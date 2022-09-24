ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Oprah Winfrey Found Out About Sidney Poitier While Producing His Tribute Documentary, 'Sidney'

"This story for me was essential, and was a new revelation for me about Sidney," Winfrey revealed when discussing her new documentary with director Reginald Hudlin. Sidney Poitier touched the hearts of millions during his 94 years on this Earth. With their new documentary on Apple TV+, media giant Oprah Winfrey and director Reginald Hudlin are making sure that his legacy touches millions more.
Tyler Perry Talks Diversity Push Concerns – “I Don’t Want To Have Black People In Seats They Were Not Ready For”

Tyler Perry expressed his excitement over the recent push for diversity in the film and TV business at a Toronto industry keynote on Sunday but added the drive would only succeed if it were accompanied by education, training and time to gain experience. The director, who has blazed a trail throughout his career in enlarging the space for black stories and talent on the small and big screen, is at Toronto for the world premiere of his new film A Jazzman’s Blues ahead of it release on Netflix on September 23. A labor of love for Perry that has been 27 years in...
Tyler Perry Responds to Spike Lee’s Critique of Madea, Says He’s ‘Honoring’ Those Who ‘Made Me Who I Am’

Tyler Perry has given more context to his trademark character, Madea, which has appeared in at least 10 of his movies. In a new episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, per TMZ, Perry discussed the inspiration behind the character, in response to Wallace asking the filmmaker about a previous comment Spike Lee made about Madea, calling the character “coonery buffoonery” in a 2009 interview.
Sister Act 3 gets big update from Tyler Perry

Sister Act 3 is closer than ever to getting made, thanks to Tyler Perry. Almost three decades since sequel Back in the Habit hit big screens everywhere, clamour for a third chapter of the musical comedy shows no signs of disintegrating. Joining The View alongside legend Whoopi Goldberg (Deloris van...
Red Carpet Rundown: Tyler Perry’s ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ NY Special Screening

Last night, Thursday, September 22, 2022, Netflix hosted a New York Special Screening for A JAZZMAN’S BLUES at The Paris Theater. In attendance was Producer, Screenwriter and Creator Tyler Perry along with some of the cast Solea Pfeiffer, Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Joshua Boone and many more that came out to support the film! See all the fun photos inside and you can see the movie now thats streaming on Netflix now!
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching

Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
How To Finance Indie Films In The Age Of The Streamers? Patrick Wachsberger, Killer Films, UTA, Memento & Walden Explain — Zurich Summit

This year’s Zurich Summit kicked off with a bang as a host of top industry execs gathered on stage to discuss one of the most challenging topics facing the independent film world today – how to finance an independent film in the streaming age? The panel inevitably was drawn to the pros and cons of going down the streaming route. Former Lionsgate film chief Patrick Wachsberger, who recently was a producer on Oscar-winning hit CODA, spoke at length about the challenges he faced when financing the project. The Pathé title was a project he helped develop at Lionsgate and took with him...
Streaming: the best Sidney Poitier films

Sidney Poitier’s death in January was one of the year’s most disconcerting celebrity losses. Living luminaries of classical Hollywood cinema are few and far between, and Poitier was the key bridging figure between that era and the industry’s more progressive present. That sense of a severed connection to the past is driven home by Sidney (Apple TV+), a new documentary made with his participation shortly before his passing. Directed by the veteran Black film-maker Reginald Hudlin, it’s a warm, generous portrait, if not an especially penetrating one, serving best as a primer for younger audiences on Poitier’s trailblazing status as a leading man in white-ruled Hollywood.
Original ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Cast Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser & Bronson Pinchot Returning For Netflix ‘Axel Foley’ Movie

Expect more banana-in-the-tailpipe high jinks in Netflix’s new Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley as the castmembers from the original franchise are coming back including Judge Reinhold and John Ashton’s Detective Billy Rosewood and Sgt. Taggart, sidekick cops to the Eddie Murphy character; Paul Reiser; and Bronson Pinchot. Reiser played Axel Foley’s Detroit cop partner, Jeffrey Friedman, in the first two films, and Pinchot was the sassy art gallery salesman. Mark Molloy is directing off Will Beall screenplay. Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman are producing for Jerry Bruckheimer Films along with Murphy. EPs are Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic and Melissa Reid is co-producing for Jerry...
Whitney Houston’s ‘The Bodyguard’ To Return To Theaters For 30th Anniversary

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner’s romantic drama, The Bodyguard. To celebrate, Warner Bros. is rereleasing the film in theaters on Sunday, Nov. 6 and Wednesday, Nov. 9. “The Bodyguard’s story and songs are indelibly etched on the hearts of movie and music fans all around the globe,” said Kymberli Frueh, SVP of Programming and Content Acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing in a statement. “We are pleased to partner with Warner Bros. to bring this anniversary celebration to fans.”More from VIBE.comMarva Hicks, Award-Winning Actress And Singer, Dead At 66Watch Naomi Ackie Embody Whitney Houston In 'I Wanna...
