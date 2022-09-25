ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AJ Mulcahy, DuPec stun state-ranked Knoxville in Saturday showdown

By Regan Holgate
KNOXVILLE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The DuPec Rivermen made the long trip south of the Quad Cities Saturday afternoon to take on Knoxville. Knoxville is ranked sixth in the state in Class 2A.

AJ Mulcahy had two touchdowns and a game-ending interception to help seal the deal for the Rivermen. They picked up a massive win, 16-7.

DuPec moves to 4-1, while Knoxville falls to 4-1.

