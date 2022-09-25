ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Weightlifting could help ward off an early death, study suggests

Weightlifting can almost halve older people’s risk of premature death, according to new research.Muscle strengthening workouts protect against almost every life-threatening illness, the study found.It makes the body leaner and can also improve mental wellbeing. Gyms are very sociable, another factor linked with a longer, healthier life, according to researchers.The best results were seen in those who combined lifting weights with aerobic exercise and the associations were strongest in women.Corresponding author Dr Jessica Gorzelitz, of the National Cancer Institute in Rockville, Maryland, said: “Our finding that mortality risk appeared to be lowest for those who participated in both types of...
WORKOUTS
The Independent

Pump iron for longer life – study

People have been urged to participate in regular weightlifting after a study found that “pumping iron” could cut their risk of dying early.Academics found that a combination of weightlifting and aerobic exercise every week reaped the most benefits.While most physical activity recommendations urge people to take part in muscle-strengthening exercises, few studies have specifically looked at the importance of weightlifting and early-death risk.Older adults would probably benefit from adding weightlifting exercises to their physical activity routinesBritish Journal of Sports MedicineSo researchers, led by academics at the US’s National Cancer Institute in Rockville, Maryland, examined data on almost 100,000 adults taking...
WORKOUTS
The Independent

Regular weightlifting could lower your risk of early death, study finds

Regular exercise with weights is linked to a lower risk of early death from any cause except of cancer, according to a new study.The research, published in the journal British Journal of Sports Medicine, also found that a weekly exercise routine that includes both weights and aerobic activities could have an additive effect.Scientists, including those from the National Cancer Institute in Rockville, US, say that while current guidelines associate consistent aerobic exercise with a lower risk of death, until now it has been unclear whether working out with weights might have similar effects.In the new study, researchers separately and jointly...
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy