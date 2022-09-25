ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillsburg, PA

letsgobrandon
3d ago

This is an indoctrination program designed to teach your children to hate religion(Christianity). They are a far left organization and pro abortion!! Do not them near our children!!!

4
Grannies Iron
2d ago

Satanic people are spirit cookers- the full occult “bible” literally states killing, cooking and eating children is their “body and blood of Christ “- sacraficial significance! These monsters are sickening

3
Hayley Wine
1d ago

everyone i know who went to this school said there were multiple clubs, classes and after school activities based upon Christianity while they were in school. if they can have that, they can have this event on a Saturday when school isn’t even in session. i don’t think religion should be in any public school, but it apparently has already been in this school for a long time

2
FOX 43

Firearm brought to Mechanicsburg school by student

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Mechanicsburg Area School District released a statement Tuesday evening confirming a student brought a firearm to the school earlier in the day. According to Superintendent Mark K. Leidy, a student reported that another student had a firearm at Elmwood Academy on Sept. 27. School officials intervened...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Pennsylvania school bus driver accused of assaulting student

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bus driver who drove kids to and from Tussey Mountain High School is facing charges after being accused of assaulting a 15-year-old student for allegedly not changing which seat he was sitting in, police report. According to court documents, 71-year-old Roy Cooley is facing misdemeanor charges of endangering the […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Pa. Veterans' Memorial to close for renovations

ANNVILLE, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Veterans' Memorial, located at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, Lebanon County, will be temporarily closed. Beginning Oct. 7, the memorial will be going under structural repairs. The renovations are expected to take until June of 2023. The memorial, which was dedicated in 2001,...
ANNVILLE, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Dillsburg, PA
PennLive.com

‘Unholy Schoolhouse’ brings campus nightmares to life at former Bishop McDevitt school

Booming church bells and heavy dust greet those entering the torn-down halls of the old Bishop McDevitt building, currently home to haunted attractions for the fall season. The building, owned by The Bridge Eco Villiage, will be fully renovated in the coming years to become home, work, educational and entertainment community spaces. But first, Rotten Concept of Reading took hold of the building to create two haunted attractions to entertain the Harrisburg community.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

‘Woofstock’ held at Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dogs were the main theme of an event that was held on Sunday at Riverfront Park In Harrisburg. The annual Woofstock celebration is one of the largest events for dogs and their humans on the east coast. The day is filled with food, music, contests,...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

York County 50Plus expo returns

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County 50Plus expo returns for its 20th year on Wednesday. Area organizations, businesses, service providers, and more will be all at Memorial Hall east located in the York Expo Center. Organizers are calling this year's event a one-stop shop for all the information and resources people 50 years and older may need.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Chambersburg PSP searching for bank robber

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police at the Chambersburg station is investigating a robbery on Sept. 19 at the Community State Bank on Lincoln Highway West in Saint Thomas Township, Franklin County. Police say that just after 10 a.m., the individual in the picture put a black duffle...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Sunbury shooting suspect captured in Union County

LEWISBURG, Pa. — The search for an alleged killer has come to an end in central Pennsylvania. Police in Sunbury say they have their man. Police took Randy Easton into custody late Monday night. Police and the U.S. Marshall's Service found him at a motel in Lewisburg just before midnight.
SUNBURY, PA
susquehannastyle.com

Talk of the Town: Shippensburg

Your guide to plan a visit to Shippensburg! Check out these places to visit the scenic and historic town. Looking for relaxation? Treat yourself to a massage therapy session. Feeling adventurous? Take a hike on one of the trails we’ve located below. There’s plenty to do in the town of Shippensburg for everyone!
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania

If you happen to live in Pennsylvania or you plan on traveling to this beautiful state in the near future, then keep on reading because below you will find a list of three amazing pizza places that are amazing for a quick stop when you are in a rush but are also a good choice for when you want to go out with your friends or family members. With that in mind, if you have never been to any of these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and visit them if you have the chance. All of them have serve absolutely delicious food at amazing prices.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Looming election jolts Harrisburg into action as Pennsylvania state lawmakers pass a flurry of bills, cash in on fundraisers

The GOP-led legislature moved five bills authored by the party’s gubernatorial candidate, forcing Democrats to choose between policies they might support and bolstering Doug Mastriano's record. Stephen Caruso/SpotlightPA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

New Cumberland celebrates fall with annual apple festival

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — New Cumberland is kicking off the fall season with its 36th annual apple festival on Saturday. The event had over 70 food vendors and 200 craft vendors along with music, pony rides, and raffles. Of course, the main event was all of the apple products such as pies and apple dumplings that were available.
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
WITF

York leaders welcome firearm legislation as the city struggles with gun violence

Michael Helfrich said he’s had his worst moments as York mayor in recent months as his city has experienced an increase in killings. He was among elected leaders and community advocates who gathered Monday to discuss how the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act can benefit places like York. Passed by Congress in June, the act closes several loopholes in gun purchase regulations and also sends billions of dollars to communities and schools in aims to tamper gun violence.
YORK, PA
