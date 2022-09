September 27, 2022, 1:48 PM · In an effort to promote the coverage of live violin performance, Violinist.com each week presents links to reviews of notable concerts and recitals around the world. L-R: Indianapolis Violin Competition laureates Sirena Huang, Julian Rhee, Minami Yoshida, Claire Wells, SooBeen Lee and Joshua...

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO