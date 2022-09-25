Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another group of displeased migrants demand justiceT. WareTexas State
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Related
KFOX 14
El Paso Animal Services hires Anthony-native veterinarian
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso announced a new veterinarian, Dr. Antony Chacon, to El Paso Animal Services after the shelter experienced almost a year-long vacancy amid the nationwide veterinary shortage. Chacon is a borderland native, growing up in Anthony, New Mexico and went to...
El Paso spent $4 million on migrants since July, approves millions more for busing
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso City Council approved spending $4 million but not to exceed $6 million to continue busing migrants out of El Paso. “We could expend it rather quickly if it stays at these numbers today,” said Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agositno about the millions approved to bus migrants. According […]
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
Boy, 9, Drowns While Taking A Shower: Police
The boy was rushed to hospital but was later pronounced dead.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abandoned Baby With Broken Leg Sniffed Out by Dog in Family's Backyard Shed
"If they gave her to me, I'll take her in a heartbeat," said Katharine McClain, who discovered the baby with her husband.
Migrants hopping off Operation Lone Star buses ahead of their final destination
While the state of Texas has spent more than $12 million to send migrants to cities such as New York, Washington D.C. and Chicago, some migrants are bailing before the buses reach their final destination.
Ted Cruz confronted by O’Rourke supporter on plane about Uvalde
A man confronted Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R) on an airplane flight on Thursday about the senator not supporting stricter gun legislation in the aftermath of the Uvalde school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers in May. A video posted on the man’s Twitter account shows Cruz getting...
News Channel 25
Texas DPS: Texan charged with smuggling undocumented migrants, 1 day after 19 were caught
WESLACO, Texas — Multiple agencies uncovered and foiled an attempt to transport undocumented immigrants on Sunday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported. Texas DPS and Homeland Security Investigations authorities during "Operation Lone Star" saw two vehicles arrive at the Mid Valley Airport and drop off several individuals, who subsequently entered a Raytheon plane.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 people shot in Uvalde's Memorial Park, police in Texas say
As dozens of kids played and people picnicked Thursday afternoon at Memorial Park in Uvalde, Texas, gunfire interrupted in what authorities believe was gang-related violence about a mile and a half from the now-shuttered elementary school where 21 people were killed in May by a teenage gunman.
KFOX 14
City Council to discuss financials regarding transporting migrants via charter bus
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City Manager's office and Office of Emergency Management will give a presentation about their efforts related to the surge of migrants on Monday morning. The City of El Paso has bused out a total of 4,110 migrants to either New York City or...
KFOX 14
3 El Paso Fire Department stations to be renovated, upgraded as part of 2019 safety bond
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso will begin renovating three El Paso Fire Department stations to upgrade the firehouses as part of the voter-approved 2019 Public Safety Bond. The City of El Paso broke ground on Fire Station 36 in Northwest El Paso and the...
KFOX 14
City staff shortage causing delays to address overgrown weeds on medians
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Whether you are driving in west, central, or east El Paso, it's likely you have seen the overgrown weeds on the median strips. "Recently, with all the rain, it seems obvious the weeds are pretty bad," said Raul Garcia Jr. “It makes it seem...
Comments / 0