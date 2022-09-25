Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Family of Newburg murder victim says 2-year-old was left alone for 3 days with slain mother
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are still looking for the person who killed a 23-year-old woman in the Newburg area last week. On Sept. 21, officers responded to the 5300 block of Rangeland Road on a report of a person down and found 23-year-old Kierra Stone-Gonzalez dead. The Jefferson...
Wave 3
Man sentenced for shooting death of 16-year-old Moore High School student
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been convicted in the shooting death of a 16-year-old Moore High School student back in Feb. 2020. Shalae Stewart, 23, was sentenced for complicity to manslaughter, complicity to wanton endangerment, complicity to tampering with physical evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.
Wave 3
Motorcyclist killed by alleged drunk driver on New Cut Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is in jail following a deadly motorcycle wreck in South Louisville. Shwe Tun, 55, allegedly pulled his car out in front of a motorcyclist near the 5600 block of New Cut Road, causing the motorcyclist to crash. The driver of the motorcycle died later at the hospital.
Wave 3
21-year-old Louisville man arrested, accused of armed carjacking
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 21-year-old Louisville man is facing robbery charges after police accused him of a carjacking. Monday night, a Louisville Metro officer was patrolling in the Cherokee Triangle neighborhood when they saw Michael Greenwell, 21, getting out of a vehicle that was suspected to be stolen in a carjacking the day before.
WLKY.com
Charges dropped against Louisville man accused of injuring 4 in crash
The charges against a Louisville man accused in a crash that left four people injured have been dropped. According to police, 20-year-old Robert Risen was speeding on Sept. 19 on Dixie Highway when Shively police attempted to stop him. Court records said that Risen ran a red light at Upper...
wdrb.com
Charges dropped against Louisville man accused of fleeing traffic stop, seriously injuring 4
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man who was arrested last week after police said he fled from a traffic stop and caused a crash that seriously injured four people is no longer facing any charges. According to Josh Abner, a spokesman for the County Attorney's Office, prosecutors moved to...
Wave 3
JCPS: Students disciplined after BB gun was brought to Stuart Middle School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A letter was sent home to families of Stuart Middle School students after a BB gun was found on Tuesday. Principal Darren Dawson said a student had reported that another student might have brought a gun to school. Security within the building was increased and JCPS...
WLKY.com
Man shot, killed in Okolona near elementary school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in Okolona Sunday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. About 1:45 p.m. LMPD Seventh Division officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 3700 block of Bonaventure Boulevard. That is just west of Blake Elementary School. When they...
Man arrested after motorcyclist dies in New Cut Road crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police Department are investigating after a man died following a crash Sunday night. According to arrest records, LMPD officers responded to the 5600 block of New Cut Road around 7:50 p.m. Police said Shwe Tun, the driver of a 2017 Nissan Rogue SUV, tried to...
WLKY.com
Man shot, killed in Jacobs neighborhood identified by coroner
The man who was killed in a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood early Saturday morning has been identified. Latroy Swain, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene after police responded to the call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Manslick Road. That is near Seventh Street Road and...
WLKY.com
Man shot, killed in Okolona identified by coroner; suspect in custody
The man shot and killed in Okolona Sunday afternoon has been identified by the coroner. Meanwhile, the man accused of pulling the trigger is in custody. Daniel Williams, 38, of Okolona, died at 1:55 p.m. on Sunday after being found with a gunshot wound. It happened in the 3700 block...
Wave 3
20 year-old arrested after man shot, killed in Okolona neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man after a deadly shooting in the Okolona neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Kieran Faulkner, 20, of Louisville, has been arrested in connection to the case and charged with murder. Around 1:45 p.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to the 3700 block...
Wave 3
Louisville police arrest 3 people for possession of large amounts of cocaine, cash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people have been arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department after a discovery of large amounts of cocaine, cash and an AK-47 rifle. LMPD posted pictures of the goods that were seized following the arrest, which was made by the department’s Criminal Interdiction Division’s Violent Crime Squad.
WLKY.com
LMPD arrest 20-year-old in Okolona fatal shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Homicide Unit has made an arrest in after a man was shot and killed in Okolona on Sunday afternoon. Police have charged 20-year-old Keiran Faulkner with murder. Authorities say he is currently booked in Louisville Metro Corrections. See the earlier story in the...
WLKY.com
Family still searching for answers one year after Louisville father found shot and killed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One year after being shot and killed the family of Terry Smith Jr. is still waiting for justice. They gathered Sunday at Waterfront Park. Smith was 26 years old when he was murdered. “Terry was a joyous, enthusiastic, loving, father, brother, and son to his family...
Kentucky man who shot classmates in ’97 imprisoned for life
A Kentucky man who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old will have to spend the rest of his life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole, the Kentucky Parole Board voted Monday. Michael Carneal, now 39, told parole board members last...
WLKY.com
Coroner IDs man who died after being shot on the Watterson Expressway
The Jefferson County Coroner's office has identified the man shot on the Watterson Expressway as 37-year old Ahmed Nafa Abdul Jabar. He was found shot on I264 East near Exit 10 on September 18. He died at University Hospital five days later. See the previous story below:. Louisville Metro Police...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man found shot, killed in Buechel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in Buechel around midnight, according to Louisville Metro Police. Police were dispatched to the call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Road at about 12:00 a.m. That is near the Woodhaven Country Club. When they got...
k105.com
Hardin Co. woman accused of beating boyfriend’s young daughter
A Hardin County woman has been accused of beating her boyfriend’s young daughter. The Radcliff Police Department arrested 23-year-old Ashley R. Luce, of Radcliff, Thursday night and charged her with first-degree criminal abuse of a child younger than 12, according to a report by The News-Enterprise. The charge is a class C felony.
LMPD arrests man in connection to shooting in Okolona neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) has made an arrest related to the fatal shooting that happened in the Okolona neighborhood early Sunday. LMPD said they arrested 20-year-old Keiran Faulkner in connection to the death of Daniel Williams, 38, in the 3700 block of Bonaventure Boulevard.
