Regular exercise with weights is linked to a lower risk of early death from any cause except of cancer, according to a new study.The research, published in the journal British Journal of Sports Medicine, also found that a weekly exercise routine that includes both weights and aerobic activities could have an additive effect.Scientists, including those from the National Cancer Institute in Rockville, US, say that while current guidelines associate consistent aerobic exercise with a lower risk of death, until now it has been unclear whether working out with weights might have similar effects.In the new study, researchers separately and jointly...

