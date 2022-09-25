The MTA is hosting a “Connect with Us” event this morning in Merrick. The event is taking place from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the LIRR station on Sunrise Highway. Catherine Rinaldi, President of the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North, will be at the event, along with other senior executives from different departments.

MERRICK, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO