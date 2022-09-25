ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

Related
Wave 3

Man sentenced for shooting death of 16-year-old Moore High School student

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been convicted in the shooting death of a 16-year-old Moore High School student back in Feb. 2020. Shalae Stewart, 23, was sentenced for complicity to manslaughter, complicity to wanton endangerment, complicity to tampering with physical evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Motorcyclist killed by alleged drunk driver on New Cut Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is in jail following a deadly motorcycle wreck in South Louisville. Shwe Tun, 55, allegedly pulled his car out in front of a motorcyclist near the 5600 block of New Cut Road, causing the motorcyclist to crash. The driver of the motorcycle died later at the hospital.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

21-year-old Louisville man arrested, accused of armed carjacking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 21-year-old Louisville man is facing robbery charges after police accused him of a carjacking. Monday night, a Louisville Metro officer was patrolling in the Cherokee Triangle neighborhood when they saw Michael Greenwell, 21, getting out of a vehicle that was suspected to be stolen in a carjacking the day before.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
WLKY.com

Man shot, killed in Okolona near elementary school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in Okolona Sunday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. About 1:45 p.m. LMPD Seventh Division officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 3700 block of Bonaventure Boulevard. That is just west of Blake Elementary School. When they...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terry Smith#Violent Crime#Jcps#The Big Four Bridge#Chinese
WHAS11

Man arrested after motorcyclist dies in New Cut Road crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police Department are investigating after a man died following a crash Sunday night. According to arrest records, LMPD officers responded to the 5600 block of New Cut Road around 7:50 p.m. Police said Shwe Tun, the driver of a 2017 Nissan Rogue SUV, tried to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man shot, killed in Jacobs neighborhood identified by coroner

The man who was killed in a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood early Saturday morning has been identified. Latroy Swain, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene after police responded to the call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Manslick Road. That is near Seventh Street Road and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

20 year-old arrested after man shot, killed in Okolona neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man after a deadly shooting in the Okolona neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Kieran Faulkner, 20, of Louisville, has been arrested in connection to the case and charged with murder. Around 1:45 p.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to the 3700 block...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLKY.com

LMPD arrest 20-year-old in Okolona fatal shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Homicide Unit has made an arrest in after a man was shot and killed in Okolona on Sunday afternoon. Police have charged 20-year-old Keiran Faulkner with murder. Authorities say he is currently booked in Louisville Metro Corrections. See the earlier story in the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man found shot, killed in Buechel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in Buechel around midnight, according to Louisville Metro Police. Police were dispatched to the call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Road at about 12:00 a.m. That is near the Woodhaven Country Club. When they got...
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Hardin Co. woman accused of beating boyfriend’s young daughter

A Hardin County woman has been accused of beating her boyfriend’s young daughter. The Radcliff Police Department arrested 23-year-old Ashley R. Luce, of Radcliff, Thursday night and charged her with first-degree criminal abuse of a child younger than 12, according to a report by The News-Enterprise. The charge is a class C felony.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy