Vancleave, MS

WLOX

Pascagoula-Gautier School District earns A in statewide scores

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pascagoula-Gautier School District made a huge jump in the statewide accountability ratings. “Oh it’s an exciting time for our school district,” said Superintendent Billy Ellzey. The Pascagoula-Gautier school district earned an A rating in the current rating system. Ellzey said focusing students on...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Long Beach School District reacts to No.1 ranking in state

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - After being ranked the Number 1 school district in the state by the Mississippi Department of Education, Long Beach Schools Superintendent Talia Lock shared the news with students over the intercom system at all five schools on Tuesday. “Hello everyone,” she said over the sound...
LONG BEACH, MS
WLOX

Long Beach School District tops the state in accountability scores

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - One South Mississippi school district is now ranked first in the entire state after the Mississippi Department of Education released accountability grades for the first time since 2019. The Long Beach School District is ranked at the top of all districts in the state overall and...
LONG BEACH, MS
WJTV 12

Woman gets life for murder of Lamar County man

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman who was found guilty of murdering a Lamar County man in 2018 was sentenced on Friday, September 23. The family of Thomas Burns, 54, reported him missing when they couldn’t contact him or find him at his home on Purvis-Oloh Road. The next day, Lamar County deputies found […]
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
CBS 42

State audit found staff-sanctioned cheating, failing school board in Mississippi

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The George County School District remains under probation for numerous violations of state education rules, over three years after allegations of staff-sanctioned cheating first surfaced. An investigative audit by the Mississippi Department of Education found the district in violation of 24 out of 32 process standards when the results were […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WPMI

MCSO: missing Mobile teen has been found

SEMMES, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: According to the Mobile County Sheriffs Office, Allysa Taylor, 15, has been located. ORIGINAL: According to ALEA, on September 23 2022 Allyssa Nicole Taylor left the area of Private Rd. 167 in Semmes, AL and has not returned. She was last seen wearing a...
SEMMES, AL
WLOX

Ferdinand the “Flirty” African Penguin visits Good Morning Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Good Morning Mississippi crew had a special guest Monday morning: “Flirty Ferdy,” a 4-year-old African Penguin who calls the Gulf Coast home. Diana Major and Brittany Palode with the Mississippi Aquarium brought Ferdinand to the set. Ferdinand is just one of 11 penguins that are part of the aquarium’s ambassador program.
GULFPORT, MS
WKRG News 5

George County Schools earn 1st-ever A grade on state report card

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The George County School District earned an A ranking for the first time on the state report cards, based on achievement in the 2021-2022 school year. Mississippi’s schools and districts are graded on an A-F scale. The grades are part of the state’s accountability system. The state education department (MDE) […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Kayaker rescued from DeSoto National Forest

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Emergency crews rescued a kayaker from a remote creek in the DeSoto National Forest in Forrest County on Saturday, September 24. Forrest County Emergency Management (FCEM) officials said a 911 call was made to the sheriff’s office around 9:00 p.m. about an overdue kayaker on the Black Creek in Brooklyn. […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Junior Auxiliary holds annual Homecoming Closet

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Year after year, girls celebrating homecoming and prom line up for hours in Ocean Springs to find their perfect dress for a discounted price, and that was no different this year. An estimated 250 girls shopped the Junior Auxiliary’s annual Homecoming Closet Saturday. Gently...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WDAM-TV

Firefighters respond to fire in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Firefighters in Lumberton are on the scene of a building fire. The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. near a former Napa Auto Parts store located on West Main Street. According to officials with the Lamar County Emergency Management Agency, the building was reportedly abandoned. Officials...
LUMBERTON, MS

