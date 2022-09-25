ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Shore, NY

greaterlongisland.com

Oak Neck Deli in West Islip is closing down after 38 years in business

The Oak Neck Deli at 945 Montauk Highway in West Islip announced on social media that they are permanently closing after serving the community for nearly four decades. The Gaffary family informed their customers that the Oak Neck Deli’s last day of operation will be Oct. 14. “The success...
WEST ISLIP, NY
News 12

MTA hosting 'Connect with Us' event at LIRR station in Merrick

The MTA is hosting a “Connect with Us” event this morning in Merrick. The event is taking place from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the LIRR station on Sunrise Highway. Catherine Rinaldi, President of the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North, will be at the event, along with other senior executives from different departments.
MERRICK, NY
News 12

Truck hits overpass on southbound I-87 in South Nyack

A truck hit an overpass on I- 87 south in South Nyack overnight. Police say the crash happened around 3 a.m. at the River Road overpass. Two right lanes and the right shoulder were closed for hours heading toward the Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge. Crews were able to remove the...
NYACK, NY
PIX11

Tornado touched down on Long Island’s East End: officials

MATTITUCK, N.Y. (PIX11) — The National Weather Service on Monday confirmed a tornado touched down on Long Island during severe storms that swept the area Sunday night. In coordination with Suffolk County Fire Rescue and Emergency Services, the agency surveyed the damage in Mattituck following the storm. Located on the island’s North Fork, Mattituck is […]
MATTITUCK, NY
PIX11

Neighbor arrested in fatal fire on Long Island: police

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was arrested Tuesday after an investigation into a deadly house fire on Long Island, police said. Daryle McClenic, 35, of Hempstead, was charged with criminally negligent homicide and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. A fire broke out Monday in a second-floor bedroom of a duplex […]
HEMPSTEAD, NY
News 12

The Castle, Black Rock has grand opening on Fairfield Ave in Bridgeport

The Black Rock Castle was a neighborhood staple in Bridgeport until owner Patrick Clyne sold the business in 1996. More than 25 years later, Clyne is returning to Bridgeport with The Castle, Black Rock. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday to welcome the restaurant to Black Rock. Clyne moved The...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
therealdeal.com

Shovels down! Hempstead Town halts development in two villages

Multifamily developers in the Town of Hempstead have hit a major roadblock. The Hempstead Town Board unanimously approved a six-month moratorium on the building of homes and apartments in the villages of North Lawrence and Inwood, Newsday reported. The vote reverses an overlay zoning district and transit-oriented development district in the Nassau County municipality that would’ve allowed for more than 1,000 apartments to be built.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Man Fatally Stabbed Outside Islip Terrace Home

Detectives on Long Island are investigating the stabbing death of a man that occurred outside of a home. The murder took place in Islip Terrace around 2:40 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27. According to Suffolk County detectives, two men who lived on Manhattan Boulevard were engaged in an altercation outside the...
ISLIP TERRACE, NY
Timothy Bolger

Man Rescued After Boat Catches Fire, Sinks in Atlantic

A 50-foot boat caught fire and sank off Long Island on Sept. 24, 2022U.S. Coast Guard. Authorities rescued a 51-year-old man whose fishing boat caught fire, forcing him to jump overboard into the Atlantic Ocean before the boat sank off the coast of Point Lookout on Long Island on the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 24, officials said.
POINT LOOKOUT, NY
marinelink.com

New Workboat Delivered to Long Island

Mobile, Ala. boatbuilder Silver Ships recently delivered a multi-mission Explorer 40 Landing Craft vessel to the Suffolk County Public Works Department located on New York's Long Island. Suffolk County Public Works Department oversees all county properties and projects while maintaining safe public navigations including waterways, bridges, docks, marinas, sewerage systems...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
HuntingtonNow

Lemon Tree Salon Closes, Cites Worker Shortage

The Lemon Tree hair salon on Jericho Turnpike has closed. A note on the door blamed the inability to find enough workers. “This salon has been permanently closed. I want to thank all of my customers who walked through my doors and sat in my chairs, but I cannot stay open because of an employee shortage.” It was signed “Chris/Lemon Tree Smithtown”.
SMITHTOWN, NY

