El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

El Paso Animal Services hires Anthony-native veterinarian

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso announced a new veterinarian, Dr. Antony Chacon, to El Paso Animal Services after the shelter experienced almost a year-long vacancy amid the nationwide veterinary shortage. Chacon is a borderland native, growing up in Anthony, New Mexico and went to...
EL PASO, TX
News Channel 25

Texas DPS: Texan charged with smuggling undocumented migrants, 1 day after 19 were caught

WESLACO, Texas — Multiple agencies uncovered and foiled an attempt to transport undocumented immigrants on Sunday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported. Texas DPS and Homeland Security Investigations authorities during "Operation Lone Star" saw two vehicles arrive at the Mid Valley Airport and drop off several individuals, who subsequently entered a Raytheon plane.
CNN

2 people shot in Uvalde's Memorial Park, police in Texas say

As dozens of kids played and people picnicked Thursday afternoon at Memorial Park in Uvalde, Texas, gunfire interrupted in what authorities believe was gang-related violence about a mile and a half from the now-shuttered elementary school where 21 people were killed in May by a teenage gunman.
UVALDE, TX

