Read full article on original website
Related
Hurricane Ian live tracker: Ian strengthened to Category 4 hurricane, life-threatening flooding and winds expected with landfall in Florida on Wednesday
Track the path of Hurricane Ian, with live updates on watches, warnings, and any possible evacuation notices or damage reports.
TikTok influencers and tourists under fire for ignoring Florida evacuation orders and boasting about it online
As Florida prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian, social media users and tourists are under fire for ignoring evacuation orders and boasting about it online.More than 2.5 million Floridians have been placed under evacuation orders with the storm on track to make landfall on Wednesday.The US National Hurricane Center has predicted that Ian could become a catastrophic category 5 hurricane with winds up to 155mph (250kph) before roaring ashore on Florida’s southwest coast. Hurricane-force winds were expected in Florida well in advance of the storm’s eyewall moving inland.“You need to get to higher ground, you need to get...
‘Something We Haven’t Seen In Our Lifetime': Hurricane Ian Approaches U.S.
Tampa, Florida may receive its first direct hit from a hurricane since 1921, forecasters warn.
Trump has called several GOP donors who contributed money to Ron DeSantis asking them to stop boosting the Florida governor: report
Trump has informed some political donors to stop boosting Ron DeSantis, per The Washington Post. During his calls with donors, the ex-president said that DeSantis could be a potential 2024 rival. Trump's endorsement of DeSantis' 2018 gubernatorial bid was a key moment in the governor's political rise. Former President Donald...
Comments / 0