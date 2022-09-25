Read full article on original website
WLOX
Pascagoula-Gautier School District earns A in statewide scores
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pascagoula-Gautier School District made a huge jump in the statewide accountability ratings. “Oh it’s an exciting time for our school district,” said Superintendent Billy Ellzey. The Pascagoula-Gautier school district earned an A rating in the current rating system. Ellzey said focusing students on...
WLOX
Literature escape room idea earns national grant for West Harrison teacher
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Instructors are always looking for new ways to get words and lessons off the board and into the heads of her students. That’s going to be happening at West Harrison High School next semester thanks to a VOYA 2022 Unsung Hero Award Grant. Bethany Seal...
WLOX
Coast residents honor victims of violence on National Day of Remembrance
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - “My dad was murdered while he was visiting his friend by his friend’s son,” said Kayla Jernigan. “I lost my best friend. She lived in Long Beach. Her name was Kimberly Watts,” said another visitor. These heart-shattering stories are told by family...
WLOX
Gulfport’s Salvation Army receives grant for First Step Housing program
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Salvation Army and CenterPoint Energy are teaming up to help people in need with rent and mortgage payments. The Salvation Army received a big check Monday that will make a big impact. “We want to continue to make a positive impact. We identify this as...
WLOX
Long Beach School District reacts to No.1 ranking in state
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - After being ranked the Number 1 school district in the state by the Mississippi Department of Education, Long Beach Schools Superintendent Talia Lock shared the news with students over the intercom system at all five schools on Tuesday. “Hello everyone,” she said over the sound...
Mississippi Press
Three of four Jackson County school districts receive state’s highest accountability grade
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- The Mississippi Department of Education released accountability grades for Mississippi’s 145 school districts Tuesday, marking the first time since 2019 the accountability report was compiled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And the news was almost universally good for districts within Jackson County. Three of the...
WLOX
Long Beach School District tops the state in accountability scores
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - One South Mississippi school district is now ranked first in the entire state after the Mississippi Department of Education released accountability grades for the first time since 2019. The Long Beach School District is ranked at the top of all districts in the state overall and...
Irvington family that lost home to fire in 2018 hit by tragedy again, losing young father
IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A family in Irvington is beset by tragedy for the second time in a few short years. Four years after the Willis family lost their home in a fire, they recently lost a young father to aggressive brain cancer. It’s hard to know what to say when you’ve lost the one […]
mississippifreepress.org
White 23-Year-Old Man indicted for Cross Burning in Harrison County on Gulf Coast
Axel Charles Cox, 23, “burned a cross in his front yard, and used threatening and racially derogatory remarks towards” five Black neighbors in Harrison County, an indictment unveiled on Sept. 20, 2022, before a federal court sitting in Gulfport, Miss., said. Cox is white. Cross-burning has long been...
Woman gets life for murder of Lamar County man
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman who was found guilty of murdering a Lamar County man in 2018 was sentenced on Friday, September 23. The family of Thomas Burns, 54, reported him missing when they couldn’t contact him or find him at his home on Purvis-Oloh Road. The next day, Lamar County deputies found […]
WLOX
New Talavan’s “Cow Festival” geared towards protecting cows, showcasing creativity
CARRIERE, Miss. (WLOX) - The New Talavan farm community held its 16th annual Cow Festival throughout the weekend in order to showcase art from young artists and introduce festival goers to a Hinduistic lifestyle while raising awareness for cow protection. “So we have about 48, a new calf was born,...
State audit found staff-sanctioned cheating, failing school board in Mississippi
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The George County School District remains under probation for numerous violations of state education rules, over three years after allegations of staff-sanctioned cheating first surfaced. An investigative audit by the Mississippi Department of Education found the district in violation of 24 out of 32 process standards when the results were […]
WPMI
MCSO: missing Mobile teen has been found
SEMMES, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: According to the Mobile County Sheriffs Office, Allysa Taylor, 15, has been located. ORIGINAL: According to ALEA, on September 23 2022 Allyssa Nicole Taylor left the area of Private Rd. 167 in Semmes, AL and has not returned. She was last seen wearing a...
WLOX
Ferdinand the “Flirty” African Penguin visits Good Morning Mississippi
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Good Morning Mississippi crew had a special guest Monday morning: “Flirty Ferdy,” a 4-year-old African Penguin who calls the Gulf Coast home. Diana Major and Brittany Palode with the Mississippi Aquarium brought Ferdinand to the set. Ferdinand is just one of 11 penguins that are part of the aquarium’s ambassador program.
George County Schools earn 1st-ever A grade on state report card
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The George County School District earned an A ranking for the first time on the state report cards, based on achievement in the 2021-2022 school year. Mississippi’s schools and districts are graded on an A-F scale. The grades are part of the state’s accountability system. The state education department (MDE) […]
Kayaker rescued from DeSoto National Forest
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Emergency crews rescued a kayaker from a remote creek in the DeSoto National Forest in Forrest County on Saturday, September 24. Forrest County Emergency Management (FCEM) officials said a 911 call was made to the sheriff’s office around 9:00 p.m. about an overdue kayaker on the Black Creek in Brooklyn. […]
WLOX
IMMS anticipates upcoming hatching of sea turtle eggs in Pass Christian
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Watching and waiting is the name of the game right now for folks at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies (IMMS) as they anticipate the hatching of baby sea turtles right here in South Mississippi. The sea turtles are an endangered species, therefore presenting a...
WLOX
Junior Auxiliary holds annual Homecoming Closet
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Year after year, girls celebrating homecoming and prom line up for hours in Ocean Springs to find their perfect dress for a discounted price, and that was no different this year. An estimated 250 girls shopped the Junior Auxiliary’s annual Homecoming Closet Saturday. Gently...
WDAM-TV
Firefighters respond to fire in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Firefighters in Lumberton are on the scene of a building fire. The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. near a former Napa Auto Parts store located on West Main Street. According to officials with the Lamar County Emergency Management Agency, the building was reportedly abandoned. Officials...
