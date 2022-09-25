AJ Mulcahy, DuPec stun state-ranked Knoxville in Saturday showdown

KNOXVILLE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The DuPec Rivermen made the long trip south of the Quad Cities Saturday afternoon to take on Knoxville. Knoxville is ranked sixth in the state in Class 2A.

AJ Mulcahy had two touchdowns and a game-ending interception to help seal the deal for the Rivermen. They picked up a massive win, 16-7.

DuPec moves to 4-1, while Knoxville falls to 4-1.

For highlights watch the media player above.

