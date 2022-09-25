Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Rescued After Boat Catches Fire, Sinks in AtlanticTimothy BolgerPoint Lookout, NY
Cops Release Pics of Elwood Bank RobberTimothy BolgerSuffolk County, NY
A Few Days Ago, A 'Man' Savagely Abused a Woman Who Had The Audacity to Ignore His Advances on The New York City Subwayjustpene50New York City, NY
Three Woefully Underrated Restaurants In The Areas Surrounding NYCOssiana TepfenhartNew York City, NY
Deadline nears to apply for $397 a month affordable housing apartments in new luxury buildingBeth TorresQueens, NY
Related
greaterlongisland.com
Oak Neck Deli in West Islip is closing down after 38 years in business
The Oak Neck Deli at 945 Montauk Highway in West Islip announced on social media that they are permanently closing after serving the community for nearly four decades. The Gaffary family informed their customers that the Oak Neck Deli’s last day of operation will be Oct. 14. “The success...
Line of severe storms causes damage in West Islip
A line of severe storms swept across Long Island Sunday night, causing some damage in West Islip.
Thomas's Ham and Eggery Diner set to reopen on Saturday
The Long Island landmark was badly damaged by a fire earlier in September
News 12
MTA hosting 'Connect with Us' event at LIRR station in Merrick
The MTA is hosting a “Connect with Us” event this morning in Merrick. The event is taking place from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the LIRR station on Sunrise Highway. Catherine Rinaldi, President of the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North, will be at the event, along with other senior executives from different departments.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man Killed After Being Struck By FedEx Truck On LI Expressway Service Road In North Hills
A man was killed after being struck by a FedEx truck on a Long Island Expressway service road. The crash happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27 in North Hills. The 56-year-old man was riding his bicycle westbound on the North Service Road of the LIE when he was struck by the truck near the intersection of Searingtown Road, Nassau County Police said.
Port Chester paints directional arrows at accident-prone intersection
The Village of Port Chester put into place new safety measures aimed at preventing car accidents.
Theo Ferrara missing in Freeport update – body found in same area police searching for Maine teen
A BODY has been found in the search for a missing 14-year-old who mysteriously vanished from his home last week. High school freshman Theo Ferrara was last seen walking on Flying Point Road in Brunswick, Maine, on Thursday afternoon. More to follow...For the latest news on this story, keep checking...
News 12
Truck hits overpass on southbound I-87 in South Nyack
A truck hit an overpass on I- 87 south in South Nyack overnight. Police say the crash happened around 3 a.m. at the River Road overpass. Two right lanes and the right shoulder were closed for hours heading toward the Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge. Crews were able to remove the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tornado touched down on Long Island’s East End: officials
MATTITUCK, N.Y. (PIX11) — The National Weather Service on Monday confirmed a tornado touched down on Long Island during severe storms that swept the area Sunday night. In coordination with Suffolk County Fire Rescue and Emergency Services, the agency surveyed the damage in Mattituck following the storm. Located on the island’s North Fork, Mattituck is […]
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Smithtown family concerned by stranger caught looking into house twice
A Suffolk County family is concerned for the safety of their children and neighborhood after their security cameras caught a man looking into their home over the weekend.
1 person hospitalized, 2 cars badly damaged in Hylan Blvd. collision
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police were seen responding to a multiple-car crash in Grasmere Tuesday that sent one person to the hospital and left two vehicles badly damaged. The collision, which was reported around 11:50 a.m., prompted an emergency response at the intersection of Hylan Boulevard and Narrows Road South.
Neighbor arrested in fatal fire on Long Island: police
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was arrested Tuesday after an investigation into a deadly house fire on Long Island, police said. Daryle McClenic, 35, of Hempstead, was charged with criminally negligent homicide and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. A fire broke out Monday in a second-floor bedroom of a duplex […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News 12
The Castle, Black Rock has grand opening on Fairfield Ave in Bridgeport
The Black Rock Castle was a neighborhood staple in Bridgeport until owner Patrick Clyne sold the business in 1996. More than 25 years later, Clyne is returning to Bridgeport with The Castle, Black Rock. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday to welcome the restaurant to Black Rock. Clyne moved The...
therealdeal.com
Shovels down! Hempstead Town halts development in two villages
Multifamily developers in the Town of Hempstead have hit a major roadblock. The Hempstead Town Board unanimously approved a six-month moratorium on the building of homes and apartments in the villages of North Lawrence and Inwood, Newsday reported. The vote reverses an overlay zoning district and transit-oriented development district in the Nassau County municipality that would’ve allowed for more than 1,000 apartments to be built.
Man Fatally Stabbed Outside Islip Terrace Home
Detectives on Long Island are investigating the stabbing death of a man that occurred outside of a home. The murder took place in Islip Terrace around 2:40 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27. According to Suffolk County detectives, two men who lived on Manhattan Boulevard were engaged in an altercation outside the...
Man Rescued After Boat Catches Fire, Sinks in Atlantic
A 50-foot boat caught fire and sank off Long Island on Sept. 24, 2022U.S. Coast Guard. Authorities rescued a 51-year-old man whose fishing boat caught fire, forcing him to jump overboard into the Atlantic Ocean before the boat sank off the coast of Point Lookout on Long Island on the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 24, officials said.
Neighbor Charged After Fatal House Fire In Hempstead
A neighbor has been charged after a fatal house fire on Long Island. The blaze broke out around 6:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26 in Hempstead. Emergency responders raced to the scene at 103 Front St. Upon arrival, they observed the house to be fully engulfed in flames due to a...
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
marinelink.com
New Workboat Delivered to Long Island
Mobile, Ala. boatbuilder Silver Ships recently delivered a multi-mission Explorer 40 Landing Craft vessel to the Suffolk County Public Works Department located on New York's Long Island. Suffolk County Public Works Department oversees all county properties and projects while maintaining safe public navigations including waterways, bridges, docks, marinas, sewerage systems...
Lemon Tree Salon Closes, Cites Worker Shortage
The Lemon Tree hair salon on Jericho Turnpike has closed. A note on the door blamed the inability to find enough workers. “This salon has been permanently closed. I want to thank all of my customers who walked through my doors and sat in my chairs, but I cannot stay open because of an employee shortage.” It was signed “Chris/Lemon Tree Smithtown”.
Comments / 0