 52-21 Victory over Wisconsin

When five-star 2023 defensive end Keon Keeley last visited Ohio State on Sept. 3, he was accompanied by Larry Johnson on his walk from the tunnel to Ohio Stadium. Keeley made a second trip to Columbus this month on Saturday for OSU's Big Ten opener, and this time, he was accompanied by Ohio State's lead peer recruiter in 2023, Luke Montgomery. There was no shortage of love shown to Keeley, as several fans asked for pictures and autographs, and the talented pass rusher interacted with nearly ever OSU coach in pregame warm-ups and met Athletic Director Gene Smith.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Five Things to Know About Rutgers As Greg Schiano And the Scarlet Knights Return to Columbus

3:30 P.M. – SATURDAY, OCT. 1. Rutgers has made real strides in Schiano’s second stint as head coach of the program, albeit small ones, and will enter this weekend’s matchup a massive 39-point underdog to the No. 3 team in the country. The Scarlet Knights hold a 3-1 record on the heels of a loss to Iowa this past Saturday, and the odds will be stacked against them as they attempt to shock the country against the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Retains No. 3 Spot Within AP Poll and Coaches Poll in Final Rankings of September

Now one-third of the way through the college football regular season, Ohio State continues to find itself still No. 3 overall in both the AP and USA TODAY Coaches Polls. The final rankings for the month of September may come as a surprise to some Buckeye fans, given last night's 52-21 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers served as an arguably more impressive win than any on Alabama's resume so far. The Crimson Tide held steady at No. 2 in each poll after losing the top spot in the Coaches Poll last week, while Georgia conceded minimal ground at No. 1 overall despite a far-from-comfortable win over Kent State yesterday by a final score of 39-22.
