TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- PAVE, the world’s first photo-based automated vehicle inspection platform, today announced the appointment of Mike Francis as vice president of sales. Francis, who has spent the majority of his 27-year automotive career in vehicle remarketing, will be responsible for leading the sales and business development teams for PAVE, specifically targeting companies with large fleets of vehicles that can benefit from PAVE’s unique technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005416/en/ Mike Francis has been appointed vice president of sales at PAVE. Francis spent the majority of his 27-year automotive career in vehicle remarketing and will now lead the sales and business development teams for PAVE, with a specific focus on companies with large fleets of vehicles that can benefit from PAVE’s automated vehicle inspection platform. (Photo: Business Wire)

BUSINESS ・ 28 MINUTES AGO